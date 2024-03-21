Top news of the day: Poll panel publishes fresh electoral bonds data, including alpha-numeric numbers; ED team reaches Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to serve summons, and more

March 21, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

Election Commission of India publishes fresh electoral bond details, including alpha-numeric numbers

The Election Commission on Thursday made public a fresh data set of electoral bonds, including their alpha-numeric numbers that can help match their purchasers with the political parties that received the funds. Two separate lists of the donors and the recipients were published by the poll panel on its website after the details were submitted to it by the State Bank of India earlier in the day as per a Supreme Court order.

Delhi Excise policy case | ED team reaches Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to serve summons

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in New Delhi Thursday evening, officials said, shortly after the Delhi High court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an Excise policy-linked money laundering case. They said the agency officials went to Mr. Kejriwal’s residence to serve him a summons in the case. Earlier in the day, a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain of the Delhi High Court refused to grant Mr. Kejriwal any protection from coercive action in the case.

2024 Lok Sabha polls | BJP releases 3rd list of candidates; Annamalai to contest from Coimbatore, Tamilisai from Chennai South

The BJP on Thursday named its candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, fielding former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South and party State unit chief K. Annamalai from Coimbatore. The party has fielded Union Minister L. Murugan from Nilgiris and former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan from Kanniyakumari.

Sonia Gandhi says systematic effort under way by PM Modi to ‘cripple Congress financially’

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Income Tax (I-T) Department’s action on the Congress, former party chief Sonia Gandhi accused Mr. Modi of carrying out “a systematic effort to financially cripple the party”. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that such action points to the absence of a level playing ground. On questioning why constitutional authorities have not intervened so far, former party president Rahul Gandhi said the assertion that India is a democracy is a “lie”. However, BJP chief J.P. Nadda dismissed the Congress contention terming it an “alibi” for “a historic defeat” facing the party.

Congress leader Anand Sharma questions party’s stance on caste census

The letter, written on March 19, was sent to all CWC members, leaders of the Congress Legislature Party and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs.

Supreme Court raps Tamil Nadu Governor for refusing to swear-in Ponmudy as Minister

The Bench said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi is “defying the Supreme Court of India” by refusing to reinstate K. Ponmudy as Minister despite the court suspending his conviction and sentence.

Supreme Court stays IT Ministry’s notification establishing fact check unit under PIB to identify fake news

Supreme Court’s stay will operate till third judge in the Bombay HC decides the question of validity of provisions of the Rule 3(1)(b)(v) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Supreme Court dismisses applications to stay appointments of ECs Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar

The Centre had defended the move, saying the appointments were a necessity arising from a constitutional duty to conduct the national elections on time.

Sadhguru recovering well, his parameters are stable: Isha Foundation

In an official statement, Isha Foundation said, “Sadhguru has been recovering well and making steady progress. His parameters are normal and stable.” The 66-year-old spiritual guru is the founder of the Isha Foundation and has launched campaigns such as ‘Save Soil’ and ‘Rally for Rivers’ for environment conservation.

Enforcement Directorate files Prosecution Complaint against Karti Chidambaram, others

The case pertains to allegation that Karti Chidambaram took illegal gratification of ₹50 lakh through his close aide for getting the approval for reuse of Chinese visas.

U.S. recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory: official

The United States recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and strongly opposes any unilateral attempts by China to advance its territorial claims across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a senior Biden administration official has said, days after the Chinese military reiterated its claim over the State following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit there.

Weeping, weak and soaked, dozens of Rohingya refugees rescued after night on hull of capsized boat

An Indonesian search and rescue ship on Thursday located a capsized wooden boat that had been carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslim refugees, and began pulling survivors who had been standing on its hull to safety.

Taliban’s education ban forces girls and women into ‘dull’ online classes

It’s unclear exactly how many girls and women are involved in online learning, but two higher education platforms report Afghans registering in the tens of thousands since the Taliban takeover.

Sensex, Nifty surge amid global markets rally on U.S. Fed rate cut plans

NTPC, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro were the biggest gainers. The Rupee too appreciated six paise to close at 83.13 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar.

Ruturaj Gaikwad takes over Chennai Super Kings captaincy from Dhoni

A brief statement by the team confirmed the shift in captaincy, stating that 27-year-old Gaikwad has been an integral part of the team since 2019, playing 52 matches. Speculation is rife that this season will be Dhoni’s final one as a player. In the 2023 season, the 42-year-old mostly came out to bat towards the fag end of CSK innings.

