The major news headlines of the day and more

People cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing the town of Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

PM Modi speaks to Putin; seeks safe and speedy evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over phone, where Mr Modi urged his Russian counterpart to hold direct talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams.

NSE ex-MD Chitra Ramkrishna sent to seven-day CBI custody in co-location scam case

A Delhi court Monday granted the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) seven-day custodial interrogation of former managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna in NSE co-location scam case.

PM Modi discusses evacuation of students with Ukrainian President Zelensky

India supports direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Monday during a morning phone call. This is the second phone call between the two leaders since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. President Zelensky thanked India for supporting the Ukrainian people with humanitarian assistance.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi says U.S. wants ‘Indo-Pacific NATO’

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday accused the United States of trying to build an “Indo-Pacific NATO” using the Quad and its allies, and said “some forces” were seeking to “stoke tensions” between China and India as well as “sow discord” between China and Russia.

Manipur Assembly elections | Repoll to be held in two districts on March 8

Re-election will be held on March 8 at six polling stations in Ukhrul and Senapati districts in Manipur, according to an official notification. The repoll will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. There were complaints of EVMs being snatched and other irregularities in the two hill districts.

Elections to 13 Rajya Sabha seats on March 31

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 7 announced that polls to 13 Rajya Sabha seats in six States would be held on March 31. The seats in question would be vacated due to the retirement of members from April 2.

Student injured in Srinagar grenade explosion dies

A student who suffered injuries in the grenade explosion at Amira Kadal on March 6 succumbed to her injuries at a government hospital here on March 7 morning, leaving the family shattered and drawing condemnation from the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 | 54.18% voting recorded till 5 p.m. in last phase

Over 54 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 54 seats on Monday. Voting started at 7 a.m. It ended at 4 p.m. in the Chakia (Chandauli), Robertsganj and the Duddhi (Sonbhadra) seats, while in the rest of the segments, it continued till 6 p.m.

U. S. assures Baltics of NATO protection against Russia

U. S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on March 7 assured Lithuania of NATO protection and American support as he began a lightning visit to the three Baltic states that are increasingly on edge as Russia presses ahead with its invasion of Ukraine.

Respond to plea of COVID-hit civil services aspirants, Supreme Court tells UPSC

The Supreme Court on Monday gave the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) two weeks to respond to a plea for a second chance by civil services aspirants who were unable to attend their Mains exam after having been diagnosed with COVID-19. A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar deferred the hearing to March 21. It asked the parties to file their response through affidavits.