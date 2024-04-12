Top news of the day: PM Modi says ‘time is not far’ for J&K Statehood, Assembly polls; India relocates consulate staff in Myanmar’s Sittwe as fighting intensifies, and more

April 12, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

PM Modi says ‘time is not far’ for J&K Statehood, Assembly polls

This is the first time since August 2019 that the Prime Minister has mentioned restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir; slams “Mughal mindset” of INDIA bloc leaders who share videos of non-vegetarian food during Navratri

Kashmiri migrants in Jammu, Udhampur no longer required to fill ‘Form M’ to vote

Kashmiri migrants from Jammu and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir would no longer be required to fill up ‘Form M’ to vote in the Lok Sabha polls as the Election Commission has ordered changes to the existing voting scheme for the displaced people, fulfilling a long-standing demand. Earlier, the filing of the form was mandatory for displaced voters from the Valley ahead of every parliamentary and Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP government respects Constitution, even Ambedkar can’t abolish it now, says PM Modi

Amid Opposition charges that the BJP was out to destroy the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his government revered it and even Babasaheb Ambedkar would not be able to abolish it now. Addressing an election rally in Barmer, Mr. Modi alleged that the Congress was standing with anti-national forces and hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc for “trying to weaken” the country.

Upcoming poll is ideological battle to save Indian Constitution, democracy, pluralism, says Rahul Gandhi

Addressing his first election rally in Tamil Nadu this season at Palayamkottai, Mr. Gandhi said the INDIA bloc was fighting for freedom and equality while the BJP-led combine and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was backing the ideals of the RSS. While the INDIA bloc believed in pluralistic nation with many different languages and varied cultures, BJP was professing its theory of one nation, one language, one culture and one leader. But, for the INDIA bloc, all are equal for which the ideological battle is on.

India relocates consulate staff in Myanmar’s Sittwe due to fighting in Rakhine State

“The security situation in Myanmar remains precarious and deteriorating. You heard about the fighting that is going on, specifically in Rakhine State and other areas. Some time back, we issued an advisory for our nationals so that they could take due care. Regarding the Indians who are travelling to Myanmar, they should observe proper safety protocols and take care of themselves while the embassy is there to take care of them. We’ve also relocated our staff from the Sittwe consulate to Yangon...,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspects held in Kolkata

The arrested persons are Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, 30, the alleged chief conspirator, and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, 30, the alleged bomber.

Kavitha sent to 3-day CBI custody in Delhi Excise policy case

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has sent BRS leader K. Kavitha to three-day CBI custody in the Delhi excise policy case. Ms. Kavitha is currently lodged in Tihar jail. On April 11, the CBI arrested Ms. Kavitha in connection with the case.

Massive attack by Russia destroys one of Ukraine’s largest power plants

The Trypilska plant, which was the biggest energy supplier for the Kyiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions, was struck numerous times, destroying the transformer, turbines and generators and leaving the plant ablaze.

Retail inflation declines to 10-month low of 4.85% in March

However, the price rise in cereals spiked to 8.4% in March from 7.6% in the previous month, and rose to 6.4% for meat and fish, from 5.2% a month earlier.

Rohit Sharma sets his eyes on playing in upcoming 50-over World Cup, World Test Championship final

The 36-year-old Rohit was part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup victory, but he counts the 50-over showpiece as the real stuff.

