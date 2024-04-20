Top news of the day: PM Modi says INDIA bloc believes only in vote bank politics; CJI says new criminal justice laws signify watershed moment for our society, and more

April 20, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

INDIA bloc believes only in vote bank politics: Modi in Nanded

The INDIA bloc has come together to protect their corruption and the people have thoroughly rejected them in the first phase of polling, PM Modi says, while blaming the Congress for stalling development in Marathwada and Vidarbha

New criminal justice laws signify watershed moment for our society, says CJI

Speaking at a conference in New Delhi on ‘India’s Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System’, he said the new laws would be successful if those, who are in charge of implementing them, adapt to them. These new laws have transitioned India’s legal framework on criminal justice into a new age, the CJI said.

Voter turnout reduced by at least two percentage points in 30 constituencies in T.N.

The Thoothukudi constituency recorded the maximum reduction of nearly 9.5 percentage points compared to the 2019 election; Sivaganga, Theni and Chennai Central also saw dips of around five percentage points each.

Congress demands repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur that recorded a turnout of over 68% in the two Lok Sabha constituencies — Inner Manipur and parts of Outer Manipur — on April 19.

Election Commission chalked out seven-phase polls to assist BJP campaigning: Mamata

Addressing a public meeting at Gajol in Malda district in support of Maldaha Uttar TMC candidate Prasun Banerjee, she said polls have been scheduled from April 19 to June 1 so that PM Modi and his Cabinet colleagues can travel on special planes across the country before every phase to “overwhelm the Opposition”.

Raped and murdered after her Class 10 exam, Assam girl posthumously secures first division

The body of the girl, from a poor family, was found near the New Bongaigaon Railway Market on March 8, four days after the exams ended.

54 trains on Ambala-Amritsar route cancelled as farmers squat on tracks in Shambhu for 4th day

The protestors have been demanding the release of three farmers arrested by the Haryana Police during the ongoing stir.

ED conducts search operations in multiple cities in illegal online forex trading case

During the course of search operations, bank funds to the tune of ₹2.7 crore have been frozen and various incriminating documents, digital devices have been found and seized.

Israeli airstrike in Rafah kills at least nine Palestinians, including six children

The strike late on april 19 hit a residential building in the western Tel Sultan neighbourhood of the city of Rafah, according to Gaza’s civil defence. The bodies of the six children, two women and a man were taken to Rafah’s Abu Yousef al-Najjar hospital, the hospital’s records showed.

U.S. man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial dies of injuries, police say

The man was in Collect Pond Park around 1.30 p.m. on April 19 when he took out pamphlets espousing conspiracy theories, tossed them around, then doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire, officials and witnesses said.

IRDAI decision to remove age bar on health insurance purchases will improve access for seniors, hospitals say

IRDAI directs insurance providers to develop tailored products for seniors; hospitals say this will improve access for those who need healthcare the most, but note that premiums may be higher for this demographic.

Vinesh secures women’s 50kg Paris Olympics quota for India

It is India’s second quota place for the Paris Games as Antim Panghal had earned a quota in the 53kg category with her bronze medal winning show at the World Championships last year.

IPL | RCB needs something special to stop a well-oiled KKR

Notwithstanding its last ball defeat to Rajasthan Royals due to Jos Buttler’s individual brilliance, Kolkata Knight Riders will take heart from its spirited run this season so far and look for its second win over bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League in Kolkata on April 21.

IPL | Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans look to resurrect campaigns

Their campaigns wobbling after a string of defeats, bottom-rung teams Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be desperate to arrest the slide and get back to winning ways in their Indian Premier League match in Mullanpur on April 21.

