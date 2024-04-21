Top news of the day: PM Modi says Congress sells fear, hunger and corruption in its shop; empty chairs on stage for jailed Hemant Soren, Kejriwal at INDIA rally, and more

April 21, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Congress sells fear, hunger and corruption in its shop: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Congress of ignoring the welfare of tribals, saying it could not find a single person from the Adivasi community who could be the President of the country during its 60-year rule. The BJP is committed towards the welfare of the poor and works honestly, but the Congress sells “fear, hunger and corruption in its shop”, PM Modi said addressing a public meeting in Banswara in support of BJP’s Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya.

Congress-RJD will bring riots, atrocities, poverty, starvation; NDA will bring development, says Amit Shah in Bihar

“I hope people have not forgotten the regime of [RJD supremo] Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. They both had made Bihar a jungle raj. When Nitish Kumar became Chief Minister and Narendra Modi ji became the Prime Minister, the atrocities on the poor stopped,” Mr. Shah said during a public meeting at Rajendra Stadium in Katihar while campaigning for Janata Dal (United) candidate Dulalchand Goswami.

Empty chairs on stage for jailed Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal at INDIA rally

Mr. Soren was arrested on the night of January 31 by the ED in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud. Mr. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in a case linked to the Delhi liquor policy scam. Though chairs for the JMM executive president and AAP supremo were kept empty, their wives Kalpana Soren and Sunita Kejriwal were seated on the dais.

Congress Surat candidate Nilesh Kumbhani’s nomination papers invalidated after proposers deny they signed his form

On April 21, the District Election Officer (DEO) Sourabh Pardhi rejected the nomination of the Congress candidate on the ground that his three propers failed to turn up before the DEO to support his nomination form. Also, the nomination papers of the substitute candidate of the party has also been rejected on the same ground that the proposers have denied having signed the form. Now, there is no Congress candidate in the fray for Surat Lok Sabha seat.

Congress must rethink its alliance with NC: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on April 21 said National Conference leader Chaudhary Mohammad Akram equating the Congress with the BJP should make the workers of the country’s oldest political party think about their support to the oldest regional party in Jammu and Kashmir.

All cases of organ transplants, whether from living or deceased donor, to be given unique NOTTO-ID

The latest order, issued to all States and Union Territories, comes following reports of malpractice and a surge in the number of organ transplants related to foreigners in the country, the Health Ministry said. It has also called for stricter monitoring of such transplants by the local authorities.

Israeli strikes on Rafah kill 18 as U.S. advances aid package

Israel has carried out near-daily air raids on Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million has sought refuge from fighting elsewhere. It has also vowed to expand its ground offensive to the city on the border with Egypt despite international calls for restraint, including from the U.S.

Polling ends in 21 national and provincial seats in bye-elections in Pakistan

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), voting began at 8 a.m. and continued without any break until 5 p.m. with the provision that voters present within the premises of polling stations would be allowed to cast votes even after the expiry of official timing.

Personal Income Tax surge lifts direct taxes past 2023-24 goal

India’s net direct tax collections grew 17.7% in 2023-24 to hit ₹19.58 lakh crore, marginally surpassing the revised estimates for the year, thanks to a surge in Personal Income Taxes whose share of the tax kitty rose to 53.3% from 50.06% in the previous year while Corporate Taxes’ contribution dipped to 46.5% from 49.6%.

IPL-17, MI vs RR | Mumbai Indians eye revenge against Rajasthan Royals in reverse fixture

With three wins in last four games, MI have hit the recovery road to reach sixth spot in the points table after a poor start this season, while RR are on a rampaging run as they occupy the top spot with 12 points.