Top news of the day: PM Modi proposes India host COP 33 climate summit in 2028; Gaza’s overwhelmed hospitals receive new wave of wounded as ceasefire ends, and more 

December 01, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

At COP28, PM Modi proposes India host climate summit in 2028; launches Green Credit initiative

Mr. Modi was the only leader to join the opening plenary along with COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber and UN Climate Change President Simon Steill. He said India has presented a great example to the world of striking balance between development and environment conservation. The Prime Minister also launched the Green Credit initiative that focuses on creating carbon sinks through people’s participation.

Gaza’s overwhelmed hospitals receive new wave of wounded as ceasefire ends

Within hours of the lapse of a week-old truce between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas which runs Gaza, the enclave’s Health Ministry reported that 54 people had already been killed in Israeli air strikes. The entry of aid and fuel trucks for Gaza at Egypt’s Rafah crossing has been halted. The quantity of aid delivered had increased during the truce, though aid officials said it was still far less than what was needed.

Supreme Court says no question of Tamil Nadu Governor referring 10 ‘re-enacted’ Bills to President now

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the Governor, having withheld his assent to the Bills in the first instance on November 13, cannot now refer the Bills, re-passed by the Tamil Nadu legislature, to the President.

PIB fact-check unit flags nine YouTube channels for allegedly spreading fake news

The channels are Bajrang Education (24.3 lakh subscribers), Aapke Guruji (34.7 lakh), Bj News (5.29 lakh), Sansani Live TV (4.33 lakh), GVT News (8.16 lakh), Daily Study (3.35 lakh), Bharat Ekta News (11,700), Ab Bolega Bharat (1.78 lakh), and Sarkari Yojana Official (1 lakh).

All gaps along Pakistan, Bangladesh border to be plugged in next two years: Amit Shah

He said the Narendra Modi government has fenced and plugged gaps in about 560 km of the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders in the last nine years since it came to power at the Centre.

48 schools in and around Bengaluru get threat email, children sent home

The email warned of explosive devices on school grounds. This is the second time such a hoax mail is being received by schools.

Indian and Australian High Commissions in London host inaugural Indo-Pacific conference

India’s High Commissioner to the U.K. Vikram Doraiswami defended India’s reliability as a security partner in light of the allegations that the government was killing separatists in allied countries.

Paraguay official sacked after signing MoU with fugitive Nithyananda’s fictional country ‘Kailasa’

Arnaldo Chamorro was replaced as chief of staff for Paraguay’s Agriculture Ministry shortly after it was revealed that he signed a “proclamation” with representatives of the United States of Kailasa.

Argentina won’t join BRICS as scheduled, says member of Javier Milei’s transition team

The move appears to be a preview of the drastic shift in foreign policy that will be implemented in Argentina once Mr. Milei, a right-wing populist, takes office.

Nifty hits life-time high, Sensex jumps 493 points on favourable macro data

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 492.75 points or 0.74% to settle at 67,481.19, the highest closing level since September 18. During the day, it surged 575.89 points or 0.85% to 67,564.33. The Nifty climbed 134.75 points or 0.67% to settle at an all-time high of 20,267.90. During the day, the benchmark touched its intra-day record high of 20,291.55, up 158.4 points or 0.78%.

Manufacturing recovers in November, but export orders growth lowest since June

Manufacturing employment among firms surveyed for the index, increased for the eighth successive month but at a moderate pace. The uptick in output was aided by input costs inflation easing to a 40-month low and producers opted to raise output costs at the slowest pace in seven months.

Ganguly bats for Rohit Sharma as Indian captain till 2024 T20 World Cup

Rohit, who led India to the ODI World Cup final at home, and Virat Kohli have taken a “break” and will miss the white-ball leg of the upcoming South Africa tour, beginning December 10.