Top news of the day: PM Modi leads India’s 76th Independence Day celebrations; China announces new drills as U.S. delegation visits Taiwan, and more

India at 75 | PM Modi sets sights on developed India by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the 76th Independence Day, set an ambitious target of making India a developed nation by 2047 and made a renewed pitch for cutting import dependence and boosting domestic manufacturing. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 75th anniversary of Independence, Mr. Modi coined ‘Panch Pran’ or lifeblood resolves for the nation when it celebrates its 100th year of independence in 2047.

Iran denies being involved in attack on Salman Rushdie

An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, in remarks that were the country’s first public comments on the attack. Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in a briefing to journalists.

India at 75 | Multi-layered security, special snipers ensure airtight security as country celebrates 76th Independence Day

From facial recognition system cameras to multi-layered security cover, robust arrangements were in place in and around the historic Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation as India celebrated its 76th Independence Day on Monday.

India at 75 | PM Modi let nation down by not talking about unfulfilled promises made in last eight years: Congress

The Congress on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his address to the nation on the 76th Independence Day, saying he has let the country down by not discussing the promises made by him in the last eight years and by not giving an account of his tenure.

India at 75 | Self-obsessed government hell-bent on trivialising freedom fighters’ sacrifices: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, the 76th Independence Day, alleged that a “self-obsessed” government is hell-bent on “trivialising” the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the party will strongly oppose such attempts made for political gains.

Government changes caller tune to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ message on I-Day

Anyone making a phone call on Monday was greeted by a message to share a selfie with the Indian flag on HarGharTiranga.com, as caller tunes were changed as a part of the government’s campaign to encourage the hoisting of the Tricolour.

How Karunanidhi got CMs the right to unfurl national flag on Independence Day

A few days ago, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin changed the profile picture on his Twitter handle to a black and white photo of his late father and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi descending a flight of steps after unfurling the national flag at Fort St. George.

Clinical trials of intranasal COVID vaccine over; data submitted to regulators

Clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s intranasal COVID vaccine candidate as a primary (two) dose and a heterologous booster dose have been completed and the data submitted for approval to national regulatory authorities. BBV154, the vaccine, has proven to be safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic in controlled clinical trials, the vaccine maker said announcing submission of the data on completion of the trials in which nearly 4,000 volunteers participated.

Afghanistan marks 1 year since Taliban seizure as woes mount

The Taliban on Monday marked a year since they seized the Afghan capital of Kabul, a rapid takeover that triggered a hasty escape of the nation’s Western-backed leaders, sent the economy into a tailspin and fundamentally transformed the country.

People in Kashmir were threatened to hoist flags: Mehbooba

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said people in Kashmir were threatened to hoist the Tricolour, as she uploaded first Indian Prime Minister’s picture on social media with erstwhile J&K’s flag standing next to the Tricolour in 1952.

China announces new drills as U.S. delegation visits Taiwan

China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island’s president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on August 15, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.

1,526 Naxalites arrested, 51 killed in Jharkhand in past 3 years: DGP

As many as 1,526 Naxalites have been arrested over the past three years in Jharkhand during anti-naxal operations, Director General of Police Neeraj Sinha said on Monday. At least 51 Naxalites have been killed in various encounters, he said.

Basavaraj Bommai announces new schemes in his Independence Day speech

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that dependents of children of martyred soldiers will get a government job and compensation of ₹25 lakh will be paid by the state government to the dependents. This was among the new announcements made by the Chief Minister during his Independence Day speech after unfurling the national flag and receiving guard of honour at the parade at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground on Monday.

India at 75 | Will establish ‘Gaurav Stambh’, museum for fallen soldiers in Kashmir: J&K L-G

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as “the land of Mother Saraswati and enlightened dream of Chaitanya”, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in his Independence Day speech in Srinagar, said a ‘Gaurav Stambh’ will be established in Srinagar in the memory of the brave soldiers, who have sacrificed their lives defending our beloved motherland.