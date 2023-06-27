Top news of the day: PM Modi bats for Uniform Civil Code; India-Pakistan World Cup clash in Ahmedabad on October 15, and more

June 27, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

At Bhopal rally, PM Modi bats for Uniform Civil Code, blasts Opposition over graft, mocks Patna meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 27 pushed for implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the country and said Muslims are being instigated over the sensitive issue as he attacked Opposition parties over corruption, terming their Patna conclave as a mere “photo-op”. PM Modi’s pitch for a UCC mirrors a Law Ministry affidavit filed in the Supreme Court months ago, which said that “citizens belonging to different religions and denominations following different property and matrimonial laws is an affront to the nation’s unity”.

2023 ICC ODI World Cup schedule announced; India-Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad on October 15

Team India will begin its campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai and play a highly anticipated clash with Pakistan on October 15 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium, which is the world’s largest cricket stadium, with a seating capacity of 1,32,000 spectators — 32,000 more than the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Howvever, the Pakistan Cricket Board is still apprehensive about sending its team to India, but the International Cricket Council is “confident” that the Babar Azam-led team will compete in the 50-over showpiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal’s residence expenditure row | CAG to conduct special audit

According to officials, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had recommended a special audit by the CAG following a letter dated May 24 from L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, who had pointed out “gross and prima facie financial irregularities” in the reconstruction of the Chief Minister’s official residence in the name of “addition or alteration”.

Manipur violence victims staying in relief camps to get ₹1,000 assistance: CM Biren Singh

This financial assistance will be given so that the people can buy clothing and personal belongings, Mr. Singh said at a relief camp in the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal East district, where 106 women and children are staying.

Situation from Kashmir to Kerala makes it must to retain sedition law: Law panel chief

Defending the panel’s recommendation to retain the law, which is at present under abeyance following directions of the Supreme Court issued in May 2022, Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said enough safeguards have been proposed to prevent its misuse.

Delhi court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on July 1

A Delhi court said on June 27 it will pass an order on July 1 on whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of six women wrestlers. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal adjourned the matter after a brief hearing. “Fresh charge sheet filed. Let it be checked. Since it’s a lengthy chargesheet, will keep it for consideration after a couple of days,” the ACMM said and fixed the matter for July 1.

India logs lowest daily COVID cases since March 2020

The active cases have been recorded at 1,606 while the death toll was recorded at 5,31,903, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

Tomato prices soar across country due to dip in supply, cost ₹80-100 per kg

The reason behind this is the dip in supply due to heatwaves in tomato-growing areas and heavy rain.

Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardati meet in UAE over Pakistan election and seat sharing, says report

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari have reportedly met in the UAE to consult and decide on the timing of the next general elections in the country and “their respective share” in the future set-up, a media report said on June 27.

Last Chinese reporter ‘expelled’ after India denies visa extension

The reporter, from China’s official Xinhua news agency, left New Delhi around one week ago, according to people familiar with the development. The expulsion marks the first instance of there being no Chinese journalists in India since the normalisation of relations in the 1980s. There is currently one Indian reporter from the Press Trust of India news agency who remains in Beijing.

White House condemns harassment of journalist who asked PM Modi a question

The reporter, Sabrina Siddiqui, asked Mr. Modi what steps he was willing to take to protect minority rights, and the rights of Muslims and uphold free speech.

CAD narrows to 0.2% of GDP in Q4 FY23 on lower trade deficit, higher services exports

India’s current account deficit narrowed to $1.3 billion or 0.2% of GDP in the January-March quarter of FY23, mainly due to moderation in the trade deficit and a robust increase in services exports, RBI data showed on June 27. However, for the 2022-23 fiscal, the current account balance recorded a deficit of 2% of GDP compared to 1.2%t in 2021-22.

Bumrah bowling seven overs a day at NCA nets, no timeline yet on comeback

When is Jasprit Bumrah returning to the Indian team? Neither the injured pacer nor the ones working on him have a definitive answer to that. But the good news is that Bumrah has bowled seven overs in a day at the National Cricket Academy nets, a development that will bring smile to the Indian fans looking forward to the 2023 World Cup with optimism.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.