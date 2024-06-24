Lok Sabha session LIVE updates: Linguistic diversity on display in Lok Sabha as new Members take oath

The 18th Lok Sabha opened on June 24 and the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected Members of Parliament is underway. The inaugural special session of Parliament is likely to see the Opposition raise the NEET paper-leak issue. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to B. Mahtab as the Pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the commencement of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha today, addressed the media and said that people have given his government mandate for a third consecutive term and have put a stamp of approval on its policies and intentions. “India needs a responsible Opposition and people want substance not slogans. They want debate, diligence not disturbance in Parliament,” he said in a jibe at the Opposition. After the House was convened, PM Modi was the first to take oath as a newly elected Lok Sabha member. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was the first to take oath among the Cabinet Ministers.

Arvind Kejriwal’s bail: Should we pre-judge? Supreme Court wonders as Kejriwal asks ‘why am I not free’

The Supreme Court on June 24 did not intervene immediately to lift the Delhi High Court’s order staying bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who asked why his freedom has been curtailed despite a trial court upholding his personal liberty in the excise policy case. “If we pass an order, it would be like prejudging the issue,” Justice Manoj Misra, heading a Vacation Bench, observed.

MEA working to cut police verification time for passports: Jaishankar

The Ministry of External Affairs is implementing several initiatives to expedite the passport application process in the country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. These measures aim to reduce processing times and enhance accessibility for passport seekers. In a post on social media platform X, Mr. Jaishankar said that the Ministry is actively collaborating with police forces in states and Union Territories to streamline the police verification process. This collaboration aims to significantly reduce the time taken for the process, which is a crucial step in ensuring the security and legitimacy of passport applications.

Kerala Assembly passes resolution to rename State as ‘Keralam’

The Kerala Legislative Assembly, in a unanimous decision on June 24, passed a resolution proposing a Constitutional amendment to change the name of the State from ‘Kerala’ to ‘Keralam’. The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, called for invoking Article 3 of the Indian Constitution to effectuate this change in the First Schedule. This resolution mirrors a previous attempt from last year, which was sent back by the Central government due to procedural issues.

J.P. Nadda named Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

BJP president and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has been named Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, replacing Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who won from the Mumbai North constituency in the Lok Sabha elections and took oath on June 24 as a member of the Lower House. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi, senior Ministers take oath as members of 18th Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of his Council of Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, took the oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha as its first session began on June 24. Mr. Modi returned to power for his third consecutive term in office earlier this month. He and his Council of Ministers were sworn in on June 9. This is also his third term as a member of the Lok Sabha, he retained his Varanasi seat, which he has been winning since 2014. As the leader of the House, he was the first one to be sworn in.

Will not allow attack on Constitution: Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi’s remarks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 24 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of attacking the Constitution, and said the opposition would not allow the Prime Minister to escape without accountability. “We would not allow the attack on the Constitution that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing,” he told reporters in Parliament complex. “This attack is not acceptable to us,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw reviews advanced version of Kavach

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reviewed the progress of the advanced version of the Automatic Train Protection System (ATP) Kavach 4.0 at the Rail Bhawan in New Delhi, officials said on June 24. Kavach 3.2 version is being installed on approved high-density routes, the railway officials said, adding that upgrading and installation of the latest version on new routes will go on simultaneously to cover a wider railway network in a shorter period.

PM Modi says will work for consensus, hopes Opposition will maintain ‘democratic decorum’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha, struck an aggressive note, stating that while he and his government would “strive to drive a consensus both inside and outside the House”, the people of India also wanted a “good and responsible” Opposition based on “substance rather than slogans”, and not one that indulged in “drama and disruption”. He made these remarks in his customary address before the start of a Parliament Session. In a barb clearly aimed at the Congress, he also mentioned that on Tuesday, the country would be entering the 50th anniversary of the year of the imposition of the Emergency by the then Indira Gandhi-led Congress government. “It will be our endeavour that we never see such days again,” Mr. Modi said.

Cybercriminals target outdated Android devices with ransomware attacks: Report

Multiple cybercrime campaigns are targeting outdated Android devices, some aiming to lock them down with a ransomware module and demanding payment on Telegram. Threat actors were found targeting Android devices running versions that had reached the end of life (EoL) and are no longer receiving security updates, making them vulnerable to known/published flaws. Over 120 campaigns using malware to target devices were detected by researchers at Check Point, a report from the Bleeping Computer said.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Survivors recall horror, call for abolishment of all spurious liquor sales

Five days after one of the worst-ever hooch tragedies hit Kallakurichi in north Tamil Nadu, in which 58 persons have died so far, Karunapuram, the epicentre of the tragedy, is still haunted by the memories of the night of June 18, 2024. Flex boards with obituaries of the victims have been put up in front of a number of houses in the locality, while police personnel stand guard outside a residence which, until June 18, functioned round-the-clock as a retail outlet supplying the poisonous brew to the residents. “People in the area started falling ill and were rushed to the Government Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital on the morning of June 19. I had no idea what was happening. I lost consciousness and was soon rushed to the hospital from where I was referred to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry,” recounts M. Sathya, 27 one of the survivors.

Shruti Haasan Interview | On Hollywood debut, gender parity and why she considers herself a storyteller

In the vibrant realm of entertainment, where talent meets perseverance, Shruti Haasan, singer, composer, and actor, stands as an example of artistic versatility and social consciousness. From captivating audiences with her soulful melodies to leaving a mark on the silver screen, her journey attests to her twin focus on personal growth and professional achievement. On a bustling Saturday afternoon suffused with anticipation, Shruti walks into the office of The Hindu in Chennai, brimming with excitement as a host of journalists waited to shoot: questions first, and selfies later.

Following TH report, three teachers posted on deputation at government school in Erode’s Bargur Hills

Following a report published in The Hindu that highlighted students suffering due to a shortage of teachers, the District Educational Officer has posted three teachers on deputation to the Government Higher Secondary School at Devarmalai in Bargur Hills. The teachers began their jobs on Monday, June 24, 2024. A report titled ‘Shortage of teachers at government school hits students in Bargur hills in Erode’ was published in the newspaper, on June 22, 2024. T. Sampath, Chief Educational Officer, Erode district, conducted an inquiry with the educational department officials and expedited the process to appoint three teachers. The CEO passed orders on June 23, posting three teachers on deputation to the school.

Delhi Ministers seek urgent solution of water crisis in letter to PM Modi

Delhi Cabinet Ministers have written a letter to Prime Narendra Modi and urged him to resolve the water crisis in the national capital on a priority basis, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on June 24. Addressing a press conference, Delhi Cabinet Ministers said Minister Atishi’s indefinite fast has entered the fourth day and her health is deteriorating.

‘Savukku’ Shankar’s case: Madras High Court refuses to grant bail to YouTuber Felix Gerald

The Madras High Court on Monday, June 24, 2024, refused to grant bail to YouTuber G. Felix Gerald in a case booked against him by the Coimbatore cyber crime police for having interviewed ‘Savukku’ Shankar alias A. Shankar who reportedly made certain objectionable remarks about women police personnel in Tamil Nadu. Justice T.V. Thamilselvi dismissed the bail plea after going through the transcript of the interview, submitted by Additional Public Prosecutor R. Muniyapparaj, and on finding that it was the interviewer’s questions which had “aggravated” the situation and prompted the interviewee to make such remarks.

T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa beats West Indies to reach semifinals

South Africa qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup with a three-wicket win via the Duckworth Lewis method over hosts West Indies in a rain-truncated Super Eights match here. Put in to bat, West Indies rode on Roston Chase’s 52 off 42 balls to post 135 for 8. In reply, South Africa were 15/2 in two overs when rain stopped play.

Makers of ‘NKR 21’ release birthday glimpse video for Vijayashanthi

The makers of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming film, tentatively titled NKR 21, have released a glimpse video for Vijayashanthi on the occasion of the veteran actor’s birthday. The film marks Vijayashanthi’s return to acting after Mahesh Babu’s 2020 film Sarileru Neekevvaru which was her comeback to cinema after 13 years. In NKR 21, the actor plays an IPS officer named Vyjayanthi.

Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Gaurav Banerjee as new MD & CEO

Sony Pictures Networks India on June 24 announced the appointment of former Disney executive Gaurav Banerjee as its Managing Director and CEO, effective on or before August 26, pending regulatory approvals. “Mr. Banerjee will succeed N. P. Singh, who will move into the role of Non-Executive Chairman after a 25-year tenure,” Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) said in a statement.