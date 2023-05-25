May 25, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

Plea in Supreme Court on President not inaugurating the new Parliament building

A public interest petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not the “First Citizen of India”, President Droupadi Murmu. The petition, filed by advocate C.R. Jaya Sukin, questioned whether the President was not even invited to the inauguration ceremony.

Another 2 cheetah cubs born in Kuno National Park die from “apparent dehydration and weakness”

Two cheetah cubs born in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park nearly two months ago died on May 25 due to “sweltering heat and weakness”, the official said. As per the officials, the cubs which were born to a Namibian cheetah on March 24, died from apparent dehydration and weakness within the fenced area housing the mother and cubs.

DGCA asks Go First to submit a revival plan within 30 days

The DGCA has demanded that Go First submit a “comprehensive” revival plan within 30 after the regulator found the airline’s response to its showcause notice dissatisfactory. “The DGCA has advised the airline on May 24 to submit, within a period of 30 days, a comprehensive restructuring/revival plan for a sustainable revival of operations,” the safety regulator said in a press statement.

Final call on Asia Cup venue to be taken after IPL final, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah

A decision on Asia Cup’s fate will be taken on the sidelines of the IPL final, which will be attended by a host of top Asian Cricket Council (ACC) dignitaries, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on May 25. Pakistan have the hosting rights for this year’s Asia Cup but with BCCI deciding against sending its team to the neighbouring country without government permission, PCB chairman Najam Sethi had proposed a ‘hybrid model’ where they will organise at least four games on home soil and India will play their matches at a neutral venue.

PM Modi lauds presence of ruling party, Opposition members at Indian community event in Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 25 asserted that he used every moment during his six-day tour across three countries for India’s good, as BJP workers and supporters accorded him a warm welcome on his return. Addressing people who had gathered to welcome him outside the Palam airport in New Delhi, he noted that not only Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and that country’s ruling party functionaries, but a former Prime Minister and Opposition members were present as well during the Indian community’s programme in Sydney where he had spoken.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi’s Mandoli Jail

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought to Delhi from Gujarat jail and lodged in the national capital’s Mandoli prison early morning on May 25, officials said. Bishoi has been sent to the Mandoli jail due to security reasons, an official said. This comes in the wake of the killing of Tillu Tajpuriya in Tihar Jail earlier this month and so, the jail administration took the decision to keep Bishnoi in a separate prison to prevent any possibility of a gang war, officials said.

Anna University reverses decision to suspend Tamil BE courses

Anna University, on Thursday, May 25, 2023, has reversed its decision to suspend the civil and mechanical engineering programmes in Tamil medium in its 11 constituent colleges following objections. Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj said the decision had been withdrawn following the Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy’s advice.

‘Perry Mason’ season 2 review: Perry Mason and Associates come roaring back to court in sophomore season

What a joy this show is and how grateful we all are for the HBO series finding a new home in JioCinema! It still does not have Vinyl though (sigh). Season 2 of Perry Mason, based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, is more like the novels, in that there is a central mystery, wrongfully accused people and magnificent courtroom battles to propel the story forward, ensuring the nearly-hour long episodes slip by in a flash.

BJP to hit the streets seeking implementation of Congress guarantees in Karnataka without conditions

In his first media conference after the BJP’s electoral debacle in Karnataka, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha demanded that the guarantee schemes announced by the Congress during the election campaign should be implemented without conditions. Speaking to mediapersons in Mysuru on May 25, Mr. Simha said that the Congress will be given time till June 1 to implement the schemes without any strings or conditions attached, failing which the BJP will take to the streets.

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji files defamation complaint against Puthiya Tamilagam leader Krishnasamy

Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, V. Senthilbalaji, on Thursday, May 25, 2023 filed a complaint against K. Krishnasamy, president of Puthiya Tamilagam for defamatory speeches and tweets against him. The complaint was presented by Richardson Wilson on behalf of the Minister, before the XIVth Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore.

‘I am not bound by the Election Commission and will decide independently’: Rahul Narwekar

Two major events in the recent past have defined politics in Maharashtra. On February 17, the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and the party’s bow and arrow symbol to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction in effect recognising it as the original party founded by Balasaheb Thackeray. On May 11, the Supreme Court of India said it cannot adjudicate petitions for disqualification by the members of the legislative assembly under the Tenth Schedule (which deals with disqualification on the grounds of defection) of the Constitution of India and said the Speaker shall recognise the Whip and the Leader who are duly authorised by the Shiv Sena political party.

Fuel dealers in Punjab says facing ‘difficult situation’ similar to 2016 due to withdrawal of ₹2000

After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 banknotes from circulation in pursuance of its ‘Clean Note Policy’, the fuel dealers in Punjab on Thursday said they were facing a “difficult situation” similar to the year 2016, when demonetisation was implemented. The Punjab Petroleum Dealers Association, a representative body of petroleum dealers in the State, in a statement said that the RBI decision to withdraw ₹2,000 note ‘has again created the same difficult situation at petrol pumps that were faced during the 2016 demonetisation drive.’

New Parliament building inauguration | Parties talking today about President’s eminence spoke ill of her before she got elected: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the media at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, on Thursday, May 25, 2023 that the Opposition parties, now speaking of President Droupadi Murmu as an eminent leader from a tribal community, had ran a bitter campaign against her before she got elected as the President.

‘Mumbaikar’ teaser out; Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey’s hyperlink thriller to stream for free on Jio Cinema

Cinematographer-filmmaker Santosh Sivan’s much-anticipated thriller drama Mumbaikar, headlined by Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi, will stream for free on Jio Cinema from June 2. The makers announced the same through a short teaser from the movie. Mumbaikar is the Hindi remake of filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2017 Tamil hyperlink action thriller Maanagaram. The original film, starring Sundeep Kishan, Regina Cassandra, and Sri, followed the lives of a small-town boy who arrives in Chennai looking for a job (Sri), a HR officer (Regina), and a man in love with her (Sundeep).

Indian-origin youth accused of ramming truck into barriers near White House in custody until next week: officials

A 19-year-old Indian-origin man accused of crashing a truck into a security barrier near the White House and praising Adolf Hitler will remain in custody ahead of his detention hearing on May 23, a U.S. Federal Judge has said. During Sai Varshith Kandula’s brief initial hearing in a federal court on May 24, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather ordered the suspect to remain detained until his detention hearing on May 30.

IPL 2023: GT vs MI | Upbeat Mumbai faces defending champions Gujarat in Qualifier 2

Akash Madhwal’s breathtaking bowling performance against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator would have given five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians wings and they would be fancying their chances against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 to be played in the world’s largest stadium in Ahmedabad on May 26. Mumbai Indians, riding on magical figures of five for five produced by Madhwal at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday night, knocked out LSG from the race to the final with an 81-run win.