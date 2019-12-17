Top news of the day: Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason, UNSC not to discuss Kashmir issue, and more

A three-judge Bench of a special court in Pakistan on December 17 handed down a death sentence to former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf for high treason, reported Dawn.

A special meeting of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Kashmir will not be convened on Tuesday, diplomatic sources have confirmed.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to set up a fact-finding committee to probe the police action and alleged brutalities committed against students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A mild scuffle broke out between BJP and Shiv Sena MLAs in Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday, after the BJP legislators marched into the Assembly with banners seeking assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment that those creating violence (against the Citizenship [Amendment] Act) (CAA) can be “identified by their clothes”. Identifying a person on the basis of “dress code is unacceptable,” she said.

Joining the protests across campuses in India, more than 400 students and alumni from American institutions — including Harvard, Columbia, Yale, Stanford and Tufts — have expressed their solidarity with students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Aligarh Muslim University who faced a police crackdown over the weekend.

​The AIADMK’s ambivalence towards the BJP has again come to the fore in the wake of its support for the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. ​

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to assume jurisdiction for every instance of unrest and violence flaring up in different parts of the country post the enactment of a new law which fast-tracks benefits of citizenship by naturalisation to illegal migrants of some religions but excludes Muslims.

Chief Justice S.A. Bobde recused himself on Tuesday from hearing the plea of convict Akshay Kumar Singh seeking review of the 2017 apex court judgment upholding his death penalty in the Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case.

With the induction of Rafale fighter jets in the Air Force, India would not have to cross the borders to “eliminate terror camps” in Pakistan but can do it from the country itself, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here.

Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos was successfully test-fired from a base in Odisha’s Chandipur on December 17, Defence sources said.