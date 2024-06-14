Top news of the day: Pawan Kalyan named Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM; Karnataka High Court halts arrest of Yediyurappa in POCSO case, and more

Pawan Kalyan named Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM as Chandrababu Naidu allocates portfolios

The actor-turned-politician has been allotted Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology portfolios. Mr. Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh will handle HRD and IT Ministry.

Karnataka High Court halts arrest or detention of Yediyurappa, tells him to appear before CID on June 17

In a relief to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the High Court of Karnataka directed the BJP veteran to appear before the investigating officer on June 17 while restraining the Criminal Investigation Department from either arresting or detaining him in the case of allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at his residence in Dollars Colony, Bengaluru in February.

NEET-UG Row: Supreme Court notice to National Testing Agency, Centre on pleas seeking probe

The Supreme Court on June 14 asked the National Testing Agency and the Centre to respond to pleas seeking a probe by a committee chaired by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge or an investigation agency into allegations of question paper leak and discrepancies in the undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024.

IAF aircraft brings back mortal remains on Indians killed in Kuwait building fire

The mortal remains of 31 Indians, including 23 Malayalees, who died in the Kuwait fire tragedy were received at the Kochi international airport by the Central and State Ministers, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who paid tributes to the deceased. MoS for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who accompanied the mortal remains on the IAF flight, and Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan paid tributes to the deceased at the Cochin airport. After Kochi, the aircraft landed in Delhi in the evening. Meanwhile, the death toll of Indians has risen to 46 with one more person succumbing to injuries.

Manipur Naga body bars Congress MP, two others from public platforms

In a public notification, the United Naga Council (UNC) said it took the action against the three as they “purposively defied and failed to respect and honour to the position“ of the UNC in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and “their wilful attempt to challenge the Naga peoples’ position and its spirit of unity”.

Way to peace is through ‘dialogue and diplomacy’: PM Modi tells Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 14 conveyed to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and that the way to peace is through “dialogue and diplomacy”. Mr. Modi met Mr. Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Italy’s Apulia region.

G7 calls on China to stop sending weapons parts to Russia: draft statement

The Group of Seven leaders have called on China to stop sending weapons components to Russia that are fuelling its war against Ukraine, according to a draft statement.

G7 drops summit commitment to abortion access: draft statement

G7 leaders have dropped an explicit commitment to abortion rights in their final statement from a summit, according to a draft, after reports that hosts Italy were opposed.

South African President Ramaphosa seems set for re-election after key party says it will back him

The leader of South Africa’s second biggest party says it will back Cyril Ramaphosa for president, almost guaranteeing he will be re-elected for a second term in Parliament later on June 14.

Advertisers, media organisations push back on self-certification rules for ads

Media bodies — such as print, radio and broadcast players — and their ad agencies, have urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to defer the implementation deadline for a “self-certification” for all advertising. The requirement was put in place by the I&B Ministry in response to a Supreme Court order on May 7 in the Indian Medical Association’s case against Patanjali, where the court found that the ayurvedic conglomerate was endangering people’s health by printing misleading claims on evidence-based medicine and its own products.

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs on buying in blue-chips HDFC Bank, Reliance

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their new closing lifetime highs, following buying in market heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra amid encouraging export data. However, foreign capital outflows amid lack of fresh triggers capped sharp gains, traders said.

T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli’s form a bothering point as India face Canada amid rain threat

Star batter Virat Kohli’s string of low scores would be a concern for India when they square off against Canada in their final group match of the T20 World Cup on June 15, hoping that the sky remains clear in this city even as several parts of Florida are ravaged by torrential rain.

