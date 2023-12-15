Top news of the day: Parliament security breach ‘mastermind’ sent to 7-day police custody; Indian named in plot to kill Khalistani activist told to approach Czech court, and more

December 15, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

Parliament security breach | Delhi court sends ‘mastermind’ Lalit Jha to 7-day police custody

A Delhi court has sent Lalit Jha, arrested in the Parliament security breach case, to seven-day custody of the Delhi Police that claimed he was the “mastermind” of the shocking incident. Special Judge Hardeep Kaur remanded Mr. Jha in Delhi Police’s custody on an application moved by the prosecution, which said he was required to be questioned to unearth the entire conspiracy. During the brief hearing, the prosecutor told the court that Mr. Jha was arrested on December 14 night, after which he was subjected to “detailed interrogation”.

Parliament security breach | Accused smuggled smoke canisters inside cavity of shoe soles, say police

The two persons who opened smoke canisters in the Lok Sabha chamber had smuggled them in cavities cut into the left sole of custom-made sports shoes supported by thick rubber layers, according to Delhi Police’s FIR. The pamphlets that the duo — Manorajan D and Sagar Sharma — carried into the Lok Sabha had the picture of a fist against the backdrop of a tricolour, a slogan in Hindi and a slogan in English on the Manipur violence issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament security breach | BJP alleges links between accused and Trinamool MLA

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh says BJP leadership is trying to muddle waters without answering the question on how did the security breach happen.

Supreme Court asks Indian named in murder-for-hire plot against Khalistani activist to approach Czech court

A petition filed by a family member of the national, which came up before a Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, has urged the Supreme Court to step in and direct the Ministries of External Affairs and Home to intervene in the extradition proceedings pending before a court in Prague, Czech Republic, and ensure that their relative gets a “fair and transparent trial”.

CJI steps in after woman judge writes of sexual harassment in workplace

The judge who stated that she had a ‘loss of will to live’ was allegedly harassed by a district judge and his associates.

Bhajan Lal Sharma takes oath as Rajasthan CM in presence of BJP top brass

Along with him, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were sworn in as the Deputy Chief Ministers by Governor Kalraj Mishra. All three took the oath in Hindi.

V.K. Pandian, close aide of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, won’t contest elections in 2024: BJD

At the BJD’s State executive body meeting, the regional party adopts a resolution to continue its fight for Special Category Status for Odisha.

Supreme Court re-lists Mahua Moitra expulsion case to January 3

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the presiding judge on the Bench, said he did not get the time to go through the file after having received it only in the morning. Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, for Ms. Moitra, said he could take the Bench quickly through the synopsis of the case. “I would like to read the file myself,” Justice Khanna responded.

Prince Harry wins phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloid publisher, awarded £140,000

Justice Timothy Fancourt in the High Court found phone hacking was “widespread and habitual” at Mirror Group Newspapers over many years and private investigators “were an integral part of the system” to gather information unlawfully. He said executives at the papers were aware of the practice and covered it up.

Ukrainian and Moldovan entry could destabilise EU: Russia

At a summit on December 14, EU leaders agreed to start entry talks with Ukraine even as it continues to fight Russia’s invasion, but they could not agree on a €50 billion package of financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary.

Global coal use at all-time high in 2023: International Energy Agency

Demand for coal is seen rising 1.4% in 2023, surpassing 8.5 billion metric tons for the first time as usage in India is expected to grow 8% and that in China is seen up 5% due to rising electricity demand and weak hydropower output, the IEA said.

Exports dipped again in November, but trade deficit eases 31% from record high

The trade deficit for November eased sharply to $20.58 billion from the all-time high of $31.5 billion in the previous month.

Hardik Pandya replaces hugely successful Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain

In a statement, Mumbai Indians said the change in leadership was part of their future planning and thanked Rohit for his exemplary service to the franchise.

To honour Dhoni’s contribution to Indian cricket, No. 7 jersey retired, says Rajeev Shukla

The iconic India captain last played for the country in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.