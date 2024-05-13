Lok Sabha voting Phase 4 LIVE updates — Andhra Pradesh elections LIVE updates— Telangana Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates

Voter turnout in 13 of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana is heading towards 70% mark going by the number of voters who exercised their franchise. A voter turnout of more than 62% was recorded till 5 p.m. on May 13 in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in 96 constituencies spread over 10 States and Union Territories amid incidents of violence in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal as well as reports of poll boycott in some Uttar Pradesh villages. Voters of Andhra Pradesh lined up at polling booths today for simultaneous elections to its 175-member Assembly and also the 25 Lok Sabha seats from the State. Polling began at 7 a.m. and will go on till 6 p.m., barring a few places where it will conclude one or two hours earlier.

Congress is holding PM Modi responsible for Nehru’s mistakes: Jaishankar on China issue

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on May 13 said the Congress holds Prime Minister Narendra Modi accountable for the mistakes made by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru when making comments on China while believing the party has no culpability for the past acts. On Chinese belligerence in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, Mr. Jaishankar said Indian land was taken by China between 1958 and 1962, and some of it before 1958 as well.

Retail inflation eases to 4.83% in April

Consumers faced a further acceleration in steep food prices in April, even as India’s overall retail inflation remained virtually unchanged at 4.83% last month, compared with 4.85% in March.

How is the Goondas Act invoked? | Explained

The Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Cyber Law Offenders, Drug Offenders, Forest Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Sand Offenders, Sexual Offenders, Slum Grabbers and Video Pirates Act of 1982 is probably the only law with such a long title. However, in common parlance, it is referred to shortly as the Goondas Act and the legal professionals call it Act 14 of 1982.

Massive dust storm in Mumbai; seven injured as billboard falls in Ghatkopar

Rains and gusty winds lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring metropolitan areas on May 13, disrupting Metro and local train services. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has issued a “nowcast warning” forecasting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain for Thane, Palghar and Mumbai.

EC inquires detailed probe into ‘attack’ by YSRCP’s sitting MLA on a common voter

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a detailed inquiry into alleged attack by the YSRCP sitting MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar on a voter who was in queue to cast his vote at Polling Station number 115 of Ithanagar in Tenali Assembly Constituency in Guntur district on Monday (May 13) morning.

Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | Hassan MLA demands arrest of all those behind circulation of videos

Hassan MLA Swaroop Prakash of the JD(S) has said that those behind the circulation of objectionable videos in the Prajwal Revanna case should be arrested. Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Monday, May 13, the MLA said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested two people. “Many more people are involved in the circulation of videos and photos. The police have arrested two people. Through the media, I learnt that they are close associates of former MLA (Preetham Gowda of BJP). I am told that a few highly influential people are behind the circulation of the content. The SIT should find them,” he said.

Now, I will have to get married soon: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a rally in Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency for the first time after his nomination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 13 faced a familiar query. When is he getting married? Soon, he assured. As he ended his speech, Mr. Gandhi called his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the front of the dais.

My family works for Rae Bareli, PM Modi for Adani, Ambani: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday his family has always worked for the people of the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi who works in the “interest of Adani and Ambani”. Addressing his first election meeting in the constituency after his nomination, Mr. Gandhi said he was contesting the Lok Sabha election from the seat because his family has deep links with the people here.

INDIA bloc leaders scared of Pakistan’s nuclear power: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 13 lashed out at the Opposition INDIA bloc, calling its leaders “cowards” who were “scared of Pakistan’s nuclear power”. Addressing three back-to-back rallies in Bihar’s Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran Lok Sabha constituencies, PM Modi made an apparent reference to a recent statement of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, without mentioning him by name.

T.N. draft elephant corridor plan | Two new corridors identified in Erode district

The Tamil Nadu government appointed-Elephant Corridor Committee has identified a 53.8 km stretch in the Anthiyur - Chennampatti forests in Erode division, and a 3 km stretch in the Sujilkuttai – Bannari forests, falling under the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) as corridors that are used frequently by wild elephants. A draft elephant corridor consolidation plan for Tamil Nadu was released in English on April 29, and the public were asked to give their comments or opinions by May 7. Also, the Forest Department has announced that public hearings will be conducted at each elephant range district to receive suggestions.

PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a six-kilometre-long roadshow in Varanasi on May 13. He is set to file his nomination papers from this Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. Mr. Modi garlanded a statue of educationist and social reformer Madan Mohan Malviya at the Malviya Chauraha in the Lanka area here before beginning the roadshow.

Voter enthusiasm ebb in Hyderabad’s IT hub, neighbourhood presented a deserted look

Voter response in Hyderabad’s famed Information Technology (IT) corridor to the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 13 remained muted even as the neighbourhood playing host to thousands of young men and women employed by the new age tech firms wore a deserted look. The less-than-desired interest was evident from the number of voters who queued up at booths in populated localities of Gachibowli, Tellapur, Gowlidoddi and the vicinity. It was in sharp contrast to the enthusiasm voters in the Serilingampally Assembly constituency displayed during State polls barely six months ago.