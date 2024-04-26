Top news of the day: Over 60% turnout in phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls; two militants dead, two Army personnel injured in gunbattle at J&K’s Sopore, and more

April 26, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

Lok Sabha polls, phase II | Tripura leads with 77.53% turnout till 5 p.m.; U.P. lowest with 52.74%

Over 60% polling was reported till 5 p.m. in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections covering 88 seats across 13 States amid complaints of EVM glitches and bogus voting in some booths in Kerala and West Bengal. Voters in some villages of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, Rajasthan’s Banswara and Maharashtra’s Parbhani boycotted polls over various issues but were persuaded by authorities to cast their franchise. Polling for the second stage of the seven-phase elections started at 7 a.m. and concluded at 6 pm. Several States are experiencing intense heat conditions. Election officials said the highest voting percentage was recorded in Tripura which registered 77.53% polling till 5 p.m., while the lowest turnout was in Uttar Pradesh at 52.74%.

Kerala voter turnout at 67.27% at 6 p.m. as polls close

As polling drew to a close in Kerala, 67.27% of the 2.77 crore electorate had exercised their franchise by 6 p.m. While polling officially came to a close at 6 p.m., voters still in queue at that time are issued tokens and permitted to vote. Kerala had recorded a turnout of 77.67% in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Karnataka registers 63.90% turnout till 5 p.m.

Hassan and Udupi Chikmagalur constituencies topped the turnout percentage at 72.13% till 5 p.m. The State is voting in two phases, and 14 more constituencies from the northern half of the State will vote in the third phase, scheduled on May 7.

Two terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunbattle resumes in J&K’s Sopore

The security forces’ anti-militancy operation in north Kashmir’s Sopore entered the second day on Friday, after a gunfight against hiding militants broke out on Thursday afternoon. Classes were suspended in all educational institutes in Sopore. “As a precautionary measure, classwork has been suspended. We are monitoring the situation. I advise all to stay away from the encounter site,” Shabir Ahmad Raina, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sopore, said. Mr. Raina confirmed that one non-combatant had been injured during the operation. “The injured civilian is stable,” he said.

Supreme Court thumbs-up for EVMs, declines plea to revive paper ballot

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the electronic voting machine (EVM) system of polling and refused a plea to revive paper ballots, saying “blind distrust” of an institution or a system breeds unwarranted skepticism and impedes progress.

On plea for fresh elections in places where NOTA emerges winner, Supreme Court seeks EC reply

The petition said the current uneven implementation of NOTA during polls fails to “honour and respect the majority will/opinion of the people expressed through NOTA”.

Supreme Court judgement on EVMs a big jolt to Congress-RJD combine, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister said first the Congress-RJD combine should apologise to the country for casting doubt on the EVMs.

PM is scared, may even shed tears on stage: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said that BJP will destroy the Constitution if it comes back to power. “They should be stopped,” he said in Karnataka on Friday while addressing an election campaign gathering for Congress candidate H.R. Alagur (Raju) in Vijayapura.

Board exams twice a year from 2025: Ministry of Education asks CBSE to work out logistics, no plan for semesters

The Ministry and the CBSE will hold consultations with school principals next month for conducting board exams twice a year.

Small arms including foreign-made pistols seized by CBI in raids in Sandeshkhali

Teams of the CBI, the bomb detection squad, the National Security Guard, central paramilitary forces and the West Bengal Police were part of the searches at the village — a riverine delta — on the fringes of the Sunderbans in North 24 Parganas district.

WhatsApp, Meta move Delhi High Court against India’s IT rules

A lawyer representing WhatsApp told the Delhi High Court that if the messaging service is forced to break encryption, the service will not be able to function in India.

Indian-origin student in U.S. arrested, barred from varsity for taking part in anti-Israel protests on campus

An Indian-origin female student studying at the prestigious Princeton University is among two students who have been arrested and barred from the campus for staging pro-Palestine protests on the campus. Achinthya Sivalingan, born in Coimbatore and raised in Columbus, has been barred from the campus and faces disciplinary action, said a university spokesperson.

U.S. and China should be ‘partners, not rivals’, Chinese President Xi Jinping tells Antony Blinken

The U.S. Secretary of State, in China for the second time in less than a year, met leading Chinese politicians in the capital Beijing, where U.S. officials said he would directly raise crucial areas of difference including Russia, Taiwan and trade.

Nestle denies ‘double standard’ on baby food in some countries

“Our range of cereals for infants and young children are available with and without added sugars in many parts of the world — in Europe as well as in markets in Asia, Latin America, and North America,” the company said.

IPL-17: DC vs MI | Upbeat Delhi Capitals take on struggling Mumbai Indians as playoff race intensifies

Bolstered by Rishabh Pant’s brilliant batting form and inspiring leadership, the resurrected Delhi Capitals will aim to continue their upward march in the IPL points table when they take on an inconsistent Mumbai Indians in New Delhi on April 27. The Capitals have endured a rollercoaster season so far, showing flashes of brilliance while also succumbing to embarrassing defeats.