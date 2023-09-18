September 18, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

Parliament special session Live Updates | September 18, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 18 opened the discussion on parliamentary journey as the five-day special session began today. The session is being conducted in the old Parliament building. However, proceedings will move to the new building on September 19, the second day of the session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had informed floor leaders of political parties about the move at an all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the special session, which will conclude on September 22.

Adani-Hindenburg case | Petitioner alleges links between SC’s expert committee members and Adani, wants fresh panel

A petitioner in the Adani-Hindenburg case on September 18 urged the Supreme Court to constitute a fresh committee of experts, saying the current one headed by a former apex court judge, Justice A.M. Sapre, is hit by “conflict of interest”. The Justice Sapre Committee was constituted by the Supreme Court on March 2 to investigate the causal factors and existence, if any, of regulatory failure which led to investors losing crores due to volatility in the securities market following Hindenburg Research’s report accusing the Adani Group of manipulation of share prices and account fraud.

Cauvery water sharing dispute | Authority reiterates CWRC’s direction to Karnataka to continue releasing water to Tamil Nadu

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on September 18 reiterated the decision of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, asking Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days. This was decided at an emergency meeting of the Authority presided by Saumitra Kumar Haldar, chairman of the CWMA. The meeting was held against the backdrop of Karnataka’s refusal to comply with the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) ’s latest direction on September 12.

Haryana Congress MLA made accused in another Nuh violence case; again remanded to two days police custody

Congress Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan was again remanded to two days police custody after the Nuh Police arrested him in yet another case of violence during the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra on July 31. He was earlier arrested on September 14 and remanded to two days police custody the next day. Mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh were suspended from 6 p.m. on September 17 to midnight on September 19 as a precautionary measure. Prohibitory orders preventing gathering of five or more persons are already in force in the district.

May go to the new building, but the old Parliament building will also inspire generations to come: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 18 credited 140 crore Indians for the success of the G-20 Summit held in New Delhi, saying it does not belong to any individual or a party. Initiating the discussion in Lok Sabha on “Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha — Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings”, he said the federal structure, diversity, and different governments of the country welcomed the guests. It is something for everyone to celebrate, Mr. Modi noted.

India’s Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft commences collecting scientific data

India’s Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft has commenced collecting scientific data to help scientists analyse particles surrounding Earth, ISRO said on September 18. The sensors on board India’s first solar observatory have begun measuring ions and electrons at distances greater than 50,000 km from Earth, ISRO announced in a post on X. The national space agency said that the sensors on STEPS or the Supra Thermal & Energetic Particle Spectrometer instrument began measuring supra-thermal and energetic ions and electrons at distances greater than 50,000 km from Earth.

No alliance with BJP, matter will be decided during elections, says AIADMK’s Jayakumar

Strains between the AIADMK and BJP seemed to have reached a flashpoint on September 18 when a senior leader of the Dravidian party said there was no alliance with the BJP and that any decision on a poll pact will be decided only during the election. Senior AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar, lashing out at BJP State chief K. Annamalai for his criticism of Dravidian stalwart C.N. Annadurai, said his party workers will not tolerate any affront to the late Chief Minister. He said while Annamalai had made critical remarks about AIADMK leaders including the late J. Jayalalithaa, the party had sought that the BJP leader be restrained.

Asia Cup 2023 Final | Siraj says practised a lot to generate outswingers from wide of the crease

Hours of net sessions perfecting the art of getting the ball to dart in the air and then deviate away after pitching paid dividends while bamboozling Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, India’s man of the moment Mohammed Siraj, said after his magical spell of 6/21 in the Asia Cup final. Siraj dismissed Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samaraiwickrama, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya De Silva in his second over before returning to clean up Lankan skipper Dasun Shanka with a peach of a delivery.

SC to hear Tamil Nadu’s appeal against Madras HC verdict quashing prohibitions on online games played for money

The Supreme Court on September 18 agreed to hear a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging a Madras High Court judgment which struck down a statutory ban on games like Rummy and Poker, played online for a wager, bet, money or other stakes. A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi scheduled the hearing on September 22, saying it would consider on that day whether the petitions would survive. “A game of Rummy played online is equivalent to a game played in the physical space,” Tamil Nadu Additional Advocate General Amit Anand Tiwari addressed the court.

Anantnag anti-terror operation enters sixth day

The operation to flush out terrorists holed up in the Gadole forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district entered the sixth day on September 18 with security forces using drones to pinpoint the hideouts for carrying out attacks on the militants. The Union Territory’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has vowed to avenge the death of the three officers in the encounter.

SC notice to CBI on bail plea of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

The Supreme Court on September 18 sought response from the CBI on a bail plea of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling case. A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi issued notice to the agency and sought its reply on the plea. The Calcutta High Court in January had rejected Mondal’s bail plea.

Want to ‘tighten up’ self-regulatory mechanism for TV news channels, says SC

The Supreme Court on September 18 said it wanted to “tighten up” the self-regulatory mechanism of monitoring TV news channels and granted four more weeks to News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) to come up with fresh guidelines. A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of submissions that the NBDA was in consultation with its present and former chairpersons, Justice (retd) A.K. Sikri and R.V. Raveendran, respectively, for framing fresh guidelines.

Ukraine and its allies battle Russian bid to have genocide case tossed out of the U.N.’s top court

Ukraine’s legal battle against Russia over allegations of genocide used by Moscow to justify its 2022 invasion resumes on September 18 at the United Nations’ highest court, as Russia seeks to have the case tossed out. Hearings at the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, will see Ukraine supported by a record 32 other nations in a major show of support. Kyiv launched the case shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, arguing that the attack was based on false claims of acts of genocide in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine and alleging that Moscow was planning genocidal acts in Ukraine. It wants the court to order Russia to halt its invasion and pay reparations.

Nayanthara’s next titled ‘Mannangatti Since 1960’; motion poster out

Actor Nayanthara has signed up for a new project that will be produced by Prince Pictures and directed by YouTuber Dude Vicky. Titled Mannangatti Since 1960, the film’s motion poster was released earlier today. Also starring Yogi Babu, Devadarshini, Gouri Kishan, Narendra Prasath and others, Sean Roldan is composing music for the film thereby marking his first collaboration with Nayanthara.

Nehru’s outlook was inclusive, took Opposition along: Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge recalled former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s contribution to Indian democracy in the Rajya Sabha on September 18, saying his outlook was inclusive as he took the Opposition along and had laid the foundation of the Constitution. Participating in a discussion on the “Parliamentary Journey of 75 Years Starting from Samvidhan Sabha — Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings”, Mr. Kharge hit out at the BJP-led government over the issues of unemployment in the country and ethnic violence in Manipur.

