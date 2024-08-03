Top news of the day: Manu Bhaker narrowly misses out on 3rd shooting medal at Paris Olympics; Iran says expects Hezbollah to hit deeper inside Israel, and more

Manu Bhaker narrowly misses out on 3rd shooting medal at Paris Olympics, finishes 4th in 25m pistol final

India’s double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker narrowly missed out on the opportunity to add another Olympic medal to her collection by finishing 4th in the 25m pistol event. Bhaker started slow in the first couple of rounds and then had a good run to sit on second place after six rounds. But after dropping to third, she took on Major in the shoot-off and could only manage two out of five shots on target. Major got three.

Iran says expects Hezbollah to hit deeper inside Israel

Iran said it expects Lebanon’s Tehran-backed Hezbollah group to hit deeper inside Israel and no longer be confined to military targets after Israel killed the Hezbollah military commander. Hezbollah has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israeli forces, saying it is targeting military positions over the border, since its Palestinian ally Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, sparking war in Gaza.

Over 190 roads closed in Himachal, Met predicts heavy rain till August 7

Over 190 roads were closed in Himachal Pradesh, where continuous rainfall has affected most parts of the State in the past four days, even as the local weather office issued a ‘yellow’ alert of heavy rains till August 7. Rain-related incidents have claimed 77 lives since the onset of the monsoon on June 27 until August 1 and the State has suffered losses amounting to ₹655 crore, according to officials.

Six, including five policemen, sacked for ‘anti-national activities’ in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor invoked Article 311 and terminated six alleged “anti-national” government employees, including five policemen, on the basis of the reports filed by the security agencies. The government spokesman said the activities of these employees “had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them thickly involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State, evidencing their involvement in terror related activities”.

India a food surplus country; working to provide solutions for global food security: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has become a food surplus country and is working to provide solutions for global food and nutritional security. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE), which is being organised in India after 65 years, the Prime Minister also said the Union Budget 2024-25 focuses on sustainable agriculture.

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court suspends controversial visa process involving Indian company

Sri Lanka’s Supreme court issued an interim order suspending the government’s new visa scheme, run by a consortium including an Indian company, that earlier sparked controversy over allegations of corruption totalling over a billion dollars. The Supreme Court ordered that the previously used online visa system be restored.

U.S. to boost military presence in Middle East; to send fighter jet squadron

“The U.S. will move a fighter jet squadron to the Middle East and maintain an aircraft carrier in the region,” the Pentagon said, beefing up the American military presence to help defend Israel from possible attacks by Iran and its proxies and safeguard U.S. troops. U.S. leaders worry about escalating violence in the Middle East in response to recent attacks by Israel on Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, which triggered threats of retaliation.

Fresh violence in Manipur’s Jiribam within 24 hours of agreement to restore normalcy

“Shots were fired and an abandoned house was torched in Manipur’s Jiribam, triggering fresh tensions within a day of the Meitei and Hmar communities reaching an agreement to make efforts to restore normalcy in the district,” officials said on August 3. Representatives of the Meitei and Hmar communities reached an agreement in a meeting held at a CRPF facility in adjoining Assam’s Cachar on August 1.

Bangladesh students call for nationwide civil disobedience

Student leaders rallied Bangladeshis for a nationwide civil disobedience campaign as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Government weathered a worsening backlash over a deadly police crackdown on protesters. Rallies against civil service job quotas sparked days of mayhem last month that killed more than 200 people in some of the worst unrest of Ms. Hasina’s 15-year tenure.

India needs comprehensive policy solution to mushrooming of coaching institutes, says Congress

India needs a comprehensive policy solution to the mushrooming of coaching institutes, the Congress said and called for a revision of syllabi, more resources for all exam-takers and investments in the quality of education. Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said data provided by the Department of Higher Education to the Rajya Sabha shows that Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections from coaching institutes have risen rapidly between 2019 and 2024, from ₹2,241 crore to ₹5,517 crore.

IOC chief Thomas Bach says boxing should be in LA Olympics, with conditions

Olympic chief Thomas Bach said boxing should be in the next Games in Los Angeles despite a furore over the gender of two women boxers in Paris — but urged the sport to get its house in order fast. However, Bach stressed that boxing needed to find new international leadership. Bach also condemned the social media reaction to Khelif and Lin, with some including former US president Donald Trump framing the issue as men fighting against women.

Adani’s Ambuja Cement to invest ₹1,600 crore in Bihar to set up grinding unit

Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cement Ltd (ACL) announced an investment of around ₹1,600 crore in Bihar to set up a cement grinding unit at Warisaliganj in Nawada district. With this announcement, the billionaire Gautam Adani-led firm has become “the largest investment in the State by a cement industry player” .“The project will meet the growing infrastructure needs of Bihar, aligning with priorities outlined in the recent Union Budget,” it said.