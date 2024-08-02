Top news of the day: SC pulls up NTA for ‘flip-flops’ in NEET; Congress will build 100 houses for Wayanad landslide survivors, says Rahul Gandhi, and more

SIT probe into electoral bonds: SC says it would be ‘premature’, ‘inappropriate’ to intervene under Article 32

The Supreme Court on August 2 found it both “premature” and “inappropriate” to constitute a Special Investigation Team to conduct an apex court-monitored probe into allegations of quid pro quo among political parties, loss making companies, public servants and even some officers of investigating agencies revealed in the electoral bonds data.

Wayanad landslides: Congress will build 100 houses for survivors, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has said the Congress party would construct 100 houses for the survivors of the catastrophic landslide in Wayanad in Kerala. Mr. Gandhi told reporters that most of the victims of the natural disaster wished to be resettled on safer grounds and away from disaster-prone zones. Mr. Gandhi was accompanied by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders.

SC pulls up NTA for ‘flip-flops’ in NEET; orders Centre for complete restructuring of the exam process

The Supreme Court on August 2 pronounced a scathing judgment pinpointing the “flip-flops” of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the conduct of the undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2024 and put the government on a deadline to completely restructure the exam process.

Probe into Delhi coaching centre deaths transferred to CBI by High Court

The Delhi High Court on Friday transferred the probe into the drowning of three civil services aspirants at the basement of a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar here to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan asked the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to appoint a senior officer to oversee the probe by the CBI in the criminal case.

NCLAT approves Byju’s settlement with BCCI, sets aside insolvency plea against edtech firm

In a major relief to Byju’s, the NCLAT on August 2 set aside insolvency proceedings against the troubled edtech major over a sponsorship deal and approved a ₹158 crore settlement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), however, passed the order with a caveat that any failure to make payments on the specific dates mentioned in the undertaking would automatically lead to a revival of the insolvency proceedings against Byju’s.

India to soon open embassy in Timor-Leste, says MEA Secretary

Ahead of the first-ever Presidential visit from India to Timor-Leste, a top Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official said here on Friday that New Delhi will soon set up an embassy in Dili, which will make the Delhi-Dili connect stronger.

U.S. says it continues to expect accountability from India on Pannun’s assassination bid

The U.S. has said it expects accountability from India concerning the alleged role of an Indian government employee in the failed attempt to assassinate a Sikh separatist on U.S. soil last summer. “We continue to expect accountability from the government of India in relation to the alleged role of an Indian government employee in the failed attempt to assassinate a U.S. citizen on U.S. soil that occurred last summer,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters in response to a question at his daily news conference.

Paris Olympics | Sports Ministry dispatches 40 ACs for Indian athletes as temperatures soar

Indian athletes battling the soaring temperatures and lack of cooling in their rooms in the Paris Olympic Games Village have been provided with 40 portable air conditioners by the country’s Sports Ministry to make their stay comfortable. The air-conditioners were sent to the Games village after discussions with the Indian Olympic Association and the French Embassy here, according to sources in the Ministry.

Biden says killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the killing of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh was not helpful for reaching a ceasefire in Israel’s war in Gaza. There has been an increased risk of an escalation into a broader Middle East war after the assassination of Haniyeh in Iran drew threats of retaliation against Israel.

IOC, IBA justify their stands over boxer’s gender issue

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Boxing Association (IBA) have tried to justify their own stands following the unwanted episode of Italian woman boxer Angela Carini withdrawing from her 66kg pre-quarterfinal bout with Imane Khelif in 46 seconds amid accusations of the Algerian being a “biological male.”

