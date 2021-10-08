Top news of the day: Filipino, Russian journalists win Peace Nobel for defending freedom of expression; Air India to return to the Tatas, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Filipino journalist Maria Ressa and Russian Editor Dmitry Muratov have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.” Mr. Muratov has for decades defended freedom of speech in Russia under increasingly challenging conditions. Ms. Ressa, the first woman Nobel laureate of 2021, uses freedom of expression to expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism in her country, the Philippines.

“(Tata Sons subsidiary) Talace has quoted an enterprise value of ₹18,000 crore. Of this ₹15,300 is towards debt component of Air India, and the remaining will be cash paid to the government,” DIPAM Secretary, Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at a press briefing.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | My son is innocent, will appear before police on October 9, says Ajay Mishra

The Union Minister said his son Ashish Mishra missed the police summons for October 8 as he was “not well”.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Supreme Court dissatisfied with U.P. government’s status report

“Your seriousness is only in words and not in your actions,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana addressed the State government.

Without naming the party, Mr. Kishor tweeted that those who were hoping for quick revival of the GOP [grand old party] on the basis of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident would be disappointed.

On May 3, the court held that States cannot impinge on the autonomy of private unaided schools to fix and collect “just” and “permissible” school fees from parents, especially in the name of the pandemic.

Coronavirus | Supreme Court to hold physical hearings twice a week

Top court modifies its standard operating procedure, in a decisive step towards pre-pandemic routine.

After hearing the arguments, A metropolitan magistrate in Mumbai denied bail to Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, saying their applications were not maintainable.

Scores more victims from the minority community were injured in the blast, which has not been claimed but appears designed to further destabilise Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

Some 19,000 of the refugees from Myanmar have been already relocated from crowded camps on the mainland to Bhashan Char island, despite doubts raised by aid groups, officials said.

Inflation trajectory turning more favourable than anticipated, says RBI Governor.

The Immediate Payment Service, managed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is an important payment system providing 24x7 instant domestic funds transfer facility and is accessible through various channels like internet banking, mobile banking apps, bank branches, ATMs, SMS and IVRS.

He indicates that he will not seek a reappointment at end of his three-year tenure.

Coronavirus restrictions led to Japan withdrawing from staging the seven-team tournament in December, and South Africa then abandoned a bid due to the need to get more of the country vaccinated.