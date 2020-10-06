Top news of the day: Three share Physics Nobel for their discoveries about black holes; BJP-JD(U) reach seat-sharing agreement for Bihar Assembly elections, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Three scientists won this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for advancing our understanding of black holes, the all-consuming monsters that lurk in the darkest parts of the universe.

The ruling NDA in Bihar on Tuesday announced its seat-sharing formula for the assembly elections under which JD(U) will contest on 122 seats and BJP 121 out of a total of 243 seats.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said stated that in Maharashtra, the decline in active cases has been consistent on a weekly basis with over 2.52 lakh active cases on October 6. In Karnataka it has recorded a slight increase, from 97,000 on September 8 to over 1.15 lakh on Oct 6, in Andhra Pradesh there is a decline from about 98,000 to 51,060 as on Oct 6.

“Likeminded” countries should coordinate to counter the novel coronavirus pandemic which has brought a “profound transformation globally”, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, at the start of a meeting of the four Foreign Ministers of Australia-India-Japan-U.S. in the Quadrilateral dialogue or ‘Quad’ held in Tokyo on Tuesday. Mr. Jaishankar said as a member of the U.N. Security Council next year, India would seek “collective solutions to global challenges”, including the pandemic and U.N. reform.

After a gap of more than six months, cinemas will open their doors on October 15 but it will not be the same again, with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry issuing a set of protocols that include 50% of seating, no food will be delivered inside the halls, only packaged food will be allowed, face masks and thermal screening will be mandatory, show timings will be staggered and your contact number will be taken to facilitate contact tracing later.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would ensure the investigation into alleged gang rape and the torture and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl by upper caste Hindus in Hathras would be conducted smoothly.

A Delhi-based journalist working for Malayalam news portals was among four people arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police when they were on their way to Hathras. The arrests came hours after the State police, under fire for their handling of the Hathras rape and murder case, had claimed there was a conspiracy to defame the State government and trigger caste riots over the Hathras incident.

Amid high-drama at Haryana’s border with Punjab, State authorities allowed former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and a few party leaders to enter the BJP-ruled State as part of his rally against farm laws.

Claiming they have been vindicated by the AIIMS report on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which termed it suicide, the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police have said they will take action against fake social media accounts that trolled and defamed the Mumbai police in this case.

The Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants behind Monday’s attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) road-opening party in Nowgam area on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir, have been identified, a senior police official said on Tuesday. In the attack, two personnel were killed and three injured.

It’s probably all the pandemic-induced house arrest; you’re sure to find yourself wanting to hop on a plane with every beautiful frame of the French capital while watching Emily in Paris.