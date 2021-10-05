Top news of the day: Nobel Physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries; Govt ‘reviewing’ appeal on levy of one-time spectrum charges, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Nobel Prize for physics has been awarded to scientists from Japan, Germany and Italy. Syukuro Manabe (90) and Klaus Hasselmann (89) were cited for their work in “the physical modeling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming”.

In what may spell relief for telecom majors, the Union Government informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it was “reviewing” whether or not to continue with its appeal regarding the levy of one-time spectrum charges (OTSC) worth approximately ₹40000 crore on the telcos.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the previous Uttar Pradesh Government (the Samajwadi Party dispensation), did not want to construct houses for the poor and even obstructed the Centre’s plans under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, in a video message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, played out a 25-second viral video of Sunday’s incident at Lakhimpuri Kheri and asked why the government had not acted against those responsible.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 4 gave licence to the ₹6,000 crore National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. (NARCL), a move that will help kickstart operations of the bad bank. NARCL was incorporated in July in Mumbai following registration with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday surged to all-time high levels as rates were increased again after international oil prices hit the highest mark since 2014. Petrol price was hiked by 25 paise a litre and diesel by 30 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) aeronautical and non-aeronautical assets at three airports taken over by Adani were transferred at a fraction of earlier estimates drawn at the time of seeking government approval for privatisation, its employee’s union has alleged.

Senior Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has sought to end the controversy surrounding his on-field showdown with England skipper Eoin Morgan over an extra run during an IPL match, saying it was not a personal battle but a difference of opinion on how the game should be played.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has slammed the standard of umpiring in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Gavaskar made his comments after umpire Anil Chaudhary changed his decision from no ball to wide during the game between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

While clamour for a women's IPL gets louder, former women's cricket head at BCCI, Saba Karim, feels it is more important to have a stronger domestic structure, including the resumption of multi-day red-ball cricket.

All-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup with a lower back injury, which he sustained during an Indian Premier League game for Chennai Super Kings, the England & Wales Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on October 5 announced plans to send a probe to land on an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter to collect data on the origins of the universe, the latest project in the oil-rich federation’s ambitious space programme.

In February this year, over 200 persons were killed and the 13.2 MW Rishiganga project was washed away. The 512 MW Tapovan-Vishnugadh hydro project was damaged. Even as Uttarkhand deals with the impact of climate change, the Environment Ministry has permitted the construction of seven hyro projects in Uttarkhand. What does this mean for the vulnerable Himalayan State? We answer these and other questions on the sustainability of hydro projects in this episode.

Facebook Inc.’s services suffered a massive outage on Monday for as long as six hours. It kept several users from accessing the company’s core platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger apps. It also disrupted businesses around the world that rely on the social network’s tools and services. As Facebook manages its own internal tools and email service, the company’s employees were also unable to access work-related applications.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said “loot” exists in the DNA of the Congress and this tendency was reflected during its rule as she slammed the Sonia Gandhi-led party for its criticism of the Centre’s asset monetisation pipeline scheme.

The app of Chinese fashion brand Shein was blocked as it was found detrimental to national security but sale of its products on other websites has not been covered under the law, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.