Top news of the day: Three share Medicine Nobel for discovery of Hepatitis C virus; Ready to take on China, says Air Chief, and more

2020 Nobel: Three scientists share Prize in Physiology or Medicine
Americans Harvey J Alter and Charles M Rice, and British scientist Michael Houghton were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology on Monday for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus.
Extradition: Come clean about ‘confidential’ proceedings in U.K., SC tells Mallya
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the lawyers for businessman Vijay Mallya to come clean about the nature of ‘confidential’ proceedings going on after the rejection of his appeal against extradition in the U.K. Supreme Court.
Ready to take on China, says Air Chief
“We are ready and very well positioned to take on China and there is no scenario where they can get the better of us”, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) RKS Bhadauria asserted on Monday.
IIT Madras zone has five among top 22 toppers in JEE Advanced
Chirag Falor has topped the Joint Engineering Examinations (Advanced) 2020 in the country, with a score of 352/396. Among women students, Kanishka Mittal, who has scored 315, is the topper. She is ranked 17 in the common rank list. Mr. Falor is from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay zone, while Ms. Mittal is from the IIT Roorkee zone.
Data | Farm Act wants farmers to sell outside mandis, but most already do so
One of the chief aims of The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 is to unshackle farmers from notified markets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that small and marginal farmers “for the first time, have got an alternative to bargain for the price of their produce. The tradition earlier was to sell in mandis.”
Google defers in-app commission payment for developers in India to March 2022
Google has deferred in-app commission payment for app developers in India with alternate payment system to March 31, 2022. The company said on Monday that app developers with alternate billing system need not comply with its Play Store billing system until the deadline.
Bypolls to three Assembly seats in Manipur on Novemeber 7: Election Commission
Bypolls to three Assembly seats in Manipur would be held on November 7, the Election Commission announced on Monday. On September 29, the Commission had announced bypolls to two Assembly seats in Manipur.
Coronavirus | Govt. campaign to spread awareness about ‘appropriate Covid-19 behaviour’
The Union government will soon roll out a renewed campaign that aims to spread awareness about “appropriate COVID-19 behaviour” in view of the forthcoming festive season and further unlocking of public activities, officials said on Monday.
Rise in criminals cases against sitting, former lawmakers; need strict monitoring, says report filed in Supreme Court
Criminal cases against sitting and former lawmakers have increased over the last two years and strict monitoring at the micro level is needed by high courts to ensure expeditious disposal of cases against them, the Supreme Court was informed on Monday.
CPI(M), CPI delegation to meet family of Hathras gangrape victim on October 6
A joint delegation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) will visit Hathras in Uttar Pradesh on October 6 to meet the family members of the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped, party leaders said on Monday.
Indian Premier League 2020 | Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra out of IPL with fractured finger
Delhi Capitals’ senior leg-spinner Amit Mishra’s IPL stint this season has come to an abrupt end after he fractured his ring finger during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah.