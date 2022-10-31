Top news of the day: In wake of Morbi brige collapse, Gujarat police arrest nine persons; onus on Twitter to stop spread of misinformation, says Minister, and more

Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Morbi bridge collapse | Gujarat Police arrest 4 persons; death toll rises to 141

About 141 people have died, while more than a 100 other have been admitted and are under treatment after a colonial era cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi town on Sunday evening, plunging over 350 people into the river. Several teams of NDRF and personnel of Navy and Air Force have been ordered to be airlifted to the site to help in the rescue efforts and comb the river bed as many people are feared drowned in the 10 feet deep water.

Anyone conducting ‘two-finger’ test on sexual assault survivors will be held guilty of misconduct: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on October 31 declared that any person conducting the invasive ‘two-finger’ or ‘three-finger’ vaginal test on rape or sexual assault survivors will be found guilty of misconduct. In a judgment, a Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the sole reason behind using the test on traumatised sexual assault survivors is to see whether the woman or girl was “habituated” to sexual intercourse.

Infiltrator killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

One unidentified militant was killed and two others were arrested in two separate anti-militancy operations in Kashmir, security forces said on October 31. The J&K police said one Pakistan militant, who had infiltrated into the Valley, got neutralised by the Army in the Keran Sector’s Jumagund area in Kupwara district on Oct. 31. The Keran Sector is closer to the Line of Control (LoC).

‘Blue tick’ fee report | Onus on Twitter to stop spread of misinformation: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Twitter is abuzz with reports that users will have to shell out a $20 fee for the ‘blue tick’, which authenticates the identity of the account holder, and a failure pay the amount will result in the coveted status being withdrawn. Refuting the reports, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar told ANI, “I do not think this is true. This is a challenge for Twitter. They need to see how this miscommunication is being circulated on the platform. I do not think such reports are true.”

Azam Khan’s conviction, disqualification from Assembly create a flutter in U.P.

The conviction of senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan by a local court in Rampur and his subsequent disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly have created a flutter on the ground. While the bureaucracy — which was one of the principal targets of Mr. Khan’s ‘hate speech’ — feels vindicated, the leader’s supporters and party colleagues feel that though he may have made a mistake, the punishment given to him is not commensurate with his transgression.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is definitely a political action and not a sports yatra: Rahul Gandhi

Giving clarity about the political aspirations behind the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader and Parliament member, Rahul Gandhi said the yatra was definitely a political action and the political outcome of it will be known only at the end of the yatra in Srinagar.

We unreservedly apologise: Crown Towers after Virat Kohli’s privacy intruded

Crown Towers on October 31 issued an apology to star Indian batter Virat Kohli after his privacy was intruded on by an unidentified person in the hotel, saying that an investigation is being conducted with a third-party contractor and individual involved has been “stood and removed from the Crown account”.

Had Sardar Patel been India’s first PM, many problems would not have occurred: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on October 31 that it was the belief of many that if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been the first prime minister of India the country would not have faced many problems. Mr. Shah was addressing the students of the prestigious Sardar Patel Vidyalaya on the 147 th birth anniversary of Patel, the first home minister of India.

Growth next year to be better than IMF projections: Chief Economic Adviser

Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran on Monday said India is expected to clock better growth than IMF’s projections next year aided by enhanced capital formation. Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected 6.8% real growth for this year and 6.1% for next year for India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Virat Kohli lambasts ‘fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy’ after video of his hotel room leaked online

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Monday expressed shock at the “appalling” video of his Perth hotel room that surfaced on social media and said he was disappointed by the “fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.” “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all??” Virat posted on his Instagram account.

South Korea fears further economic cooling as concerts, festivals canceled after Halloween crush

Across South Korea, events such as autumn foliage festivals and K-Pop concerts are canceled, and grief-stricken communities are putting off gatherings after a Seoul crowd crush killed at least 154 people, threatening to crimp growth further. A major K-pop concert called Busan One Asia Festival, set for Sunday and expected to attract around 40,000 people, was canceled, while dozens of regional councils across the country have called off local festivals planned alongside the autumn foliage season and Halloween.

SC decides to examine poll law which deprives under trials, civil prison detainees their right to vote

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to examine a petition challenging a provision in the election law that imposes a blanket ban on under trials, persons confined in civil prisons and convicts serving their sentence in jails from casting their votes.

Coimbatore car blast | T.N. CM Stalin felicitates police personnel

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin felicitated 58 police officers and personnel, including Coimbatore Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, all of whom were involved in the investigation of the recent Coimbatore car explosion case. During an event at the Secretariat in Chennai, Mr. Stalin felicitated the officers and police personnel.

Telegram removes paywall posts from iOS app, report

Telegram removed pay-to-view posts that allowed users on its iOS app to monetize posts, according to a report from 9to5Mac. The report stated Telegram had been testing a paid posts feature. But had to remove it due to Apple’s strict App Store guidelines that do not allow developers to use third-party payment processors.

Supreme Court allows plea of India Today chairperson in criminal defamation case

The Supreme Court on October 31 allowed the appeal of India Today chairperson Aroon Purie against a criminal defamation complaint filed against him for an alleged defamatory article published in the magazine in 2007. A Bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, however, refused to allow the plea of the journalist who had authored the alleged defamatory article in the India Today magazine.

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe hopeful of resolving problems faced by ethnic Tamils

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said he is hopeful of resolving the problems faced by ethnic Tamils in the country, as he announced the appointment of a committee to find ways to integrate the Indian-origin workers in the plantation sector into the society.