Top news of the day: U.N. climate summit formally opens in Glasgow; experts say healthy individuals may not need COVID-19 vaccine booster, and more

Two-week long COP26 climate meet formally opens in Glasgow
Many of the issues being discussed during the October 31to November 12 talks have been on the agenda for decades, including how rich countries can help poor nations tackle emissions and adapt to a hotter world. The slow pace of action has angered many environmental campaigners, who are expected to stage loud and creative protests during the summit.
G20 makes commitments on climate neutrality, coal financing
climate activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate issued an open letter to the media as the G20 was wrapping up.
Healthy individuals may not need COVID-19 vaccine booster, says experts
The Union Health Ministry has also indicated that vaccination coverage for all is their current focus with optional COVID-19 vaccination booster dose to specific individuals needing it for medical conditions.
Modi to hold meeting with district magistrates on November 3 to address low COVID-19 vaccination coverage
The meeting will include districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the vaccine.
Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar buried next to his parents
Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on October 29, was buried with State honours next to his parents Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar at Kantheerava Studio in the presence of family, friends, colleagues from the film industry and dignitaries. The sombre ceremony concluded by 8 a.m.
Bypolls of Rajya Sabha seats in Kerala, West Bengal on November 29
The seats fell vacant due to the resignation of Jose K. Mani from Kerala on January 11 and Arpita Ghosh from West Bengal on September 15.
Centre urged to strengthen legal framework to protect youth from tobacco addiction
The NCPCR and representatives from retailers’ association suggest increasing the legal age of sale of tobacco products to 21 years and adopting a comprehensive ban on advertising.
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 4th straight day; petrol crosses ₹120-mark in M.P.
The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of ₹109.34 a litre and ₹115.15 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of State-owned fuel retailers.
Wait for visa appointment to be longer: U.S. Embassy
From November 8, an estimated 3 million visa holders from India, with proof of vaccination, will be able to travel to the United States under the new international air travel policy.
Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance in Afghanistan
Taliban’s reclusive supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, made a rare public appearance in Kandahar, Taliban sources said on October 31, belying widespread rumours of his death.
Coronavirus | Sri Lanka ends domestic travel restrictions amidst warnings
The Sri Lanka Medical Association cited recent studies which have shown that 7% of the elderly population, who had been administered with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, have not developed adequate level of immunity against the coronavirus.
Excise collection 79% more than pre-COVID-19 levels
In the full 2020-21 fiscal, excise collections were ₹3.89 lakh crore and in 2019-20, it was ₹2.39 lakh crore, CGA data showed.
Zydus Cadila agrees to reduce its COVID-19 vaccine price to ₹265 a dose, final decision soon: sources
To administer the needle-free vaccine, a disposable painless jet applicator costing ₹93 is required for each dose, which would take the price to ₹358 per dose.
IPL 2022 | BCCI sets ₹90 crore as salary purse, ₹42 crore for maximum four retentions
The two new franchises — Lucknow and Ahmedabad — will be given a choice to pick three players from the auction pool after the old teams announce their choice of retentions.
T20 World Cup | England eye semifinal spot, Sri Lanka look for survival
A rampaging England are expected to brush aside a struggling Sri Lanka and seal a spot in the semifinals when the two teams meet in a Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup on November 1.