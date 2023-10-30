October 30, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

Attorney General tells Supreme Court that electoral bonds promote ‘clean money’ donations to political parties

Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani has backed the government’s electoral bonds scheme in the Supreme Court, extolling it as a measure which promotes contribution of “clean money” to political parties. Mr. Venkataramani said the scheme ensured that “tax obligations” were met. Besides, the Attorney General argued that citizens could not have a “general right to know anything and everything without being subjected to reasonable restrictions [Article 19(2)]”.

Supreme Court puts Maharashtra Speaker on a deadline to decide defection pleas against breakaway Shiv Sena, NCP lawmakers

The Supreme Court on October 30 directed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide disqualification petitions filed under the Tenth Schedule (anti-defection law) of the Constitution against the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camp in the Shiv Sena dispute by December 31, 2023. A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud ordered the Speaker, in his capacity as a tribunal under the Tenth Schedule, to decide the disqualification petitions against the breakaway faction headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the Nationalist Congress Party dispute by January 31, 2024.

Delhi excise policy scam | Supreme Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in corruption, money-laundering cases

The Supreme Court on October 30 dismissed a bail plea filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is facing money laundering charges in the liquor policy ‘scam’ case. A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said a “transfer of ₹338 crore has been tentatively established” as a reason for denying bail. Justice Khanna said the prosecution had assured the court that the trial would be concluded in six to eight months. The Supreme Court directed that if however, the trial proceeded “sloppily”, Mr. Sisodia, represented by senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, was at liberty to file a bail application.

Kerala blasts | Suspect being grilled, arrest to be recorded later in the day

The Special Investigation Team led by S. Sasidharan, Deputy Commissioner (Kochi City), probing the multiple explosions at a crowded Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention in Kalamassery on October 29 continue to interrogate Martin Dominic, the sole suspect to have surrendered before the police in Thrissur within hours after the incident, at the Kalamassery Police Armed Reserve camp. At least three people were killed while scores of injured were undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Kochi.

Andhra train accident | Initial probe points finger at Rayagada passenger train crew

A preliminary railway probe into the October 29 night train accident in Andhra Pradesh has held the driver and the assistant driver of Rayagada Passenger train responsible for the collision as it passed two defective auto signals violating norms. Both crew members were killed in the accident. Signed by seven experts, the preliminary report said they carefully examined the accident site, available evidence, statements of officials concerned, data logger report and the speedometer chart. It concluded that the Rayagada passenger train (08504) hit the Visakhapatnam Palasa passenger train (08532) from the rear due to the crew of the former passing two defective auto signals.

Death sentence to eight Indians in Qatar: EAM Jaishankar meets family members

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on October 30 met the family members of eight Indian nationals who were handed down death sentence by a Qatari court. Mr. Jaishankar also told the family members that the government attaches highest importance to the case and will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. “Underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard,” Jaishankar said in a post on X(formerly Twitter).

FEMA inquiry: Rajasthan CM’s son Vaibhav Gehlot appears before ED in Delhi

Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, appeared before the ED on October 29 to get his statement recorded in connection with an inquiry into alleged foreign exchange rule violations. The agency had issued summons to Mr. Vaibhav Gehlot asking him to join the probe involving Triton Hotels & Resorts Private Limited and others.

Chhattisgarh polls | Priyanka Gandhi promises ₹500 subsidy per gas cylinder, loan waiver for SHGs

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 30 promised a slew of measures, including waiving of loans of Self-Help Groups, subsidised cooking gas cylinders under a new scheme, and free treatment to victims of road accidents if her party retains power after the Assembly polls. Addressing a rally at Jalbandha in the Khairagarh Assembly segment, she also said around 6,000 government higher secondary and high schools will be upgraded into Swami Atmanand English and Hindi medium schools. She also promised free electricity up to 200 units.

Chinese vessel begins research off Sri Lankan coast

Chinese research vessel Shiyan 6, which arrived in Colombo last week amid concerns raised by India and the United States, is set to begin its two-day research off the Sri Lankan coast on October 30, Sri Lankan authorities said. The research will be pursued off Sri Lanka’s western coast, and in collaboration with Sri Lanka’s National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA) and the University of Ruhuna, according to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo. The Ministry had earlier said the vessel was at the Colombo port for “replenishment”.

Israel tanks enter Gaza City fringes as Army ramps up assault

Israeli tanks advanced into the fringes of Gaza City on October 30, witnesses said, as it ramped up its war on Hamas saying it killed dozens of militants in hundreds of strikes. “We have hit more than 600 targets in the past 24 hours,” a military spokesperson told AFP, up from 450 the previous day, with Hamas militants also reporting “heavy fighting” in northern Gaza. “Dozens” of tanks entered Zaytun district on the southern fringes of Gaza City, cutting a key road from the north to the south of the war-torn Palestinian territory, witnesses told AFP.

Two dead, 16 hurt in shooting among Florida Halloween revelers; one man arrested

Police in Tampa, Florida, have arrested a man suspected of killing two people in gun violence that sparked chaos on Sunday around a clutch of bars and clubs as people celebrated Halloween, authorities said. Sixteen people were injured, all but one by gunshot, police said. Tyrell Stephen Phillips, 22, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of a 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man following a pre-dawn clash between two groups in the historic Tampa neighbourhood of Ybor City, police said.

FIFA bans Luis Rubiales of Spain for 3 years for kiss and misconduct at Women’s World Cup final

FIFA banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years on October 30 for misconduct at the Women’s World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony. FIFA did not publish details of the verdict reached by its disciplinary committee judges, who had investigated charges relating to “basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.”

