Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara on October 30, 2022. Photo: PIB via PTI

PM Modi lays foundation stone for C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara

After laying the foundation stone, Mr. Modi said, “Today we have taken a major step towards making India into an aircraft manufacturing hub. Today, India manufactures fighter planes, tanks, and submarines. Besides, Indian medicines and vaccines are saving the lives of millions across the globe. Now India will become a big manufacturer of transport aircraft.”

National Investigation Agency officials inspect car blast site in Coimbatore

The NIA officials accompanied by the Tamil Nadu Police special team also conducted an inspection inside the temple. Officials from the Revenue Department and Coimbatore Corporation briefed the investigation team with maps and approach roads of the area.

Mann ki Baat | OneWeb satellites will buttress digital connectivity across the country, says Prime Minister

Stating that today’s youth had been exhibiting immense problem-solving skills, Mr. Modi noted that on October 14-15, all 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) came together on one platform for the first time to showcase their innovations and research projects. Over 75 best projects on themes ranging from healthcare, agriculture, robotics and semiconductors to 5G communications were on display, he said.

Take urgent action against predatory Chinese lending apps: Centre tells States and UTs

The Union Home Ministry said a large number of complaints have been reported across India related to illegal digital lending apps that provide short-term loans or micro-credits at exorbitant interest rates with processing or hidden charges, especially to vulnerable and low-income group people.

India, other countries feeling weight of big nation need to find ways to deal with it: German envoy

The German ambassador also said that India should play the role of a “guide” in the overall global efforts to ensure a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

South Korea’s Yoon declares mourning period after Halloween crush kills at least 151

Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said 151 deaths had been confirmed, including 19 foreigners. He told a briefing at the scene 82 people were injured, 19 of them seriously.

At least 100 people killed in car bombs, says Somalia President

The attack took place at the same place as Somalia’s largest bombing, which killed more than 500, in the same month in 2017.

For first time, RBI’s rate-setting panel to discuss inflation report this week

The monetary policy framework, which came into effect about six years ago, mandates the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain retail inflation at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side.

Adani group to invest $150 billion in pursuit of $1 trillion valuation

Richest Asian Gautam Adani’s group will invest over $150 billion across businesses ranging from green energy to data centres to airports and healthcare as it chases the dream to join the elite global club of companies with $1 trillion valuations.

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Bangladesh edges Zimbabwe in last-ball thriller

Bangladesh got their Twenty20 World Cup back on track with a thrilling last-ball win over Zimbabwe, aided by opener Najmul Shanto’s maiden half-century and Taskin Ahmed’s three wickets. In an unprecedented incident, players of both the teams were called back from the dugout after the game’s last delivery was deemed a no-ball by the umpires.