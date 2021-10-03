Top news of the day: Mamata Banerjee wins Bhabanipur bypoll by a record margin; blast kills at least two civilians near Kabul mosque, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“The numbers of voters at Bhabanipur are relatively less and about 1.15 lakh votes were polled this time. This time we have won by a margin of 58,832 votes,” Ms. Banerjee told mediapersons outside her residence. The Chief Minister said the results would provide her encouragement to work more for the people of the State.

The blast struck near the entrance of the large Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter. A prayer ceremony for Mr. Mujahid's mother was being held at the mosque.

Cruise ship drugs party | NCB arrests Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off Mumbai.

Agency investigating identities of masterminds behind international drug trafficking syndicate.

The NIA said it seized documents, digital devices and other incriminating materials from the premises of the suspects.

The Punjab Chief Minister’s comments came hours after the State Congress unit chief tweeted that DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Advocate General (AG) Amar Preet Singh Deol must be replaced as their appointments are like “rubbing salt on the wounds of the victims of the sacrilege issue”.

BJP national leaders on October 1 summoned Mr. Biren, Minister T. Biswajit and party State president A. Sharda to Delhi. Mr. Biren said that they were summoned to chalk out the election strategy.

The plea, filed by a Delhi resident, has also urged the apex court to direct a court-monitored inquiry by the CBI or any other investigating agency in the matter.

Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East, hoping for a better life in Europe.

In addition to reports from users, Google also removed 651,933 pieces of content in August as a result of automated detection.

Minister’s comments come after reports that the DPIIT, the Corporate Affairs Ministry and the NITI Aayog have objected to some provisions of the draft e-commerce rules.

Petrol price in Delhi reached its highest ever level of ₹102.39 a litre and to ₹108.43 in Mumbai.

Indian Women lead by 136 runs after Australia’s interesting declaration with one wicket in hand.