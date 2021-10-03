Top news of the day: Mamata Banerjee wins Bhabanipur bypoll by a record margin; blast kills at least two civilians near Kabul mosque, and more

Mamata Banerjee wins Bhabanipur bypoll with a record margin of over 58,000 votes
“The numbers of voters at Bhabanipur are relatively less and about 1.15 lakh votes were polled this time. This time we have won by a margin of 58,832 votes,” Ms. Banerjee told mediapersons outside her residence. The Chief Minister said the results would provide her encouragement to work more for the people of the State.
Blast kills at least two civilians near Kabul mosque
The blast struck near the entrance of the large Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter. A prayer ceremony for Mr. Mujahid's mother was being held at the mosque.
Cruise ship drugs party | NCB arrests Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off Mumbai.
DRI pursuing leads on Mundra heroin seizure
Agency investigating identities of masterminds behind international drug trafficking syndicate.
NIA raids premises of cross-LoC traders in Poonch
The NIA said it seized documents, digital devices and other incriminating materials from the premises of the suspects.
New Punjab DGP would be appointed after consulting Sidhu: Channi
The Punjab Chief Minister’s comments came hours after the State Congress unit chief tweeted that DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Advocate General (AG) Amar Preet Singh Deol must be replaced as their appointments are like “rubbing salt on the wounds of the victims of the sacrilege issue”.
Manipur CM Biren rules out leadership change in State
BJP national leaders on October 1 summoned Mr. Biren, Minister T. Biswajit and party State president A. Sharda to Delhi. Mr. Biren said that they were summoned to chalk out the election strategy.
Plea in Supreme Court seeks inquiry into shortage of medical oxygen during COVID-19 second wave
The plea, filed by a Delhi resident, has also urged the apex court to direct a court-monitored inquiry by the CBI or any other investigating agency in the matter.
About 500 Europe-bound migrants intercepted off Libya: U.N.
Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East, hoping for a better life in Europe.
Google removes 93,550 content pieces in India in August
In addition to reports from users, Google also removed 651,933 pieces of content in August as a result of automated detection.
Proposed e-commerce policy to be robust, balanced, says Piyush Goyal
Minister’s comments come after reports that the DPIIT, the Corporate Affairs Ministry and the NITI Aayog have objected to some provisions of the draft e-commerce rules.
Petrol, diesel at all-time high
Petrol price in Delhi reached its highest ever level of ₹102.39 a litre and to ₹108.43 in Mumbai.
Aus W vs Ind W pink ball Test | Australia declare after Indian pacers reduce hosts to 241/9
Indian Women lead by 136 runs after Australia’s interesting declaration with one wicket in hand.