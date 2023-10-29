October 29, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

Woman killed, several injured in explosion at a convention centre in Kerala’s Kalamassery

One person was killed and more than 30 people injured in a fire that broke out inside a large convention centre at Kalamassery near Kochi after what eye-witnesses said were a series of blasts inside the hall around 9.30 a.m. The woman, who died of burns, has not been identified yet. The prayer meeting at the Zamra International Convention Centre was organised by Jehovah’s Witnesses, a restorationist Christian denomination, which has a growing number of followers in Kerala. The police investigation took a startling turn when a former member of the evangelist group Jehovah’s Witnesses claimed responsibility for the attack and surrendered at Kodakara. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called an all-party meeting to mitigate the fraught social climate precipitated by the blast. He termed the attack “extremely unfortunate”. When asked whether the blast was a terrorist attack, Mr. Vijayan said the police were probing all angles.

Israel-Hamas war | Israeli Army says ‘increased’ troop numbers inside Gaza

The Israeli army has raised the number of troops fighting inside the Gaza Strip, a spokesman said on October 29, as the military stepped up its war on Hamas in the tiny Palestinian territory. “Overnight we increased the entry of IDF forces into the (Gaza) Strip, and they joined the forces already fighting there,” army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing. Meanwhile the Health Ministry in Gaza said the death toll in Gaza rose to 8,005 people on the day. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly apologised for accusing security and intelligence officials of failing to see signs of the devastating Hamas attack that set off the Gaza war. Mr. Netanyahu, who has faced strong opposition criticism over security lapses before the October 7 Hamas attack, had made his accusations in an overnight posting on X, formerly Twitter, which he later deleted, replacing it with an apology.

Two China-made drones recovered near International Border in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Two drones were recovered in two separate incidents near the International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, a BSF official said. On the basis of specific information, a search operation was conducted by the Border Security Force near Daoke village in Amritsar on October 29. During the search, the BSF troops recovered a Chinese drone from a field, the official said. On October 28 evening, another drone was recovered by the BSF in a joint operation with the Punjab Police in Dholan village in Tarn Taran.

Nationwide platform ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ to be launched on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 29 announced that a nationwide ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ platform will be launched on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31 to give the youth an opportunity to play an active role in various nation building events.

Congress chief Kharge targets Modi government over rising onion prices

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on October 29 slammed the Narendra Modi government over the rising prices of onion, and said the people of five States will tell the secret of why its prices have risen again by defeating the BJP in the upcoming polls. Mr. Kharge’s attack on the government came after onion prices further rose to ₹65-80 per kg in the retail market of the national capital on lower supply.

TDP to stay from away Telangana Assembly elections

The Telangana Telugu Desam Party will not contest in the Telangana Assembly elections with the party chief, N. Chandrababu Naidu, lodged in jail for the alleged irregularities in the Skill Development scheme. Mr. Naidu himself is said to have informed the party’s decision to TDP Telangana unit president Kasani Gnaneshwar, who called on his party chief in Rajahmundry Central Jail on Saturday. Due to the present situation in Andhra Pradesh, the party will not be able to concentrate on Telangana elections, Mr. Naidu is said to have informed Mr. Gnaneshwar.

Russia says it shot down 36 Ukrainian drones as fighting grinds on in Ukraine’s east

Russian air defence shot down over 30 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula overnight on October 28, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on October 29. “The air defense systems in place destroyed 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of the Crimean peninsula,” the Ministry wrote on Telegram.

Donald Trump promises to revive Muslim ban, gets slammed by White House

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to revive a controversial travel ban on people from some Muslim-majority countries if he is elected to a second White House term. While speaking at the annual summit of the Republican Jewish Coalition on October 28, Mr. Trump, 77, said, “You remember the travel ban?” “On day one, I will restore our travel ban. We had a travel ban because we didn’t want people coming into our country who really love the idea of blowing our country up.” He said the travel ban imposed during his administration was an amazing success.

‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54

Matthew Perry, the troubled star of the smash hit TV sitcom Friends, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, U.S. media reported. He was 54-years-old. First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 | Table toppers India to take on Asian Games champions China on October 30

The Indian women’s hockey team has had little trouble at the Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi so far but the real challenge would begin on Monday when it takes on recently-crowned Asian Games champions China in what will not just be a grudge match but also a chance for India to reassert its status as the top-ranked side in the competition. With Sunday being a rest day, the Indians — barring the goalkeepers — preferred to rest and recover, knowing well that with the relatively easier games out of the way, the team will need to step up, both physically and tactically, against the tougher opponents lined up.

