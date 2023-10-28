October 28, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

Israel-Hamas war | Israel bombs Hamas tunnels in Gaza, Defence Minister says Gaza operation to continue until new order

Israeli warplanes bombed Hamas tunnels and underground bunkers in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said on October 28, signalling a further escalation in its campaign to crush the territory’s ruling militant group after its bloody incursion in southern Israel three weeks ago. Fighter jets hit dozens of underground targets, the military said. As part of the stepped-up bombardment, Israel also knocked out communications and created a near-blackout of information, largely cutting off the 2.3 million people in besieged Gaza from contact with the outside world. Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that his forces will continue operations in the Gaza Strip, targeting tunnels and other infrastructure of Hamas as well as the leaders of the Islamist movement. “We attacked above the ground and under ground, we attacked terror operatives of all ranks, everywhere,” he said in a video statement. “The instructions for the forces are clear: the operation will continue until a new order,” he said.

India abstains from UNGA vote on Israel, says terrorism is a ‘malignancy’ without naming Hamas

Terrorism is a “malignancy” and knows no borders, nationality or race and the world should not buy into any justification of terror acts, India has told the UN General Assembly as it abstained on a resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict. India on October 27 abstained in the U.N. General Assembly on a Jordanian-drafted resolution titled ‘Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations’ that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza strip.

Lok Sabha ethics panel gives a fresh date for Mahua Moitra to appear before it

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on October 28 asked Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to appear before it on November 2 instead of October 31 in the cash-for-query case, but asserted no further extension would be granted. Ms. Moitra had on Friday wrote to the Ethics Committee, which is probing the allegations against her, expressing her inability to appear before it on October 31, saying she will be available only after November 5.

BSF lodges strong protest with Pakistani counterpart over unprovoked firing along IB in Jammu

The BSF on October 28 lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers over the recent unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the International Border in Jammu, officials said. The protest was registered at an hour-long commander-level meeting at the Border Outpost Octroi in Suchetgarh, a BSF officer said. This was the second flag meeting between the two sides in 10 days after two BSF personnel were injured when their post in Arnia came under fire from across the border on October 17.

Rahul Gandhi promises free education in schools, colleges in Chhattisgarh if Congress retains power

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 28 promised free education in government schools and colleges in Chhattisgarh and ₹4,000 a year for ‘tendu’ leaves collectors if his party retains power in the State. Addressing an election rally in the Bhanupratappur assembly constituency in Kanker district, Mr. Gandhi asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings up ‘OBC’ in his speeches, then why he is scared of a caste census.

Congress will pass Bill guaranteeing protection of land, forests, tribal people’s rights in Mizoram: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on October 28 promised that if it forms the government in Mizoram it would pass a new Bill in the very first session of the new Assembly guaranteeing the protection of the land, the forests and the rights of the tribal people of the State. In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Modi government “bulldozed” amendments to the Forest Conservation Act during the monsoon session of Parliament that evoked tremendous opposition and outrage across the country, even more so in the northeast.

Gujarat conman swindles over ₹4.15 crore government funds in three years

The Gujarat police on October 27 arrested conman Sandip Rajput, and his aide Abu-Bakr Saiyyad, a government contractor, for siphoning public money in the name of fake projects. According to the police, Mr. Rajput, ran the operation for nearly three years and pocketed a grant of over ₹4 crore from the State in tribal dominated Chita Udepur district of Gujarat. Posing as an “executive engineer” at the Irrigation Department , Mr. Rajput and his aides had set up a functioning office in Gujarat’s Bodeli town on July 21, 2021, which continued to operate until October 25, 2023. From this office, Mr. Rajput and his accomplices allegedly sent proposals for various projects in the area.

Mukesh Ambani gets death threat via email with demand for ₹20 crore; case filed

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has received an email threatening to shoot him dead if he failed to pay ₹20 crore, a Mumbai police official said on October 28. The industrialist received the death threat email on October 27, and based on a complaint lodged by his security in-charge, a FIR was registered against an unidentified person at the Gamdevi police station, he said.

28 migrant workers arrested in Chennai for allegedly attacking police personnel

The Ambattur Estate Police, of the Avadi City Police, have arrested 28 migrant workers who allegedly attacked two uniformed police personnel, who were trying to intervene in a clash amongst the workers, recently. The police said a number of migrant workers are staying at the premises of a firm, Blue Packaging India Private Limited, in Pattravakkam. On October 23, the workers celebrated Ayudha Pooja. Since it was a holiday, some of them had consumed alcohol, and then began creating a ruckus. A drunken brawl subsequently ensued.

China, U.S. discuss potential meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden next month

President Joe Biden has emphasised that the United States and China need to manage competition in the relationship responsibly and maintain open lines of communication as he met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi ahead of a potential meeting with President Xi Jinping next month to reset bilateral ties. President Biden met Wang at the White House on October 27 after the top Chinese diplomat held wide-ranging talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Wang’s visit is expected to lay the groundwork for a potential meeting between Mr. Biden and Chinese President Xi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco in mid-November.

At least 32 people killed in multi-vehicle pileup on highway in Egypt

A passenger bus slammed into a parked vehicle on a foggy Saturday (October 28) morning on a highway linking the Egyptian capital, Cairo, and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least 32 people, authorities said. The multi-car pileup, which set some vehicles ablaze, left at least 63 others injured, said the Health Ministry. Ambulances rushed to the scene of the crash on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road to transport the injured to nearby hospitals, it said.

Iranian teen injured on Tehran Metro while not wearing a head scarf has died, state media says

An Iranian teenage girl injured weeks ago in a mysterious incident on Tehran’s Metro while not wearing a head scarf has died, Iranian state media reported on October 28. The death of Armita Geravand comes after her being in a coma for weeks in Tehran and after the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini and the nationwide protests it sparked.

21 dead in fire at ArcelorMittal mine in Kazakhstan

At least 21 people were killed on October 28 when a fire broke out at a mine in Kazakhstan belonging to the global steel giant ArcelorMittal, prompting the government to order an “end to investment cooperation” with the company. It was the second deadly disaster in two months at an ArcelorMittal site in Kazakhstan, after five miners were killed in an accident at a mine in the same region in August.

BSNL plans to launch 4G service in December; pan-India roll-out by June next year

State-owned telecom firm BSNL is planning to launch 4G service in December at a small scale and then roll it out across the country by June next year, Chairman and Managing Director P.K. Purwar said on October 28. “BSNL 4G service is ready for launch in Punjab in December. We have already done the hardening required for a network with 200 sites. We are in the process of installing 3,000 sites in Punjab,” Mr. Purwar said.

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia defeat New Zealand by 5 runs

Australia overcame New Zealand by five runs in a thrilling game to continue their winning run in the World Cup here on October 28. Batting first, Australia amassed 388 and then stopped the Kiwis at 383 for nine in 50 overs. This is the highest cumulative score by two teams in a World Cup game — 771, surpassing 754 set during game between South Africa and Sri Lanka in the ongoing competition. Five-time champions Australia are back on track for a last-four spot having won four matches on the trot after an unimpressive start which saw them lose their first two games.

Indian para athletes create history, bag 111 medals in Hangzhou Asian Para Games

Indian para athletes created history on Saturday, October 28, 2023, as they ended their Hangzhou Asian Para Games campaign with an unprecedented 111 medals, the biggest haul for the country in any major international multi-sport event. With 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze in their kitty, the Indian para athletes won four medals more than the record tally of 107 won by the able-bodied athletes in the Hangzhou Asian Games held from September 23 to October 8.