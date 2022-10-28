PM Modi addressing ‘Chintan Shivir’ of State Home Ministers in Surajkund. | Photo Credit: PTI

UGC warns students against online PhD courses offered by EdTech companies

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned students not to be misled by advertisements offering online PhD programmes by EdTech companies in collaboration with foreign institutes as these were not recognised by the regulatory body. The UGC said that such online PhD programmes were not recognised by it and asked aspiring students to verify the authenticity of PhD programmes as per UGC regulations 2016.

PM Modi calls for ‘one nation, one police uniform’

Making a call to modernise the police forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of Home Ministers and DGPs of States, advocated ‘multi-storey police stations’, where the the police stations could function from the ground floor and the residential flats could be build on the floors above. He also appealed to the police to avoid using old vehicles as per the government’s scrapping policy. Calling for “one nation one police uniform,” the PM said States should deliberate on it and he was not imposing his views on them. “Just like a post box has a distinct identity, police uniforms should be identifiable uniformly across the country,” he said.

Key conspirators, planners of 26/11 terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the key conspirators and planners of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished, which undermined the collective credibility. He also said that when it comes to proscribing some terrorists, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has “regrettably” been unable to act in some cases because of “political considerations”. The Minister was speaking at a special meeting in Mumbai on ‘Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes’. The first leg of the event is being held at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai. This hotel was one of the places attacked by the terrorists during the November 2008 attacks.

Election Commission doesn’t have jurisdiction to regulate issues like freebies, says Congress

The Congress said the Election Commission of India does not have the jurisdiction to regulate issues such as freebies, and urged the panel to focus on ensuring free and fair polls through proper implementation of Election Laws. Such issues are part of the dialectics of a vibrant democratic system and depend on wisdom, discernment and analysis of the electorate which should never be taken to be less than acute, the Congress said.

Rajnath Singh dedicates 75 infrastructure projects in eastern Ladakh to the nation

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the projects at a function held at the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi (DS-DBO) road that provides connectivity to India’s northernmost outpost of Daulat Beg Oldi in eastern Ladakh. The highlight of the event was the onsite inauguration of 120-metre-long ‘class-70 Shyok Setu’ on the DS-DBO Road at an altitude 14,000 feet, the defence ministry said. The bridge will be of strategic importance as it will facilitate logistics movement of the armed forces. Other projects inaugurated virtually by Mr. Singh included two helipads, one each in Hanle and Thakung, in Eastern Ladakh, it said.

Odisha bypoll | BJP-BJD locked in bitter political tug of war

Leaders of Odisha unit of the BJP were involved in electoral malpractice during the ongoing campaigning in Dhamnagar assembly bypoll tarnishing and defaming the image of Mission Shakti women self-help group members, said BJD delegation that submitted memorandum to ECI in New Delhi. BJD demanded that the Odisha BJP be restrained from tarnishing image of woman SHGs by making baseless and false statements. The ECI should intervene to ensure that fake videos being circulated against the Mission Shakti members are stopped, the BJD emphasized.

After Musk takeover, Centre says it expects Twitter to comply with local laws

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter will not change India’s expectation that it will comply with the country’s rules for such companies, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, adding that India’s new IT rules would be out in days. “Our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar. “So, the expectation of compliance with Indian laws and rules remains.”

Pakistan ex-PM Imran admits he offered extension to Army chief Bajwa

Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted that he offered an extension in the tenure of Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in March amid the opposition’s attempt to topple his government. Mr. Khan’s remarks came after Pakistan’s ISI chief Lt. Gen. Nadeem Najum revealed at an unprecedented press conference on Thursday that the Army Chief was given a “lucrative offer” for an indefinite extension in his tenure in March this year.

Pakistan, China to build rail project worth $10 billion to link Karachi with Peshawar

Ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s maiden visit to China next week, both the countries have agreed to go ahead with the much delayed $10 billion Karachi to Peshawar rail line as a key part of the ambitious CPEC project, according to a media report on Friday. The Joint Coordination Committee of the two countries, which met virtually, agreed to start the ML-1 project for the construction of the Karachi to Peshawar rail line link, which was considered to be the backbone of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and remained neglected in the past

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi’s husband violently assaulted at California home

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” after a break-in at the couple’s California home early on Friday, her office said in a statement. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” the statement said. “Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.”

Iran protests flare again as U.N. voices concern at detainees’ treatment

The U.N. human rights office voiced concern at Iran’s treatment of detained protesters and said authorities were refusing to release some of the bodies of those killed, as demonstrators again called for the death of the country’s top leader. Video footage on social media showed protesters in the city of Zahedan, close to Iran’s southeastern border with Pakistan and Afghanistan,, calling for the death of “dictator” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Basij militia, which has played a major role in the crackdown on demonstrations.

At least 31 dead in floods, landslips in south Philippines

Flash floods and landslips set off by torrential rains swamped a southern Philippine province, killing at least 31 people, leaving nine others missing and trapping some residents on their roofs, officials said on Friday. Most of the victims were swept away by rampaging floodwaters and drowned or were hit by debris-filled mudslides in three towns in hard-hit Maguindanao province, said Naguib Sinarimbo, the Interior Minister for a five-province Muslim autonomous region run by former guerrillas.

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Rain washes out Australia-England tie

A highly anticipated clash between Australia and England at the Twenty20 World Cup in Melbourne was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain on October 28, 2022, leaving their group too close to call. It was the second match of the day after Ireland v Afghanistan to be washed out at the MCG and means all four sides take a point each in their hunt for a place in the semi-finals.