Top news of the day: Bombay High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan, two others; China says new land border law will not affect existing border treaties, and more

Bombay High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan, two others
Aryan Khan’s advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given.
New land border law will not affect existing border treaties, says China
On October 27, India hit out at Beijing for bringing out the new land border law and said it expects China to avoid taking any action under the “pretext” of the legislation that could “unilaterally” alter the situation in the border areas.
Arunachal CM visits troops on China border
A Government spokesperson said the Chief Minister trekked to the remote outposts in Tawang district primarily to boost the morale of the soldiers and thank them for forcing the People’s Liberation Army personnel to withdraw from Indian territory.
Supreme Court clears the way for declaration of NEET-UG results
Supreme Court stays Bombay High Court decision to conduct fresh exams for two aspirants who said that they were handed question papers and answer sheets with different serial numbers.
More than two months on, no action against MPs for Rajya Sabha furore
Sources indicated that there was unlikely to be any action against the “errant” MPs ahead of the winter session that is scheduled to begin on November 29. The issue will be taken up during the customary all-party meeting ahead of the session.
Ex-CAG Vinod Rai apologises to Sanjay Nirupam over charges in 2G spectrum case
In a video statement, Mr. Nirupam, commenting on Mr. Rai’s unconditional apology, remarked that it was a “golden day”. He said, “I had urged the former CAG to retract his wrong statements at the time but he refused to do so. I accordingly filed a defamation case against Mr. Rai in the Metropolitan Court in New Delhi’s Patiala house.” He dubbed Mr. Rai’s entire report on the coal block and 2G spectrum allocation cases as “utterly fake”.
Mullaperiyar issue | Follow panel’s view to maintain level at 139.5 feet till November 10, says Supreme Court
A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar observed that the committee may review its opinion if the situation suddenly changed on the ground due to heavy rains, etc.
U.P. man held in sedition case after Facebook post celebrating Pakistan win in T20 match goes viral
At least nine other people have been arrested and detained in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on similar charges in the last couple of days.
Judge acquits Indian man who lived at Chicago airport for three months
Cook County Judge Adrienne Davis acquitted Aditya Singh on the charge this week without his attorney having to mount a defence, the Chicago Tribune reported.
World faces shortage of syringes as COVID-19 vaccine doses rise
The U.N. children’s agency said that the shortfall would affect up to 2.2 billion auto-disposable syringes that lock automatically to prevent them from being used again.
Sudan military leader fires six diplomats who criticised coup
The diplomats pledged their support for the now-deposed government of Prime Minister Abddalla Hamdok.
Sensex plunges 1,159 points; Nifty slumps below 17,900
ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tumbling over 5%, followed by ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank.
Nirmala Sitharaman to attend G20 joint Finance, Health Ministers’ meeting in Rome
“Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman embarks on an official visit to attend #G20 Joint Finance & Health Ministers meeting in #Rome to discuss measures to strengthen #COVID19 #PandemicPrevention, #preparedness & #response. The meeting precedes #G20RomeSummit,” the Finance Ministry tweeted.
T20 World Cup | West Indies, Bangladesh face in a must-win situation
Their campaigns thrown haywire by back-to-back losses, defending champions West Indies and Bangladesh would be locked in a do-or-die battle when they square off in a crucial group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Sharjah on October 29.
T20 World Cup | Much would depend on how Afghanistan batters handle potent Pakistan attack
Their confidence sky-high after two consecutive victories, Pakistan's razor-sharp attack will test the prowess and maturity of Afghanistan's impressive batters when the two teams clash in a Super 12 Group 2 match in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 29.