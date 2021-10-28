Top news of the day: Bombay High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan, two others; China says new land border law will not affect existing border treaties, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Aryan Khan’s advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given.

On October 27, India hit out at Beijing for bringing out the new land border law and said it expects China to avoid taking any action under the “pretext” of the legislation that could “unilaterally” alter the situation in the border areas.

A Government spokesperson said the Chief Minister trekked to the remote outposts in Tawang district primarily to boost the morale of the soldiers and thank them for forcing the People’s Liberation Army personnel to withdraw from Indian territory.

Supreme Court stays Bombay High Court decision to conduct fresh exams for two aspirants who said that they were handed question papers and answer sheets with different serial numbers.

Sources indicated that there was unlikely to be any action against the “errant” MPs ahead of the winter session that is scheduled to begin on November 29. The issue will be taken up during the customary all-party meeting ahead of the session.

In a video statement, Mr. Nirupam, commenting on Mr. Rai’s unconditional apology, remarked that it was a “golden day”. He said, “I had urged the former CAG to retract his wrong statements at the time but he refused to do so. I accordingly filed a defamation case against Mr. Rai in the Metropolitan Court in New Delhi’s Patiala house.” He dubbed Mr. Rai’s entire report on the coal block and 2G spectrum allocation cases as “utterly fake”.

A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar observed that the committee may review its opinion if the situation suddenly changed on the ground due to heavy rains, etc.

At least nine other people have been arrested and detained in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on similar charges in the last couple of days.

Cook County Judge Adrienne Davis acquitted Aditya Singh on the charge this week without his attorney having to mount a defence, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The U.N. children’s agency said that the shortfall would affect up to 2.2 billion auto-disposable syringes that lock automatically to prevent them from being used again.

The diplomats pledged their support for the now-deposed government of Prime Minister Abddalla Hamdok.

ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tumbling over 5%, followed by ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank.

“Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman embarks on an official visit to attend #G20 Joint Finance & Health Ministers meeting in #Rome to discuss measures to strengthen #COVID19 #PandemicPrevention, #preparedness & #response. The meeting precedes #G20RomeSummit,” the Finance Ministry tweeted.

Their campaigns thrown haywire by back-to-back losses, defending champions West Indies and Bangladesh would be locked in a do-or-die battle when they square off in a crucial group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Sharjah on October 29.

Their confidence sky-high after two consecutive victories, Pakistan's razor-sharp attack will test the prowess and maturity of Afghanistan's impressive batters when the two teams clash in a Super 12 Group 2 match in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 29.