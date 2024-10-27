Actor Vijay’s rally: TVK bats for secular, social justice ideologies

Eight months after 50-year-old C. Joseph Vijay, one of the most celebrated actors of Tamil cinema, announced his foray into electoral politics by floating his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the party is hosting its first State-level conference at Vikravandi in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Ending a decade-long speculation, Mr. Vijay took the political plunge on February 2, this year, announcing decision to contest in 2026 Assembly polls. He launched his party’s flag and flag song at TVK’s headquarters in Panaiyur near Chennai on August 22. In less than three weeks, he took to social media to announce that the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a registered political party.

MGNREGS demand-driven scheme, not possible to fix enrolment targets: Centre

The Rural Development Ministry on Sunday dismissed reports that enrolment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) is going down and said it is not possible to fix targets for total enrolment in the demand-driven scheme as the financial year is still going on. According to a report of Libtech India on the implementation of the MGNREGS, there has been an 8-per cent drop in the number of active workers under the scheme compared to last year. The report also said there has been a net deletion of 39 lakh workers, raising concerns about wrongful deletions. While the names of 84.8 lakh workers were deleted, only 45.4 lakh workers were added under the scheme.

Stampede at Mumbai’s Bandra railway station leaves at least nine injured

At least nine persons were injured following an incident of stampede at Mumbai’s Bandra railway station on early on Sunday. The stampede situation occurred at around 5.30 a.m. on Sunday. Due to rush on platform number 1, where a crowd had gathered for train number 22921 (Bandra-Gorakhpur express train) at Bandra Terminus station a few passengers got injured in the stampede. The injured passengers, some of whom are in critical condition, have been rushed to the Bhabha hospital. Central Railway on Sunday imposed a temporary restriction on sale of platform tickets at major stations to reduce festival crowding, the move coming hours after nine people were injured at Western Railway’s Bandra Terminus while trying to board a train to Gorakhapur in Uttar Pradesh.

There was no response to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that there was no response from the Indian side after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and asserted that it won’t be the case if such an incident were to recur. “We should not have a repeat of what happened in Mumbai. That there was a terror attack and there was no response,” Mr. Jaishankar told reporters in Mumbai. “Mumbai is a symbol of counter-terrorism for India and the world,” the Minister said.

Disengagement in Depsang and Demchok first step, de-escalation next: EAM Jaishankar on India-China ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the disengagement of troops at Depsang and Demchok in Ladakh is the first step, and it is expected that India will return to the 2020 patrolling status. The next step is de-escalation, which will not happen until India is sure that the same is happening on the other side as well, the EAM said, obviously referring to China. Earlier this week, India announced it had reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, a major breakthrough in ending the over four-year-long military standoff.

Centre taking steps to ban hoax bomb perpetrators from flying, says Aviation Minister Naidu

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Sunday said the Centre is mulling steps to ban perpetrators who resort to hoax bomb threats from flying. Speaking to media persons here after formally inaugurating two flights between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, the minister also said besides taking support from international agencies, law enforcement wings and the Intelligence Bureau to prevent these fake threats, the union government is also mulling to amend two Civil Aviation Laws.

At least 50 flights get bomb threats on October 27 taking total to 350 in 14 days

At least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday, according to sources. In 14 days, more than 350 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media. Akasa Air on Sunday (October 27, 2024) said 15 of its flights got security alerts and after thorough inspections, all aircraft were released for operations.

‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi cautions against digital arrest scam; asks to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, Birsa Munda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about the cybercrime of “digital arrests”, noting that it has hit all sections of society and urging people to adopt the mantra of “stop, think and take action” when faced with such a scam. In his ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast, PM Modi said probe agencies are working with states to deal with the issue but added that awareness is essential in protecting oneself from this crime.

Lucknow hotels receive bomb threats, ransom demand via email

At least 10 large hotels in Lucknow received bomb threats via email on Sunday prompting local police to launch search operations at these properties. The anonymous sender demanded a ransom of $55,000 (about ₹46 lakh) in return for not detonating explosives allegedly hidden in black bags on the grounds of the targeted hotels. The threat email read: “Bombs are hidden in black bags on the grounds of your hotel. I want $55,000 or I will detonate the explosives and blood will spread everywhere. Any attempt at diffusing the bomb will detonate them. To pay ransom contact me on my primary email address.”

Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024: NCP-Sharad Pawar group announces nine more candidates

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Sharad Pawar group has released its third list of nine candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled in November. The list also includes a mix of experienced and new young faces and brings a total of candidates to 76. The list includes young faces such as Gyayak Patni from Karanja (Washim) and Siddhi Kadam from Mahol (Solapur) and NCP leaders who have strongholds in their constituencies, including former Minister Ramesh Bang (Hingna), Rahul Kalate, Mohan Bajirao Jagtap, and Atul Wandile (Hinganghat).

NCP Ajit Pawar group releases third list, total 49 candidates announced

Nationalist Congress Party- Ajit Pawar group has released its third list of candidates on Sunday, bringing count to 49. Among the list featuring four candidates, two will battle against NCP- Sharad Pawar group’s candidates, making it an NCP vs NCP battle. State president Sunil Tatkare announced the names during a press conference on Sunday. The candidates include Vijaysinh Pandit from Georai (Beed) Assembly constituency, Kashinath Date from Parner(Ahilyanagar) Sachin Patil from Phaltan(Satara), and Dilip Bankar from Niphad (Nashik).

State not empowered to frame rules for motor driving schools: Allahabad HC on Uttar Pradesh govt’s order

The Allahabad High Court has held that Section 27 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 empowers the central government to make rules for licensing and regulating motor driving training schools. The State Government is not competent to frame rules in this regard. The Uttar Pradesh Government had issued an order in 2023 laying down Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for private motor driving training schools and their operation which was challenged before the High Court.

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 22, officials say; truck ramming near Tel Aviv hurts dozens

Israeli strikes on northern Gaza have killed at least 22 people, mostly women and children, Palestinian officials said on Sunday, as the Israeli offensive in the hard-hit and isolated north entered a third week and aid groups described a humanitarian catastrophe. In a separate development, a truck rammed into a bus stop near the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, wounding dozens of people, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service. The circumstances were not immediately clear, but Palestinians have carried out dozens of vehicle-ramming attacks over the years. The attack occurred on a road near the headquarters of Israel’s Mossad spy agency.

Iran’s Khamenei says Israel attack ‘should neither be exaggerated nor minimised’

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday said Israel’s attack on the Islamic republic “should neither be exaggerated nor minimised”. “The evil perpetrated by the Zionist regime (Israel) two nights ago must not be exaggerated or minimised,” he said in a post on X. Without elaborating, he describing the deadly attack as a “miscalculation”.

Ukraine’s air defence downed 41 of 80 Russian drones, military says

Ukraine’s air defences downed 41 of 80 Russian drones launched overnight, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday. The air force said it lost track of 32 drones but gave no further details. Meanwhile, Russia shot down 51 Ukrainian drones from above several regions, including near the border, Moscow’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday. Eighteen were intercepted in the Tambov region, about 400 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, and 16 in the area of the border town Belgorod, the Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Georgia ruling party wins polls: election commission

Georgia’s ruling party has won the country’s parliamentary elections, the central election commission said Sunday (October 27, 2024), after the opposition decried the results as fraudulent. Brussels had warned that Saturday’s vote, seen as a crucial test of democracy in the Caucasus country, would determine the EU-candidate’s chances of joining the bloc. Official results from more than 99% of precincts showed the ruling Georgian Dream party winning 54.08% of the votes, while a union of four pro-Western opposition alliances garnered 37.58%, central election commission chair Giorgi Kalandarishvili told a news conference.

IND-W vs NZ-W second ODI: Chasing 260, Indian women off to a disastrous start

Chasing a target of 260, Indian women were in a spot of bother as they lose both the openers inside four overs. Jess Kerr removed Shafali Verma and India were in deep trouble at 19 for 2. India is off to a disastrous start, with both openers back in the dressing room. Smriti Mandhana was dismissed in the first over, by Lea Tahuhu, who is bowling with good pace. Then Shafali Verma was trapped lbw by Jess Kerr, who is ensuring the family flag keeps flying, despite her sister Amelia has had to fly home after getting injured. India also lost Yastika for 12 and were deep trouble at 26 for 3 in five overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, back in the team after a niggle ruled her out of the first ODI, and Jemimah Rodrigues are rebuilding the Indian innings after the loss of three early wickets. The hosts need these two to be there in the middle for a while, as they chase the stiff target set by New Zealand.

