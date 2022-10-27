Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief of Army Staff Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla during ‘Shaurya Diwas’ celebrations, in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 5 mission will complete when Gilgit-Baltistan, PoK reunite with India, says Rajnath Singh

Describing the Indian Army as “the greatest army in the world”, Union Defence Minister Rajnath said the mission of full integration of J&K that started on August 5, 2019 “will complete when Gilgit-Baltistan and areas of the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will reunite with India. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who arrived in Kashmir on October 27 morning, was speaking during the ‘Shaurya Diwas’ in Budgam district to commemorate the Indian Army’s successes made after the landing of soldiers in J&K on October 27, 1947, a day after Indian signed the Instrument of Accession with then J&K ruler Maharaja Hari Singh.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan gets three years in jail for hate speech against U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and 10-term MLA from Rampur, Azam Khan, was on Thursday sentenced to three years in jail by an MP-MLA court in Rampur, along with a fine of ₹2,000, in a hate speech case filed against him in 2019 over comments made against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The case was registered against Mr. Khan at Rampur on April 9, 2019 during the Lok Sabha election campaign for allegedly making provocative remarks against Mr. Adityanath and then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, under Section 125 of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951 along with Sections 505 (1) and 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.

Custodial interrogation not needed cannot be sole ground to grant anticipatory bail, says Supreme Court

A Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J. B. Pardiwala said there is a serious misconception that if no case for custodial interrogation is made out by the prosecution then that alone would be a good ground to grant anticipatory bail. “In many anticipatory bail matters, we have noticed one common argument being canvassed that no custodial interrogation is required and, therefore, anticipatory bail may be granted. There appears to be a serious misconception of law that if no case for custodial interrogation is made out by the prosecution, then that alone would be a good ground to grant anticipatory bail,” the bench said. “Custodial interrogation can be one of the relevant aspects to be considered along with other grounds while deciding an application seeking anticipatory bail,” the Bench said.

Collective responsibility of states and Centre to tackle crimes: Amit Shah

“In our Constitution, law and order is a state subject...but we can be successful against trans-border or borderless crimes only when all states sit together to ponder over them, make a common strategy and (make) efforts to curb them,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, addressing a two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ organised with the objective to prepare an action plan for the implementation of ‘Vision 2047’ and ‘Panch Pran’ announced in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech. The home minister said it is the collective responsibility of states to effectively tackle crimes operating from across the country’s border or states’ borders or regional crimes to make society free from fear.

Electoral freebies | Parties should empower, not increase dependency on dole, says BJP

Freebies are meant for alluring voters while welfarism is a policy intervention for inclusive growth, the BJP specified in its reply. The BJP has suggested that emphasis should be on empowering voters, increasing their capacity, imparting them skills to raise country’s human capital, a party leader involved in the process said. The response by the BJP submitted just before the October 19 deadline of the ECI to its proposal suggesting certain changes to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), circulated to leaders of all registered political parties.

TRS, MIM practice the same politics as that of BJP: Jairam Ramesh

The ruling TRS in Telangana and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM practice the same politics as that of the BJP, AICC general secretary, in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh said. Speaking to reporters during a break in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, he said the main focus of Yatra is the “divisive politics” of the BJP and the RSS, but in Telangana the challenge is also to face the ruling TRS. In fact, both the AIMIM and the TRS give oxygen to the BJP and the BJP gives “booster dose” to the two [TRS and the MIM], he added.

Evacuations intensify in Ukraine’s Kherson; power sites hit

Kherson governor Vladimir Saldo said more than 70,000 residents from the area had been moved. Ukraine has pushed ahead with an offensive to reclaim Kherson that was captured by Russian forces during the first days of the conflict. Members of the regional administration were included in the evacuation, deputy governor Kirill Stremousov said. Monuments were also removed along with the remains of Grigory Potemkin, the Russian general who founded Kherson in the 18th century that had been kept at the city’s St. Catherine’s Church.

Chinese President Xi Jinping says willing to work with United States for mutual benefit

As major powers, China and the United States should strengthen communication and cooperation to help provide stability to the world, Xi said in a message at an event of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations. The two countries have been at odds over China’s policy towards Taiwan, China’s relationship with Russia and more recently, U.S. efforts to prevent its semiconductor companies selling technology to Chinese companies.

Same-sex marriage is now legal in all Mexican States

The measure to amend the state’s Civil Code passed with 23 votes in favour, 12 against and two abstentions, setting off cheers of “Yes, we can!” from supporters of the change. The session took place as groups both for and against the measure chanted and shouted from the balcony, and legislators eventually moved to another room to finish their debate and vote.

Samsung officially names third-generation heir Lee Jae-yong as chairman

Samsung Electronics has officially appointed third-generation heir Lee Jae-yong as executive chairman, two months after he secured a pardon of his conviction for bribing a former President in a corruption scandal that toppled a previous South Korean government. Lee’s promotion is partially symbolic as he has helmed the Samsung group in his capacity as the electronics company’s vice-chairman since 2014, when his late father, former chairman Lee Kun-hee, suffered a heart attack. Lee’s legal troubles had been widely seen as a factor that prevented Samsung Electronics from quickly promoting him as chairman after the death of his father in 2020.

Need for Indian model of localisation to achieve SDGs 2030: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery said the Indian model of SDG localisation has four pillars: creating institutional ownership, establishing a robust review and monitoring system, developing capacities for integrating SDGs in planning and monitoring and promoting a “whole society approach”. Speaking at the ninth Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration at XLRI, Jamshedpur, he said, “In 2015, before the world became divided as it is now due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the world community came together to formulate a shared view of the future of our planet to make it a better place to live in.”

BCCI implements equal match fees for both men and women cricketers

BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said the Indian women cricketers will be paid the same fee as their male counterparts. As per the announcement made on twitter, both men and women cricketers will be paid ₹15 lakh for Tests, ₹6 lakh for one-day internationals and ₹3 lakh for Twenty20 internationals. Mr. Shah said “Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the apex council for their support.”