October 26, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

Qatar court hands death sentence to eight former Indian Navy officials; ‘deeply shocked’ MEA exploring all legal options

A Qatar court on October 26 handed death sentence to eight former Indian Navy officials who are currently detained in in the Gulf country. Reacting to the verdict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is “deeply shocked” and is “awaiting detailed judgement”. “We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options,” the Ministry added.

Cash-for-query row | Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha calls Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra on October 31

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha on October 26 asked Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra to appear before it on October 31 to defend herself in connection with the ‘cash-for-query’ allegations against her. The Ethics Committee, headed by Chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar, has also sought assistance from Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in probing the allegations against Ms. Moitra.

Canada welcomes India’s decision to resume some visa services; says ‘a good sign’ amid diplomatic row

Canada has welcomed India’s decision to resume some visa services in the country from October 26, saying the move was a “good sign” after “an anxious time” for many Canadians, amid a diplomatic row over the killing of a Sikh separatist. India’s High Commission in Canada said on October 25 that the country’s officials will resume processing some types of visa applications for Canadians applying from across the country as well as abroad.

Two militants killed near LoC in Kupwara; operation under way: Police

Two militants were killed in an ongoing counter-infiltration operation near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on October 26. A police spokesperson said an encounter with infiltrators started in the Machhal Sector in which two terrorists had been killed so far. “The operation is under way,” the spokesperson said.

Officials deployed during Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra not to be called as Rath Prabharis: Government

Following a controversy over the deployment of civil servants as “Rath Prabharis” during the coming Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme across the country, the government on October 26 clarified that the use of such a term was not proper and that the officials would instead be addressed as nodal officers. The Congress had raised an objection, asking how the officials could be told to do such a pre-poll “political propaganda” for the government. Through an October 17 letter, all the departments were earlier told that Joint Secretaries, Directors, and Deputy Secretaries would be deployed as “Rath Prabharis” to coordinate for the preparations, planning, execution and monitoring of the programme.

Congress cites news on Adani auditor under NFRA lens, says something ‘truly rotten’ in conglomerate

The Congress on October 26 cited a media report that one of the Adani Group’s long-time auditors is being scrutinised by India’s accounting regulator to allege that “something is truly rotten” in the conglomerate. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh’s attack on the Adani Group came after a media report claimed that the National Financial Reporting Authority has in recent weeks started an inquiry into one of the member firms of EY in India, S.R. Batliboi.

ED summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s son in FEMA case

The ED on October 26 summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot in a foreign exchange violation case. Mr. Vaibhav Gehlot has been asked to depose before the federal agency’s headquarters in New Delhi on October 27, the sources said. However, he is expected to seek a fresh date for his appearance as he needs to gather documents dating from 2011 till now to furnish them to the ED investigators, they said.

ED raids at Rajasthan Congress chief’s residence in connection with paper leak case

The ED on October 26 raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and party candidate from Mahua Assembly seat as part of a money laundering investigation into the alleged exam paper leak case in the poll-bound State, official sources said. The premises of Mr. Dotasra, a former Minister for School Education, in Sikar and Jaipur apart from party candidate from Mahua seat in Dausa, Omprakash Hudla, and some others are being searched, they said.

ED raids several places including Trinamool Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick’s house

The ED officials began a search at the residence of West Bengal Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick on October 26 in connection with an ongoing probe into the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam, an officer said. The ED slueths raided two flats belonging to Mallick, who is currently the state Forest minister, at Kolkata’s Salt Lake area, supported by a team of central forces, he added. Search operations were also on at eight other flats including the residences of Mr. Mallick’s former personal assistant while he was the Food minister, he said.

Notice to Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal against clean chit in sexual assault case

The Kerala High Court on October 26 issued notice to Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, on a petition filed against the the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court order accepting a report of the CBI which gave a clean chit to the Congress leader in a sexual assault case lodged by the prime accused in the solar cheating case. Justice C.S. Dias issued notice when the petition filed by the victim came up for hearing. According to her, the magistrate court should not have gone deep into the facts and circumstances of the case at this stage. From the materials produced before the court by the investigating agency there are sufficient evidence to make out a prima facie case against Mr. Venugopal. When a prima facie case is established, the magistrate had no authority to reject her petition objecting to the CBI’s report.

Israel-Hamas war | Israeli troops carry out hourslong ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected wider incursion

Israeli troops and tanks launched an hourslong ground raid into northern Gaza overnight into October 26, the military said, striking several militant targets in order to “prepare the battlefield” ahead of a widely expected ground invasion after more than two weeks of devastating air raids. The raid came after the U.N. warned it is on the verge of running out of fuel in the Gaza Strip, forcing it to sharply curtail relief efforts in the territory, which has also been under a complete siege since Hamas’ bloody rampage across southern Israel ignited the war earlier this month. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said that at least 7,028 people — 2,913 children and 1,709 women — died in the region since the conflict.

Biden says progress on India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor could be one of the reasons for Hamas’ attack on Israel

U.S. President Joe Biden has said that he is convinced that one of the reasons why Hamas launched a terrorist attack on Israel was because of the recent announcement during the G-20 Summit in New Delhi on the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor that integrates the entire region with a network of railroad. Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive against Hamas after unprecedented attacks by the militant group on October 7 killed more than 1,400 people. Mr. Biden told reporters at a joint news conference with the visiting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that his analysis is based on his instinct and does not have any proof for this.

Maine mass shooting | At least 16 dead in mass killing; police hunt for shooter as residents take shelter

A man shot and killed at least 16 people at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on October 26 and then fled into the night, sparking a massive search by hundreds of officers while frightened residents stayed locked in their homes. A police bulletin identified Robert Card, 40, as a person of interest in the attack that sent panicked bowlers scrambling behind pins when shots rang out around 7 p.m. Card was described as a firearms instructor believed to be in the Army Reserve and assigned to a training facility in Saco, Maine.

Pakistan sets up deportation centres to hold migrants who are in the country illegally

Pakistan is setting up deportation centres for migrants who are in the country illegally, including an estimated 1.7 million Afghans, officials said on October 26. Anyone found staying in the country without authorization from next Wednesday (November 1) will be arrested and sent to one of centres. The move is the latest development in a Pakistani government crackdown to expel foreigners without registration or documents. Jan Achakzai, a spokesman for the government in southwestern Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, said three deportation centres were being set up there. One will be in Quetta, the provincial capital.

Sensex tumbles 900 points amid broad-based selloff; slips below 64,000

Sliding for the sixth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex on October 26 plunged about 900 points to crash below the 64,000 level due to an across-the-board selloff amid heightened tension in the Middle East. The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 900.91 points or 1.41% to settle below the 64,000 mark at 63,148.15. During the day, it plummeted 956.08 points or 1.49% to 63,092.98. The Nifty dived 264.90 points or 1.39% to 18,857.25.

Rupee falls 6 paise to end at 83.23 against U.S. dollar

The rupee continued its downward trend for the third consecutive session to close 6 paise lower at 83.23 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on October 26, dragged down by massive selling in equity markets and strengthening American currency overseas. Withdrawal of foreign funds and elevated crude oil prices touching $90 a barrel also weighed on the domestic currency, forex traders said.

ENG vs SL | Mathews, Kumara shine as Sri Lanka bowls England out for 156

England needed a return to their aggressive ways but they produced a cagey batting effort to get bowled out for a modest 156 against a confident Sri Lanka in their World Cup match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 26. Having logged just two points from four games, England were expected to show some urgency but the defending champions struggled massively on a pitch that offered spongy bounce after batting by choice. But more than the surface or the enterprising Sri Lankan bowlers, the English batsmen battled inner demons, save Ben Stokes who made a gritty 43 off 73 balls.