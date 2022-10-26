The major news headlines of the day and more.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan seeks ouster of Finance Minister Balagopal; CM Pinarayi Vijayan refuses

In a strongly worded letter to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan took strong exception to State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal’s reported statement that people who were accustomed to practices in places such as Uttar Pradesh would not understand the democratic nature in which universities in Kerala function. The backdrop of Mr. Khan’s latest run-in with the government was his insistence that the continuance of nine Vice-Chancellors of State universities was untenable as the Supreme Court had deemed the selection process not in accordance with University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister

During a telephonic conversation on Wednesday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu briefed his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on the “evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible provocations through use of ‘dirty bomb’” while Mr. Singh stressed that nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side. “Mr. Singh reiterated India’s position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict. He pointed out that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

Would be serious mistake if Russia uses nuke against Ukraine, says U.S. President Biden

The Biden administration had earlier said Russia had given notice that it intended to stage routine drills of its nuclear capabilities while Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator claimed its neighbour was performing some secret work at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. “Let me just say: Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake if it uses a tactical nuclear weapon,” U.S. President Joe Biden said. He was responding to a question on whether Russia was preparing to deploy a “dirty bomb” or a nuclear weapon. “I’m not guaranteeing you that it’s a false-flag operation yet; I don’t know. But it would be a serious, serious mistake,” he added.

Jaishankar emphasises peace and tranquillity in India-China border

In a meeting with the outgoing Chinese envoy, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasised mutual “respect, sensitivity and interest”. “Emphasised that the development of India-China relations is guided by the 3 Mutuals. Peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential. The normalisation of India-China relations is in the interest of both countries, of Asia and the world at large,” said Mr. Jaishankar in a farewell meeting with Ambassador Sun Weidong.

Supreme Court declines to transfer U.P. appeal against Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s acquittal in murder case

A Bench of Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and Bela M. Trivedi was told that the transfer was sought on grounds that the senior counsel, who has to argue the matter at Lucknow, was ordinarily based at Allahabad and because of his old age it would not be possible for him to go all the way to Lucknow for arguments. “We do not go into all these issues as in our view, a request to the high court to hear the appeal for disposal on November 10, 2022, the date given by the high court and agreed upon by both the senior counsel would serve the ends of justice,” the Bench said.

Congress will break the system of lies, hatred prevailing in the country, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge formally took over as Congress president on Wednesday after he was handed over the certificate of election to the top post at a function at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Speaking at the event, Mr. Kharge said it was an emotional moment for him and he would like to thank Congress people for making a worker’s son and an ordinary worker, president of the party. “I know it is a difficult time, efforts are being made to change democracy established by Congress,” the 80-year-old leader said. “The Congress will break this system of lies and hatred that is prevailing in the country,” he added.

Ex-Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh moves High Court seeking bail in corruption case; hearing on November 11

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (73) approached the HC after a special CBI court rejected his bail plea last week. The NCP leader is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. His lawyer Aniket Nikam mentioned the petition before a vacation bench of Justice Sharmila Deshmukh on Wednesday seeking urgent hearing. The court directed the CBI to file its reply affidavit by November 9 and posted the matter for hearing on November 11.

10 Kashmiri Pandit families leave village days after killing of community member by terrorists

As terrorists carried out a number of targeted killings recently, 10 Kashmiri Pandit families have left their village in Shopian district in south Kashmir out of fear and reached Jammu. The residents of Choudharygund said the recent terrorist attacks have triggered a fear psychosis among the Pandits who lived in Kashmir through the most difficult period of terrorism in 1990s and did not leave their homes.

Rishi Sunak holds first Cabinet meeting with his new team

On his first full day as Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak met his new Cabinet on Wednesday before facing opposition leader Keir Starmer in Prime Minister Questions (PMQs) at midday, the BBC reported. PMQs is a high-profile weekly event in UK politics, happening every Wednesday at noon when the House of Commons is sitting. For around half an hour, the prime minister is called to the despatch box in the Commons chamber to answer questions from MPs on any subject. The leader of the opposition gets to ask six questions — normally the rowdiest part of the spectacle.

T20I rankings | Kohli storms into top 10; Bhuvneshwar, Pandya also rise

Star India batter Virat Kohli stormed his way back into the top 10 T20I batting chart, climbing up five spots to ninth position in the latest rankings issued on Wednesday. Kohli has been rewarded for his heroics against Pakistan in India’s T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last Sunday. India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar jumped two spots to the 10th spot in the bowlers’ rankings, while Hardik Pandya rose three places to third in the all-rounders chart following his impressive start to the T20 World Cup.