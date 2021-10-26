Top news of the day: Supreme Court to pass orders in Pegasus case on October 27; Sonia decries lack of clarity, cohesion among State-level Congress leaders, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Pleas have sought formation of independent panel to probe alleged spying.

In an address to State unit chiefs and general secretaries in charge, the Congress president said the party must ideologically fight the “diabolical campaign of the BJP/RSS” and expose the BJP government’s lies. She complained that this was not happening.

The oral remarks made by a Bench of Justices Abdul S. Nazeer and Krishna Murari were in reaction to submissions made by Apollo Hospitals, represented by senior advocate Aryama Sundaram, accusing the Justice (retired) A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry of bias, violation of the principles of natural justice and conducting the fact-finding exercise outside its jurisdiction.

The Centre had told the court that it is a fact of life that even after around 75 years those belonging to SCs and STs have not been brought to the same level of merit as the forward classes.

The Central Railway and the Western Railway have been issuing a monthly pass to vaccinated commuters instead of daily tickets to curtail the crowd.

The development comes just months ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

The court sought a separate status report on the probe into the alleged murders of a man, Shyam Sundar, and journalist Raman Kashyap.

Apart from the four farmers and journalist Raman Kashyap, two BJP workers — Shubham Mishra and Shyam — and the driver of one of the vehicles that ran amok, Hari Om Mishra, were killed in the incident.

Among the Khasis, parental property has traditionally gone to the youngest daughter.

The NCB filed its affidavit in response to the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan in the High Court.

The Taliban have already expressed interest in Chinese investments and in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Pro-democracy protesters blocked some roads in Sudan’s capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires, after the military seized power in a swift coup widely denounced by the international community.

No longer a royal, Ms. Mako has now taken the surname of her husband — an issue affecting most other Japanese women since the law requires married couple to use one surname.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, followed by Titan, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India and Tech Mahindra.

It is reliably learnt that he is the first and only choice of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

Having sealed a place in the Super 12s with two stunning wins, debutants Namibia will look to continue their fairytale run when they take on a bruised Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on October 27.

Buoyed by the emphatic win over defending champions West Indies, England would look to continue their winning momentum when they face Bangladesh in a tricky Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on October 27.