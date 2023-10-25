October 25, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

‘Too premature to comment...’: NCERT on reports about move to change ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’ in textbooks

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on October 25 said that “it is too premature to comment” on reports in sections of media concerning changing ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’ in its textbooks and noted that development of new syllabus and textbooks is in the process for which groups of domain experts are being notified by it. NCERT said that since “the development of new syllabus and textbooks is in the process and for that purpose various Curricular Area Groups of domain experts are being notified so it is too premature to comment on the news being flashed in the media on the concerned issue”.

In Rajasthan, Congress promises ₹10,000 a year to woman head of the family

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on October 25 promised to give woman head of family ₹10,000 annually in instalments if the Congress is re-elected. He said, “Under the ‘Grah Laxmi Guarantee’, the woman head of a family will be given ₹10,000 a year.” Mr. Gehlot also promised to slash cooking gas cylinder price to ₹500 to 1.05 crore families.

Amid protests by party workers, Congress changes candidates in four seats in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress has changed its candidates in four Constituencies for the November 17 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, days after its lists sparked protests at various places in the State. The All India Congress Committee on October 25 changed its earlier announced candidates from Sumaoli, Pipariya, Badnagar and Jaora Assembly seats.

Two coaches of Patalkot Express train catch fire in Agra, two injured

Two coaches of Patalkot Express train caught fire in Agra district in Uttar Pradesh on October 25 afternoon, leaving at least two passengers injured, officials said. The train was heading to Seoni in Madhya Pradesh from Firozpur Cantonment in Punjab when the fire broke out in the third and fourth coaches from the engine around 3.45 p.m., they said.

Cabinet approves ₹22,303 crore subsidy on P&K fertilisers for Rabi crop season

The Union Cabinet on October 25 approved a ₹22,303 crore subsidy on P&K fertilisers for the current Rabi season to ensure farmers continue to get soil nutrients at reasonable rates despite high global prices. The Union Cabinet has approved nutrient-based subsidy rates (NBS) for various nutrients, like nitrogen, phosphorous, potash and sulphur for the Rabi crop season (October 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024).

Heavy rainfall in Kerala’s Idukki district prompts release of water from dams

Heavy rainfall in the high-range Idukki district of Kerala prompted authorities on October 25 to release water from a couple of minor dams where water had reached close to the red level. The Idukki district administration said that permission was granted to release 500 cumex of water from the Pambla dam and raise two shutters of the Kallar dam by 10 cm each. The administration said the permission was granted in view of heavy rainfall in the catchment area of the two dams and rise in their water storage levels.

Bureaucrat halts study on air pollution in Delhi; NCT’s Environment Minister demands his suspension

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on October 25 said that Delhi Pollution Control Committee Chairman Ashwani Kumar has ended on an ongoing study to find sources of air pollution in Delhi on a real-time basis. Mr. Rai said that the DPCC chairman has overturned the Delhi cabinet’s decision taken last year to conduct the study and termed it as an “anti-people” decision by the bureaucrat.

Israel-Hamas war | IDF says Israel doesn’t want war on two fronts but ready for it

A spokesperson for the Israel Defence Force (IDF) said that Israel doesn’t want war on two fronts but the country was ready for it. Regarding the situation on the border with Lebanon, the spokesperson said, “We have evacuated around 30 communities in the northern border with Lebanon to keep them from harm’s way.” The IDF also said that sending troops into Gaza is not an easy decision but they have the “know-how” to implement it. “Sending young men and women into Gaza is not an easy option. Not declaring when ground operation into Gaza will start but we have all the knowledge and know-how to implement that,” the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, the Hezbollah in Lebanon said that its leader Hassan Nasrallah met with senior officials from the Hamas and the Islamic Jihad and discussed “achieving “real victory” in their war with Israel.” The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees warned that without immediate deliveries of fuel, it will soon have to sharply cut back relief operations across the Gaza Strip, which has been blockaded and hit by devastating Israeli airstrikes.

Israel to amend budget, war in Gaza direct cost at $246 million daily

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on October 25 that the 2023-2024 national budget was “no longer relevant” given the Gaza war and would be amended, and sounded unfazed by S&P Global’s downgrade of Israel’s outlook to “negative” from “stable”. While putting the direct cost of the war at around 1 billion shekels ($246 million) a day to Israel, Mr. Smotrich said in an Army Radio broadcast that he did not yet have an assessment of the indirect costs on an economy partly paralysed by the mass mobilisation of military reservists and extensive Palestinian rocket salvos.

Republicans nominate Mike Johnson for House speaker after Emmer’s withdrawal, desperate to end chaos

Republicans chose Rep. Mike Johnson as their latest nominee for House speaker late Tuesday, hours after an earlier pick, Rep. Tom Emmer, abruptly withdrew in the face of opposition from Donald Trump and hardline GOP lawmakers. Johnson of Louisiana, a lower-ranked member of the House GOP leadership team, becomes the fourth Republican nominee after Emmer and the others fell short in what has become an almost absurd cycle of political infighting since Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as GOP factions jockey for power.

Online gaming companies get ₹1 lakh crore GST show cause notices so far

GST authorities have issued show cause notices worth ₹1 lakh crore to online gaming companies for tax evasion so far, a senior official said on October 25. The official, however, said that there is no data yet of foreign gaming companies registering in India since October 1. The government has amended the GST law, making it mandatory for overseas online gaming companies to register in India from October 1.

Hardik Pandya may miss more World Cup matches, continues his recovery at NCA

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to sit out of India’s next two World Cup matches as he is yet to recover from his ankle injury that rendered him out of action last week. Pandya had slipped in his follow-through while playing against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19 and missed the clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22. He had reported to National Cricket Academy on Monday in Bengaluru for injury management.

