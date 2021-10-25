Top news of the day: Actor Rajinikanth gets Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Govt. signs share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for ₹18,000 crore Air India deal, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Actor Rajinikanth was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award today at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony, for his contribution as an actor, producer and screenwriter.

Ahead of the 26th meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP) next month in Glasgow, there have been several bilateral meetings between India and other countries including the U.S. and the European Union. The big push at the COP will be to have more countries commit to a “net zero” deadline by mid-century. This would mean ensuring that a country’s emissions are balanced out by absorbing an equivalent amount either by carbon sinks (such as forests) or carbon capture and storage technologies. India, the world’s third largest emitter, hasn’t agreed to a net zero deadline.

Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the acting Prime Minister and other officials. Thousands of people flooded into the streets to protest the coup that threatens the country’s shaky progress toward democracy. The takeover comes more than two years after protesters forced the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and just weeks before the military was expected to hand the leadership of the council that runs the country over to civilians.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Government to explain in an affidavit the necessity of a proposed change in land use from bus terminal and neighbourhood park to house the new official residences of the Vice-President and the Prime Minister as part of the ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.

While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the phase of COVID-19 pandemic is almost over in the State, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the State is now fully capable of combating a possible third wave of COVID-19. With cases declining in most parts of the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to follow the safety protocols rigourously to curb the spread of the viral disease in the State, in the wake of rising cases.

Making another poll promise ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 25 said free medical treatment of up to ₹10 lakh will be provided to people of the State if her party government is voted to power.

The government on Monday signed a share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for sale of national carrier Air India for ₹18,000 crore. Earlier this month, the government had accepted an offer by Talace Pvt. Ltd., a unit of the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, to pay ₹2,700 crore cash and take over ₹15,300 crore of the airline's debt.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure, in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The Prime Minister also inaugurated various development projects worth more than ₹5,200 crore for his constituency.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiated action against the pilots of a SpiceJet flight that landed at the wrong end of the runway at Belagavi airport in Karnataka on October 24. It was only a technical error and there was no chance of an accident or mishap, officers in the DGCA said on October 25.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who had taken an indefinite break from all forms of cricket to focus on his mental health, was on Monday added to England's Test squad for the Ashes series against Australia later this year. Stokes had taken a break from the game in July to focus on his mental wellbeing while also recovering from a finger injury he had suffered during the first leg of the IPL.

The Supreme Court on October 25 directed the Supervisory Committee to take an immediate and firm decision on the maximum water level that can be maintained at Mullaperiyar dam amidst torrential rains in Kerala. Kerala said the water level should not go above 139 feet, the same as what the court had ordered on August 24, 2018 when the State was hit by flood.

The Central Government assured the Supreme Court on Monday that the counselling process of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG) would not commence till the court decided the challenge to 27% reservation for OBC (Other Backward Classes) and 10% for EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category in PG All India Quota seats for the current academic session.

Power Minister R.K. Singh on Monday exuded confidence that there will be no power shortage in the country amid the ongoing low coal stocks at power plants and stressed on timely payments by distribution companies to the plants for electricity supplied to them.