Canada backstabbed India, its behaviour ‘the pits’; Khalistan a criminal enterprise, says Sanjay Verma

Calling Canada’s behaviour “the pits”, India’s recalled High Commissioner Sanjay Verma says India was backstabbed and treated in a most unprofessional manner by a country that is supposed to be a friendly democracy. In an unexpected downturn of relations, Mr. Verma was declared a “person of interest” by Canada last week in its investigation into the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who has been declared a Khalistani terrorist by India. Before Canada could take further action, New Delhi recalled Mr. Verma and five other diplomats. who were also similarly named.

Kolkata airport prepares to tackle impact of cyclone Dana; flight operations will be suspended for 15 hours

As the time of suspending flight operations gradually approaches in the wake of cyclone Dana, the Kolkata airport authorities started making arrangements to ensure safety of people and planes and infrastructure at the facility. Flight operations at the airport will be suspended for 15 hours from 6 pm on Thursday (October 24, 2024). All entry and exit doors of the terminal building will be sealed after the last flight departs from the Kolkata airport while the aircraft parked on the bays will be tied up, airport Director Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria said.

Madhabi Buch fails to appear before PAC, meeting postponed

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Thursday (October 24, 2024) skipped the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) citing personal reasons. Chairman and Congress leader K. C. Venugopal adjourned the meeting after informing the members of Ms. Buch’s absence. The BJP members who had earlier questioned Mr. Venugopal’s decision to summon her, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to register their protest.

Over 70 flights receive bomb threats on October 24 alone, taking total to 250 in 11 days

More than 70 flights of various Indian airlines received bomb threats on Thursday (October 24, 2024), according to sources. The sources said around 20 flights each of Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo have got the threats while Akasa Air has got the threats for about 14 flights. In 11 days, nearly 250 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received the bomb threats. An Akasa Air spokesperson said some of its flights operating on October 24 have received security alerts.

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Supreme Court directs Ajit Pawar’s NCP to comply with its orders on usage of ‘clock’ symbol

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 24, 2024) directed the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction to strictly comply with its March 19 and April 4 orders that he would notify the electorate that the dispute with rival Sharad Pawar camp on the allocation of NCP’s “clock” symbol is sub-judice in the apex court. The top court asked the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister to file an undertaking that he has not violated the apex court orders and would not do so during the run-up to the Assembly polls. The top court also cautioned that any breach of its orders would invite contempt proceedings.

Terrorists shoot U.P. labourer in J&K’s Tral; 3rd attack in one week

Terrorists shot at and injured a labourer from Uttar Pradesh in the Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday morning, officials said. Shubam Kumar, a resident of Bijnore, received a gunshot injury in the arm when the terrorists fired at him at Batagund village, the officials said. They said Mr. Kumar has been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Ganderbal attack: Terrorist captured in purported CCTV footage, probe underway

A CCTV grab of a Pheran-clad terrorist allegedly involved in the Gagangir attack in Jammu and Kashmir has emerged here but investigators said they are yet to ascertain if the AK rifle-wielding assailant carried out the October 20 assault that left seven dead. The ultra could be seen entering a prefabricated hut, believed to be at the Gagangir tunnel construction site — where seven people including six non-local labourers — were killed in the terror attack, official sources said.

Grenade goes off in J&K’s Baramulla court evidence room, cop injured

A policeman was injured in an explosion in the evidence room of a court in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday (October 24, 2024). “A grenade (collected as evidence in a case) exploded inside the ‘malkhana (evidence room)‘ of a court in Baramulla town on Thursday,” a police official said.

Supreme Court directs against coercive action against journalist booked in Uttar Pradesh

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 24, 2024) directed for no coercive steps against a journalist in connection with four FIRs registered against her in Uttar Pradesh. A bench headed by Justices B R Gavai, P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking its response on a petition filed by journalist Mamta Tripathi, who sought the FIRs to be quashed.

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea alleging contempt of demolition order by three States

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 24, 2024) refused to entertain a plea alleging contempt of its order on demolition of properties by the authorities in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. A Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai and comprising Justices P.K. Mishra and K.V. Viswanathan said it was not inclined to entertain the plea filed by the petitioner who was not directly or indirectly related to the alleged act.

BRICS is a statement of how profoundly world order is changing: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the 16th BRICS Summit in BRICS Plus format highlighted the significant strides made by nations that have gained independence from colonial rule, noting their accelerated development and socio-economic progress and asserted that the “BRICS itself is a statement of how profoundly the old order is changing.” Addressing the summit, Mr. Jaishankar said, “On the one hand, there is the steady diversification of production and consumption. Nations that attained independence from colonialism have accelerated their development and socio-economic progress. New capabilities emerged, facilitating the harnessing of more talent.”

All INDIA bloc candidates to fight Uttar Pradesh bypolls on ‘cycle’ symbol

INDIA bloc candidates will contest all nine seats in the upcoming bypolls on his party’s election symbol ‘cycle’, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav announced. He said the alliance’s decision was not informed by any seat-sharing math but its pursuit of victory. “Congress and Samajwadi Party are united and stand shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. India bloc is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election,” Mr. Yadav said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah meets PM Modi in Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 24, 2024) during his first visit to the national capital after assuming office last week. Mr. Abdullah is expected to hand over a resolution passed by his Cabinet urging the Centre to restore the Statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. In a remarkable victory in the recent Assembly polls in the Union Territory, the first in 10 years, Mr. Abdullah’s National Conference won 42 of the 90 Assembly seats.

No respite from pollution as air quality in Delhi remains in ‘very poor’ category

The national capital on Thursday (October 24, 2024) continued to grapple with rising pollution as the air quality index settled in the ‘very poor’ category in most areas of the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 328 at 9 a.m. with a thick layer of smog shrouding the city in the morning hours, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi-based app developer buys JioHotStar domain, hopes to sell it to Reliance

A Delhi-based app developer has bought jiohotstar.com domain hoping that once the upcoming merger between Reliance’s Viacom18 and Disney+ Hotstar is finalised, Reliance will buy the domain back from him. The techie plans to use the proceeds from the possible sale to fund their higher education. The $8.5 billion merger between Viacom18 and Disney’s HotStar was signed earlier this year, and is pending regulatory approvals. The deal is expected to be finalised in November, which could create one of India’s biggest media and entertainment entities.

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s wife released on bail in Toshkhana corruption case

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan’s jailed former Premier Imran Khan, was on Thursday (October 24, 2024) released on bail nearly nine months after her arrest in the Toshakhana corruption case. The release came a day after the Islamabad High Court judge, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, accepted the bail plea of the 50-year-old former first lady against a surety bond of PKR 1 million.

Security forces kill nine militants in northwest Pakistan

Pakistani security forces killed nine terrorists, including two suicide bombers and a “high-value” terrorist, during an operation in the country’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The intelligence-based operation was conducted late on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) in the Bajaur district of the province, according to the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Donald Trump accused of groping model he met through Jeffrey Epstein

A former model has accused Donald Trump of groping her after the two were introduced by sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s, The Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday (October 23, 2024). Stacey Williams said she met the Republican White House candidate at a party in 1992 after being introduced by the disgraced financier, whom she had dated. “It became very clear then that he and Donald were really, really good friends and spent a lot of time together,” Ms. Williams was quoted as saying.

Hezbollah arms factories hit in south Beirut strikes: Israel Army

The Israeli military said on Thursday (October 24, 2024) it hit several Hezbollah weapons production facilities in overnight strikes on the group’s south Beirut stronghold. “Overnight, the IAF (air force) conducted intelligence-based strikes on several weapons storage and manufacturing facilities belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in the area of Dahiyeh,” the military said in a statement. Lebanese state media reported that six buildings were levelled in at least 17 Israeli strikes during the night.

IND vs NZ second Test: Washington Sundar spins New Zealand out for 259; India loses Rohit Sharma early

All-rounder Washington Sundar justified his selection to help India bowl out New Zealand for 259, but the hosts lost skipper Rohit Sharma early in their first innings when stumps were drawn on day of the second Test, in Pune on Thursday (October 24, 2024). India crawled to 16 for one in 11 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (6 not out) and Shubman Gill (10 not out) at the crease, trailing by another 243 runs in the first innings. Tim Southee cleaned up Rohit for a nine-ball duck, forcing the hosts to be extra cautious with the debacle of first innings in the Bengaluru Test still fresh in the mind.

Former Indian women’s hockey skipper Rani Rampal announces retirement

Former Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal announced her retirement on Thursday (October 24, 2024), ending a glittering 16-year career during which she became an inspiration for beating abject poverty and conservative views at a small town in Haryana where her father worked as a cart-puller. The-29-year-old will sign off as one of India’s most decorated hockey players after leading the women’s team to its best-ever finish at the Olympics — a fourth place at the Tokyo Games in 2021.