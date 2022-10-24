Rishi Sunak has won the race to be the leader of the Conservative Party and will become Britain’s next Prime Minister. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Rishi Sunak set to become U.K.’s first British-Asian Prime Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Rishi Sunak has won the race to be the leader of the Conservative Party and will become Britain’s next prime minister — the third this year. The former Treasury chief will be Britain’s first leader of color, and faces the task of stabilising the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence. His only rival, Penny Mordaunt, conceded and withdrew on Monday. As leader of the governing party, he will take over as prime minister from Liz Truss, who quit last week after 45 tumultuous days in office.

PM Modi celebrates Deepavali in Kargil, says India has never considered war first option but last resort

India has always viewed war as the last resort, but the armed forces have the strength and strategies to give a befitting reply to anyone who casts an evil eye on the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. Addressing the armed forces here on Deepavali, the PM also recalled his visit to this frontier region in the aftermath of the Kargil conflict in 1999 when the Indian military had “crushed the hood of terror”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala CM Vijayan slams Governor, High Court grants special sitting today for plea against order seeking resignation of V-Cs

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan delivered a sharp riposte against what he described as Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s authoritarian-style campaign against Kerala’s higher education sector. At a press conference in Palakkad, Mr. Vijayan responded mockingly to Mr. Khan’s demand that Vice-Chancellors resign by 11.30 a.m. on Monday. The Chancellor had used the decision as a foil to hobble Kerala’s higher education sector and further the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s agenda to destabilise the Left Democratic Front government, he said.

Maharashtra Govt not taking concrete steps to help rain-hit farmers, says Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday said the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party government in Maharashtra has failed to take concrete measures to help cultivators who have incurred heavy losses due to rains in parts of the State. The former Union agriculture minister interacted with farmers in his home district of Pune to understand their grievances and losses faced by them due to heavy rainfall. Talking to farmers in Purandar tehsil, Mr. Pawar rued the State Government was not ready to take concrete measures for cultivators who incurred heavy losses due to downpour. Pune has received unusually high amount of rains in October.

BJP accuses BJD of distributing cash in Odisha’s Dhamnagar ahead of bypoll

The opposition BJP has accused the BJD of distributing cash among voters through members of self-help groups (SHGs) in by-election-bound Dhamnagar assembly segment, a charge denied by the ruling party. A purported video of a woman distributing cash among other women in Dhamnagar surfaced on social media, following which a BJP delegation, led by its general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar, met Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S.K. Lohani and sought action in the matter.

India will always stand with the Global South: EAM Jaishankar on U.N. Day

“India’s ongoing tenure as the member of the UNSC has reflected our principled approach of promoting dialogue and diplomacy to meet contemporary challenges. India will always stand with the Global South and seek to strengthen the UN’s effectiveness,” EAM S. Jaishankar said on the annual commemorative day celebrating the creation of the UN.

Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: CM Kejriwal cites report

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that among 10 most polluted cities in Asia, eight are from India and Delhi is not on the list. Citing a report, he claimed that some years back, Delhi was considered to be one of the "most polluted cities in the world" but not anymore. The CM posted the media report on Twitter and wrote, "Among 10 most polluted cities in Asia, eight are from India and Delhi not in the list. Some years back, Delhi was the most polluted city in the world. Not any more!"

Russian-installed Kherson authorities create local militia

The Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's Kherson region said it was organising some local men into militia units. In a notice on Telegram, the occupation authorities said men had the "opportunity" to join territorial defence units if they chose to remain in Kherson of their own free will. However, men in other occupied Ukrainian regions such as Donetsk have previously been compelled to join up and fight with the armies of Russia's proxies in the war with Ukraine.

Jury selection set to begin Trump company’s criminal tax trial today

Jury selection is due to start on Monday in the tax fraud trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s real estate company, with prosecutors in Manhattan accusing the business of defrauding tax authorities by awarding “off the books” benefits to company executives. The criminal trial in a New York state court is one of a mounting number of legal woes for Trump as he considers another run for the presidency in 2024. The Manhattan district attorney’s office charged the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg, its then-chief financial officer, in July 2021.

Ethnic group says Myanmar air attack killed 60 at celebration

Air strikes by Myanmar’s military killed more than 60 people, including singers and musicians, attending an anniversary celebration of the Kachin ethnic minority’s main political organisation, members of the group and a rescue worker said Monday. The reported attack comes three days before Southeast Asian foreign ministers are to hold a special meeting in Indonesia to discuss widening violence in Myanmar.

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | South Africa-Zimbabwe match abandoned due to rain

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe was called off after multiple rain interruptions, here on Monday. Electing to bat, Zimbabwe posted 79 for five after the match was reduced to nine-over-a-side. Zimbabwe lost early wickets before Wessly Madhevere (35 not out) and Milton Shumba (18) gave them a respectable total. Lungi Ngidi (2/20) picked up two wickets for South Africa. Quinton de Kock led South Africa’s chase superbly, smashing 47 off 18 balls. The Proteas were 51 for no loss in 3 overs before rain spoiled their party.