BRICS Summit: PM Modi, President Xi meet; direct Special Representatives Ajit Doval and Wang Yi to discuss border issue

Foreign Minister Vikram Misri, on Wednesday, said, “PM Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, five years after they last met. The meeting happened close on the heels of the agreement to resolve the situation at the LAC. The leaders welcomed the agreement. PM Modi underscored the importance of not allowing differences on the boundary question to disturb peace and tranquility in the border areas.” Mr. Misri also said that PM Modi and President Xi directed their respective Special Representatives Ajit Doval and Wang Yi to meet and discuss the border issue.

Priyanka Gandhi files nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on Wednesday. Ms. Vadra was accompanied by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, MP, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, her husband Robert Vadra and other national and State leaders of the party. Earlier, she took out a massive roadshow from Kalpetta in Wayanad around 11:45 a.m, before filing the nomination for her maiden electoral battle from Wayanad for the Lok Sabha bypoll.

Marital rape case: CJI Chandrachud bows out of hearing, says it may not conclude in foreseeable future

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, who is retiring on November 11, bowed out of hearing the marital rape exception case on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) after remarking that lawyers’ arguments will not conclude in the “foreseeable future”. What was expected to be just another day of hearing of the case started with several senior lawyers on both sides seeking a day each to make their submissions in court. Senior advocates Gopal Sankaranarayanan, Rakesh Dwivedi, Indira Jaising and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Centre, informed the Bench led by the Chief Justice that they would at least take a day each to raise detailed arguments. Mr. Mehta said the case was “polycentric” and had a social impact, requiring extensive oral submissions by the government.

Stubble-burning violates right to live in a pollution-free environment: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said continuing cases of stubble-burning and the “pick-and-choose” policy adopted by the Punjab and Haryana governments to penalise a few while letting many violators go “scot-free” after paying a nominal fine violated citizens’ right to live in a pollution-free environment. “There is a fundamental right vested in every citizen under Article 21 of the Constitution to live in an environment free of pollution,” a three-judge Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka observed.

Supreme Court upholds States’ power to regulate industrial alcohol

A Constitution Bench of nine judges, in a 8:1 majority judgment, upheld the States’ right to regulate industrial alcohol. The majority opinion authored by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud held that the phrase ‘intoxicating liquor’ in Entry 8 of the State List in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution would include industrial alcohol within its ambit. Entry 8 gives States power to regulate the production, manufacture, possession, transport, purchase and sale of intoxicating liquor.

Public places like police stations, bus stands should display contact of nearest legal aid offices: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said awareness is the key to the success of the functioning of the legal aid mechanism and a robust system should be put in place to ensure that beneficial schemes promoted by legal services authority reaches all. Passing a slew of directions on the issue of providing legal aid to prisoners, a Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai said in public places like police stations and bus stands, addresses and phone numbers of the nearest legal aid office should be prominently displayed.

Cyclone Dana: Odisha braces for impact, 10 lakh people in 14 districts to be evacuated

As Cyclone ‘Dana’ barrels toward the Odisha coast, threatening to impact nearly half the State’s population, the government is racing against time to execute a massive evacuation plan aimed at relocating around 10 lakh people in 14 districts to safety. The IMD on Wednesday said the cyclone is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port, located around 70 km away from each other, early Friday.

NCP releases first list of 38 candidates; Ajit Pawar fielded from Baramati

NCP released its first list of 38 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election, on Wednesday (October 23, 2024). Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is to contest from the Baramati Assembly Constituency. MLA Chhagan Bhujbal is contesting the election from the Yevala Assembly and the NCP is fielding Maharashtra Co-operation Minister Dilip Walse Patil in the Ambegaon Assembly.

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Shiv Sena releases first list of 45 candidates

The Shiv Sena has released its first list of 45 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, nominating Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri-Panchpakhadi in Thane city and more than half a dozen cabinet members from their respective seats. As per the list released late Tuesday night (October 22, 2024), the ruling party has re-nominated almost all the MLAs who backed Mr. Shinde when he led a revolt against the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022.

Bengaluru building collapse: Owner arrested

Hennur police arrested the owner and detained the contractor of the multi-storey building that collapsed on October 22, killing five persons and injuring several others. The accused has been identified as Bhuvan Reddy, son of Muniraja Reddy. “The contractor Muniyappa, who has built four floors, has been taken into custody to ascertain the violations,” D. Devaraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said on October 23.

Jammu & Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha calls Assembly session on November 4

“Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) called for a session of the Legislative Assembly in Srinagar on November 4 for the election of the Speaker of Legislative Assembly for Jammu & Kashmir,” Raj Bhavan sources said. As per the Raj Bhavan sources, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in the exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Rule 9(1) of the Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, has fixed Monday, November 4 at 10:30 a.m. for the election of the Speaker of Legislative Assembly for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Gangster Chhota Rajan gets bail in 2001 hotelier murder case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday suspended the life sentence of gangster Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan in the 2001 murder case of hotelier Jaya Shetty. The High Court has granted him bail only in this particular case. Shetty who was the owner of the Golden Crown hotel in South Mumbai, was allegedly facing extortion threats from Rajan’s gang. Following that Mumbai police had provided Shetty security cover, however, the same was withdrawn exactly two months prior to his murder. Shetty was shot dead by two alleged members of Rajan’s gang on the hotel’s first floor on May 4, 2001.

5-time MLA C. P. Yogeshwar quits BJP, to file nomination paper as Congress candidate for Channapatna bypoll on October 24

In a major setback to NDA partners BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka, actor-turned-politician C. P. Yogeshwar quit the BJP and joined the Congress on October 23. Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D. K. Shivakumar inducted Mr Yogeshwar into the Congress by presenting the party’s shawl and flag to the five-time MLA in the presence of Congress ministers, legislators and former Bengaluru Rural MP D. K. Suresh at the party office in Bengaluru.

U.S. Defence Secretary Austin confirms North Korea sent troops to Russia

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said that there is evidence that North Korea has sent troops to Russia and South Korea’s spy chief told lawmakers that 3,000 North Korean troops are in the country receiving training on drones and other equipment before being deployed to battlefields in Ukraine. Mr. Austin told reporters “What exactly they are doing? Left to be seen. These are things that we need to sort out,” according to a video posted by the Washington Post. If the troops join the war in Ukraine on Russia’s side, it will be “a very, very serious issue,” Mr. Austin said, adding it would have an impact in Europe and in the Indo-Pacific region.

Leaders urge world to pay up to save nature as COP16 talks open

The nearly 200 countries meeting in Colombia for the United Nations COP16 summit must act urgently to mobilize billions of dollars to stop rapid nature destruction, U.N. leaders and national representatives urged as the talks opened on Monday. “The planet doesn’t have time to lose,” COP16 President Susana Muhamad told the opening meeting in Cali, southwest of Bogota. “We all agree that we are underfunded for this mission,” said Muhamad, who is also Colombia’s Environment Minister.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Can’t change wicket, but we’ll find a way to adapt, says Daryl Mitchell ahead of Pune Test

Pune is set to prepare a bald, low-bounce black-soil pitch to counter New Zealand’s seamers, who had led their first Test win in India in 36 years in Bengaluru. However, Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand isn’t too worried about the pitch. After New Zealand finished their first practice session by noon on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), the groundstaff trimmed some grass off the pitch, and it might be completely shaved before the second Test.