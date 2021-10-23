Top news of the day: Contaminated India-made room spray linked to deadly outbreak in U.S.; three more arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Room spray was reported to contain a bacterium that causes a rare disease called melioidosis, says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This takes to 13 the total number of arrests made so far, including Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish.

Representatives from seven vaccine makers — Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech — participated in the meeting.

"The life expectancy at birth in 2019 was 69.5 years for men and 72 years for women, which came down to 67.5 years and 69.8 years, respectively, in 2020," a statistical analysis by scientists of the Mumbai-based International Institute for Population Studies has revealed.

The Union Home Minister’s visit comes in the backdrop of the killings of 11 civilians in the Valley in October alone.

The council also released a revised date sheet according to which the ICSE exams for class 10 will begin from November 29 and for class 12 (ISC) from November 12.

What did a special court cite to keep Aryan Khan in judicial custody? Is it recognised under the law?

The regatta under the aegis of Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA), is aimed at fostering the spirit of adventure and ocean sailing.

Delivering a speech on the role of the IAF in the 1971 War of Liberation, Harsh Vardshan Shringla recollected the sacrifices that Indians made to assist the people of Bangladesh fight the genocidal violence of the Pakistani military. It was noteworthy that Mr. Shringla’s remarks had no mention of the condition of the minority Hindu community which faced targeted attacks during the recent Durga puja celebrations.

All travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from October 27, the Health Ministry said.

The Foreign Office (FO) issued a statement in response to media queries regarding the news report alluding to formalisation of an agreement between the two countries to conduct military and intelligence operations against Afghanistan.

“This is Y2K moment for digital economy and its stakeholders,” said the Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

T20 World Cup | Blockbuster awaits Kohli’s India and Babar’s Pakistan

The most sought-after megastars of the current generation are primed to show their might against a bunch of enigmatic cricketers as India and Pakistan engage in an ICC T20 World Cup face-off, something that transcends the 22-yard strip. On October 24, the Pakistanis will have a lot more to prove than their Indian counterparts.

T20 World Cup | India can be beaten by any side in the knock-outs because of lack of Plan B: Nasser Hussain

India's last ICC title came under the leadership of M.S. Dhoni in 2013 when they defeated England to lift the Champions Trophy.