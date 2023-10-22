October 22, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

Israel-Hamas war | Israel expands evacuations as Lebanon border clashes escalate

Israel expanded planned evacuations of communities on its northern front with Lebanon on October 22 as cross-border clashes with fighters from Lebanese group Hezbollah have intensified since the war in Gaza erupted more than two weeks ago. After enacting a plan last week to move residents out of 28 border-area villages, and the nearby town of Kiryat Shmona, with state-funded temporary accommodation, the Defence Ministry said it was adding 14 communities to the evacuation list. Meanwhile, a convoy of 17 trucks bringing aid to besieged Palestinians crossed into Gaza, Egypt’s state-run media reported. The delivery was the second shipment into the territory in the past two days. The lives of at least 120 new-born babies on incubators in Gaza’s hospitals are at risk as fuel runs out in the besieged enclave, the UNICEF warned.

Israel- Hamas war | India sending humanitarian assistance to Gaza Strip

India on October 22 became the latest country to rush help to the civilian population of Gaza Strip which is facing blockade and Israeli military operation. The relief material will be delivered to El Arish airbase of Egypt which is located close to Gaza border. “An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt. The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets among other necessary items,” said official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

We had concerns about continuous interference by Canadian personnel, says Jaishankar

India invoked the provision of parity in Canada’s diplomatic presence in the country in view of concerns over interference in New Delhi’s affairs by Canadian personnel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on October 22. He also said that India is likely to resume issuance of visas to Canadians if it sees progress in the safety of Indian diplomats in Canada. “Parity is very much provided for by the Vienna Convention, which is the relevant international rule on this. In our case, we invoked parity because we had concerns about continuous interference in our affairs by Canadian personnel,” Jaishankar said.

Manipur tribals protest deployment of ‘additional’ police commandos in border town Moreh

A section of tribal women in Manipur’s Moreh town bordering Myanmar has been protesting against the deployment of “additional” police commandos for the past few days. Women are on a sit-in at Chikim village, around 3 km from Tengnoupal district’s Moreh, a Kuki majority town. Officials said that a commandant of the Assam Rifles and other security officers held a series of talks with the protesters in the last few days but the issue is yet to be addressed.

Agniveer dies in the line of duty in Siachen: Army

An Agniveer died in the line of duty in Siachen, the Army’s Leh-headquartered Fire and Fury Corps said on October 22. Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande and all ranks of the force condoled the death of Agniveer, Gawate Akshay Laxman, who hailed from Maharashtra. The exact details of Laxman’s death was not immediately known.

Urgent need to take pro-active steps to clear huge backlog of cases, curtail delaying methods: Supreme Court

There is an urgent need to take proactive steps to not only clear the huge backlog of cases at all levels but for introspection by all stakeholders to meet the aspirations of litigants who seek speedy justice and curtail methods adopted to delay proceedings, the Supreme Court has said while issuing a slew of directions. A bench of justices S. Ravindra Bhat (since retired) and Aravind Kumar, in the order delivered on October 20, gave directions to all courts at district and taluka levels on matters like the execution of summons, filing of written statements, completion of pleadings, recording of admissions and denials, framing of issues and fixing of trial for swift disposal of cases.

Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to become low-intensity cyclone by October 24

The depression over the Bay of Bengal may become a low-intensity cyclonic storm by October 24, the India Meteorological Department said on October 22. The depression lies centred around 610 km south of Odisha’s Paradip. “The system is likely to further intensify into a deep depression over the next 24 hours. It will move northwestwards in the subsequent 12 hours and then move towards the Bangladesh-West Bengal coasts in the following three days,” it added.

Withdraw circulars to use bureaucrats as ‘pracharaks‘ of the Union government: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 22, objecting to a recent decision taken by the Centre to depute senior bureaucrats to all districts in the country as ‘Rath Prabharis’ to propagate the Union government’s development initiatives. Mr. Kharge, also voicing the concerns of I.N.D.I.A. alliance partners, said the move is gross misuse of government machinery to serve the interests of the BJP.

China, Philippines trade accusations over latest South China Sea clash

China and the Philippines traded accusations over a collision in disputed waters of the South China Sea as Chinese vessels blocked a Philippine boat supplying forces there on October 22, the latest in a series of maritime confrontations. In the incident on October 22 morning, China’s coast guard said there had been a “slight collision” between one of its ships and the Philippine boat while the coast guard was “lawfully” blocking the boat from transporting “illegal construction materials” to the warship.

Biden nominates Indian-origin diplomat as U.S. ambassador to Indonesia

Indian-origin diplomat Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir has been appointed by President Joe Biden as U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia. Ms. Lakhdhir, who has served the State Department for almost 30 years, is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, and was most recently Executive Secretary of the Department of State, the White House said.

Australian PM announces China visit hours before leaving for U.S. to meet Biden

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he will visit China in early November, making the announcement Sunday hours before he was to fly to the United States to meet with President Joe Biden. Mr. Albanese also said China agreed late on October 21 to review the crippling tariffs it levied on Australian wine that have effectively blocked trade with the winemakers’ biggest export market since 2020.

ICC World Cup | Afghanistan coach Trott hopeful of win against under-pressure Pakistan

Head coach Jonathan Trott is hopeful Afghanistan can keep their World Cup campaign alive by pulling off a win against an under-pressure Pakistan, having come agonisingly close to defeating them earlier this year. He added that the passionate rivalry between the two teams, who are desperate to win, would make it an enthralling contest in Chennai on October 23. “I think for them (Afghans), it’s a rivalry that excites them. It’s a rivalry that sometimes in the past has been very passionate,” Trott said at the pre-match press conference on October 22.