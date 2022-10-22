PM Modi addresses the launch of ‘Rozgar Mela’, a drive to recruit 10 lakh people, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

India could tide over pandemic-related economic crisis due to decisions taken in the past eight years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that it was no one’s expectation that the side effects of a pandemic that occurs once in a 100-years will go away in 100 days but India could tide over the crisis due to the economic and policy decisions taken in the past eight years. Mr. Modi said India leapt forward from the 10th position to become the fifth largest economy even though many big economies in the world were struggling and faced an all time high inflation and unemployment.

Missing Indians killed by disbanded special services unit, says Kenyan Presidential aide

Two Indian nationals missing in Kenya for nearly three months were killed by a notorious special forces unit that was disbanded by the new Kenyan administration, an advisor to President William Ruto has announced. Condemning the now defunct Special Services Unit, SSU, Denis Itumbi, said the former COO of Balaji Telefilms Zulfikar Ahmad Khan and his friend Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai were part of the social media team of President William Ruto and helped “immensely” in the political campaign.

Technical failure likely cause of Army chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh

According to a Defence statement, the Air Traffic Control concerned had received a Mayday call from the pilots prior to the crash, suggesting a technical or mechanical failure. “It is reported that the weather was good for flying operations. The pilots had more than 600 combined flying hours on the ALH-WSI (advanced light helicopter-weapon systems integrated) and over 1,800 service flying hours between them,” the statement said.

After August announcement on Twitter, MHA says information on Rohingya detention centres in Delhi a “secret”

Months after Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Twitter that it has directed the Delhi Government to declare the “present location” of Rohingya “illegal foreigners” in Delhi a detention centre, the Ministry said in an RTI reply that the information is “secret.” In response to a Right to Information (RTI) query regarding the date and content of the letter sent to Delhi government, MHA said the requisite information was exempted under Section 8 (1) (a) of the Act as it has been marked “secret.”

DCW chief urges Adityanath to set up high-level committee to probe Ghaziabad gangrape complaint

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and urged him to set up a high-level committee to probe the alleged gangrape of a 36-year-old woman in Ghaziabad. She also said that strong action should be taken against the woman if her allegations are found to be false. This comes a day after the Ghaziabad police registered a case against the woman and three others for allegedly levelling a “fabricated” gangrape charge against five men with whom she is embroiled in a property dispute.

ECI pulls up Gujarat Chief Secretary, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Election Commission of India (ECI), on October 22, 2022, wrote to Gujarat Chief Secretary and DGP, demanding an explanation over why it has not received compliance reports regarding the transfer and posting of officials directly connected with the conduct of the soon-to-be held Assembly Elections in the State. According to the policy, officers directly connected with conducting of polls cannot be posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a considerably long period.

After president polls, Congress to focus on Gujarat Assembly elections

Hours after taking over as the Congress president on October 26, Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over a meeting of the Central Election Committee to shortlist potential candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections. Under pressure to dispel the notion that the Congress has conceded space to the Aam Admi Party (AAP), the party is ready to step up its campaign. The party is also working out the logistics to rope Rahul Gandhi in the campaign even though nothing has been finalized yet.

Russian-installed authorities order evacuation of Kherson

Russian-installed authorities have ordered all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave “immediately” ahead of an apparent Ukrainian advance. In a Telegram post on Saturday afternoon, the regional pro-Kremlin administration called on civilians to use boat crossings over the Dnieper River to move deeper into Russian-held territory, citing a tense situation on the front and an alleged threat of shelling and “terror attacks” by Kyiv.

Communist Party amends constitution boosting Xi’s ‘core’ status

The amendments have now made it “an obligation” for all party members to “uphold” Xi Jinping’s “core” status. As Saturday’s resolution put it, the “revisions will help all Party members uphold and strengthen the Central Committee’s centralised, unified leadership and enhance cohesion and forge the Party’s soul with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era,” referring to Xi’s eponymous ideology that was already written into the Constitution in 2017.

Iranians go on strike as Mahsa Amini protests enter sixth week

Shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike in Iran on Saturday as nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini entered a sixth week, activists said. Activists issued a call for fresh demonstrations as the Iranian working week got underway on Saturday, but it was difficult to immediately gauge the turnout due to curbs on internet access.

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier

Giorgia Meloni, whose political party with neo-fascist roots emerged victorious in recent elections, was sworn in on Saturday as Italy’s first far-right premier since the end of World War II. She is also the first woman to be premier. Meloni, 45, recited the oath of office before President Sergio Mattarella, who formally asked her to form a government a day earlier. Her Brothers of Italy party, which she co-founded in 2012, will rule in coalition with the right-wing League of Matteo Salvini and the conservative Forza Italia party headed by former Premier Silvio Berlusconi. Those two parties’ popularity has sagged with voters in recent years.

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | New Zealand thrashes defending champions Australia

New Zealand thrashed hosts and defending champions Australia by 89 runs on October 22, 2022 to start the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 in style and avenge defeat in last year’s final. Devon Conway carried his bat with a majestic unbeaten 92 to help New Zealand blast 200-3 before Australia were skittled for 111 in Sydney to make a nightmare start to their title defence. Conway’s knock came from just 58 balls with seven fours and two sixes, joining a select group to make 90 or more at a World Cup. Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee both took three wickets each. It was New Zealand’s first win against Australia in Australia in any format since 2011.