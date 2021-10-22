Top news of the day: Centre says Bengal’s power to withhold consent to CBI is not absolute; winter session of Parliament likely from fourth week of November, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Sources said the session could commence from November 29 and would end around December 23.

The Centre said “no power, not even the Union government” has the authority to rattle the autonomy of the premier agency to conduct investigations, especially in the cases of post-poll violence transferred to it by the Calcutta High Court, in which the State Police is under a cloud.

The July 1-5 match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham instead of Old Trafford in Manchester, where the fifth test was scheduled to be played.

The blaze erupted on the 19th floor of the One Avighna Park building on Currey Road shortly before noon.

The Prime Minister lauded the difficult but remarkable feat of administering 100 crore vaccine doses and attributed this achievement to the dedication of 130 crore countrymen.

Acknowledging the change in viewers’ preferences, the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will provide space to five key streaming platforms — Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Voot and SonyLIV.

“Conversation centered around Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific,” Mr. Jaishankar tweeted along with a picture from the meeting.

At the October 2021 plenary, the FATF observed that Pakistan had completed 26 of the 27 action items in its 2018 plan. The one remaining item was about continuing to demonstrate that terror financing investigations and prosecutions targeted senior leaders and commanders of U.N.-designated terrorist groups.

Mr. Trump said on October 20 that he’s launching Trump Media & Technology Group and a “Truth Social” app as a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise. The announcement came nine months after Mr. Trump was expelled from social media for his role in inciting the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

The CDC Group has invested in the Green Growth Equity Fund, India's first dedicated climate change fund.

The merger follows BPCL recently buying out partner Oman Oil in BORL.

“The threat still looms when power demand picks up from here… Coal stocks are unlikely to improve to the previous level of 15-18 days’ inventory anytime soon. Also, availability of rakes and a pickup in power demand in March-May will be the key monitorables from here,” it noted, emphasising that a build-up in coal inventories by February 2022 is critical to avert outages in the coming summer.

T20 World Cup | Struggling West Indies faces tough battle against England

Two-time champions but currently out of sorts, the West Indies will hope to raise their game by a few notches when they open their campaign against favourites England in a Super 12 match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 23.

T20 World Cup | Australia’s top order in focus against in-form South Africa

Australia will hope their lacklustre top order can fire from the word go when they open their T20 World Cup campaign against an under-the-radar South African side, playing without the usual burden of pressure, in a Super 12 Group 1 match in Abu Dhabi on October 23.