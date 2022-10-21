Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party chant slogans during a protest in Islamabad after Pakistan Election Commission disqualifies former PM Imran Khan on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Don’t wait for complaints to act against hate speech, Supreme Court tells police

The Supreme Court on October 21 said it is “tragic what we have reduced religion to” in the 21st century and a “climate of hate prevails in the country” while directing police and authorities to immediately and suo motu register cases against hate speech makers and offenders who commit acts of communal violence without waiting for a complaint to be filed. A Bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy ordered that any “hesitation” to comply with the direction would attract the proceedings for contempt of the Supreme Court against the erring officers.

Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies former PM Imran Khan for five years

The ruling coalition government lawmakers had filed a case with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in August against 70-year-old former PM Imran Khan seeking his disqualification for failing to reveal the proceeds from the sale of gifts that he purchased at a discounted price from the state repository, also called Toshakhana. The four-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, on Friday unanimously ruled that Mr. Khan was involved in corrupt practices and was disqualified as a member of the parliament. The ECP also announced that action would be taken against him under the corrupt practices laws. Clashes between Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and police led to violent unrest, soon after the verdict.

Supreme Court allows to inspect medical reports of treatment to jailed activist Gautam Navlakha

The Supreme Court allowed parties on the side of jailed activist Gautam Navlakha to inspect the medical reports of his treatment at Jaslok Hospital where he is being taken for consultations. A Bench led by Justice K.M. Joseph scheduled the case for further hearing on November 9. Mr. Navlakha had approached the court with a plea to shift him from Taloja Jail to house arrest on medical grounds. The Bench had ordered the Superintendent, Taloja Central Prison, Navi Mumbai, to take the petitioner immediately to the Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai (Mr. Navlakha’s choice of hospital) for medical check-up and treatment.

Army chopper with five on board crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

A military helicopter with five personnel on board crashed in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The site is close to the border with China. Defence officials confirmed the crash of an advanced light helicopter at 10:43 am near Migging village. District authorities pinpointed the site as Singging, a village about 25 km from nearest town Tuting. “We have sent a team on foot from Tuting to ascertain the details. It is difficult to measure the distance to Migging, high up in the mountains, or how long the team will take to reach the crash site, Jummar Basar,” the Superintendent of Police of Upper Siang district said.

Special court rejects Anil Deshmukh’s bail in CBI’s corruption case

A special CBI court refused to grant bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case of ₹100 crore in the year 2021. Deshmukh was arrested on November 2, 2021 and has been lodged at Arthur Road jail since then. In July 2022, the special CBI court had also rejected the Nationalist Congress Party leader’s default bail in the case.

Shinde-Fadnavis government restores general consent to allow CBI to probe cases in Maharashtra

The Shinde-Fadnavis government’s decision is being construed as a major setback for the opposition MVA coalition of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, given that the move clears decks for the CBI to probe opposition leaders and cases.

HPV vaccine production delayed due to COVID-19 focus, supply in India from early 2023: Serum Institute

Serum Institute of India (SII) had to defer HPV vaccine production by two years due to the focus on COVID-19, and will start supplying small quantities of the dose to the Central government in early 2023, a top official has said. Exports will have to wait till 2024, its chief executive Adar Poonawalla said, adding that the company has to build a scale of manufacturing to over 150 million for that.

90th Interpol General Assembly | Terrorism is biggest violator of human rights, says Amit Shah

Describing terrorism as the worst form of human rights violation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said a general consensus would have to be developed on the definitions of “terrorism” and “terrorist”. The narratives of “good” and “bad” terrorism and “small” and “big” terrorism would weaken the fight against the threat which was high on Interpol’s priority list. Also, cross-border terrorism spread through online radicalisation could not be viewed as any political ideology. Speaking at the concluding session of the Interpol’s 90th General Assembly, Mr. Shah said India was committed to extending all possible technical and manpower assistance to the global police organisation in this regard.

CPC set to amend Party Constitution with Xi Jinping eyeing Mao’s status

Ahead of China’s ruling Communist Party amending its Constitution on October 22, 2022, China’s President Xi Jinping has been hailed by the State media as a “people’s leader”, an honorific not used since the days of Mao Zedong. While Chairman Mao was called the “great helmsman” or great leader (weida lingxiu), Xi has been referred to in some Party media outlets as the “people’s leader” (renmin lingxiu). State broadcaster China Central Television on Thursday, during the on-going Party Congress, described Xi as “the core of the party, the people’s leader, and the commander-in-chief of the army” as well as “a great Marxist statesman”. He was, on Thursday and Friday. also described using the same phrase “Marxist statesman with a global vision” by the Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and Vice Environment Minister Zhai Qing.

Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson

Ukrainian forces continued to pile on the pressure on Russian positions in occupied Kherson Friday, targeting resupply routes across the Dnieper river as Kyiv inched closer to a full-scale assault to retake the strategic southern port city. As many as 2,000 Russian draftees have poured into the Kherson region “to replenish losses and strengthen units on the front line,” according to Ukraine’s Army General Staff. The Antonivskyi Bridge that is on a main route from Crimea to Russian-held territories in southern Ukraine was struck late Thursday, said Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern operational command, but but only after the 10 p.m. local curfew, to avoid civilian casualties.

Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid as U.K. Tories pick new leader

Several British lawmakers, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were trying to scoop up support on October 21, 2022 ahead of a short, intense contest to replace Liz Truss as the nation’s leader. The Conservative Party is holding a speeded-up race to replace Liz Truss, which will see a new leader — who will also become Prime Minister — chosen within a week. Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt are among the bookmakers’ favourites — along with Johnson, who was forced to resign by the party just over three months ago after becoming mired in scandals over his ethics and finances.

ICC T20 World Cup | Ireland knocks two-time champion West Indies out; reaches Super 12

Veteran opener Paul Stirling slammed an unbeaten 66 as Ireland made the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 on October 21, 2022 and sent two-time champions West Indies crashing out in a stunning upset. Disciplined bowling restricted the Caribbean side to 146-5, with Gareth Delany taking a career-best 3-16, before the Irish romped to their target for the loss of just one wicket with 15 balls to spare in Hobart.

India Khelo Football hosts Premier League Scouts in India via ProSoccer Global’s Workshop

India Khelo Football (IKF), a non-profit Football organization connecting Indian Football grassroots with the professional Football ecosystem, is rolling out the first-of-its-kind ProSoccer Global Workshop in India. The Co-Directors, Premier League Scouts, and Agents, are coming to India to provide boys and girls (U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19) with feedback and assessment to kick off their professional football journey. Selected kids with exceptional talent will avail 100 percent scholarship at Steven Gerard Academy in Liverpool, the U.K., and will train and upskill themselves for a month.