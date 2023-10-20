October 20, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

Israel-Hamas war | U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appeals for aid trucks to be allowed into Gaza

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paid a visit to the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza on October 20 to oversee preparations for the delivery of aid to the war-torn enclave. Cargo planes and trucks have been bringing aid to the crossing for days but so far none has been delivered to Gaza, which Israel has besieged and bombed for 13 days in response to a deadly cross-border attack by Hamas militants on October 7. Israeli authorities announced plans to evacuate the northern city of Kiryat Shmona on the day, after days of clashes with Hezbollah fighters along the border with Lebanon. “A short while ago, the Northern Command informed the mayor of the city of the decision. The plan will be managed by the local authority, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Defence,” the Israeli military said in a statement. Meanwhile, China has sent an envoy to the region to push for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in the latest sign of its ambition to play a larger role in the region.

Delhi government calls for firecracker ban in entire NCR in meeting of states with Centre

In a joint meeting of states with the Centre on October 20, the Delhi government urged the Union Environment Ministry to impose a complete ban on firecracker burning and the movement of diesel buses across the National Capital Region. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai told reporters that Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav held a meeting with Environment Ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. During this meeting, Delhi suggested several measures to curb pollution in the entire NCR region, he said.

PM flags off first train of Delhi-Meerut RRTS service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20 inaugurated the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) called Namo Bharat in Ghaziabad. The 17 km priority section on the Delhi-Meerut line from Sahibabad to Duhai will be open to passengers from October 21. The entire Delhi-Meerut corridor is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

BSF lodges protests with Pakistan Rangers over unprovoked cross-border firing along IB in Jammu

The Border Security Force has lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers over unprovoked cross-border firing at a forward post along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu, in which two BSF personnel were injured, officials said on October 20. The BSF took up the issue with Pakistan Rangers at a commandant-level flag meeting at a border outpost along the International Border in R S Pura sector on October 19 evening, they said.

FiberNet case | Supreme Court to wait for skill development case verdict before deciding Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea

The Supreme Court on October 20 said it would consider the plea for anticipatory bail filed by the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, in the FiberNet scam case only after pronouncing its judgment in a separate petition he had filed seeking to quash criminal proceedings against him in the skill development scam case. The top court had reserved its judgment in the skill development case on October 17.

Government authorities to pay ₹30 lakh compensation to families of those who die while cleaning sewers: Supreme Court

Taking a grim view of incidents of sewer deaths in the country, the Supreme Court on October 20 said government authorities will have to pay ₹30 lakh as compensation to the kin of those who die while cleaning sewers. A Bench comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Aravind Kumar said those who suffer permanent disabilities while cleaning sewers will be paid ₹20 lakh as minimum compensation.

Mahua Moitra case takes an unexpected turn in the High Court

The hearing on Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra’s case before the Delhi High Court took an unexpected turn on October 20 when senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who was representing Ms. Moitra, withdrew from the case. The senior advocate made the call after advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, Ms. Moitra’s estranged partner, complained to the High Court that Mr. Sankaranarayanan contacted him Thursday night to withdraw his CBI complaint against Ms. Moitra in lieu for custody of a dog - Henry - which has been a subject of dispute between the former couple.

Delhi High Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court on October 20 refused to interfere with the arrest of AAP leader Sanjay Singh as well as his subsequent remand in Enforcement Directorate’s custody in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped excise policy of the city government. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed his petition challenging the arrest as well as the remand in the matter, saying “no ground” was made out to grant him the relief.

Normal life disrupted as private bus operators launch indefinite strike in Odisha

The indefinite strike launched by private bus operators has disrupted normal life with thousands of passengers stranded in bus terminals across Odisha. Private Bus Owners Association, Odisha, are opposed to the introduction of public transport system titled ‘Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative’ which would connect gram panchayats with State Capital with a robust bus service.

Punjab Assembly session cut short; State government to move Supreme Court against Governor

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on October 20 said his government will move the Supreme Court against the Governor’s refusal to give approval to the three Bills which were to be tabled in the two-day session of the State Assembly. The House was then adjourned sine die, hours after proceedings began on the first day of the session. Mr. Mann told Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan that his government will not table any of the Bills in the House, and urged him to adjourn the Assembly sine die.

Australia decides against cancelling Chinese company’s lease of strategically important port

The Australian government announced on October 20 it has decided not to cancel a Chinese company’s 99-year lease on strategically important Darwin Port despite U.S. concerns that the foreign control could be used to spy on its military forces. The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet said it decided after an investigation of the eight-year-old lease that current monitoring and regulation measures are sufficient to manage security risks for critical infrastructure such as the port in the northern garrison city of Darwin.

Italy PM splits from partner after his sexist TV comments

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday she had separated from her television journalist partner Andrea Giambruno, who has drawn criticism in recent weeks for sexist comments made on and off air. “My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here,” PM Meloni wrote on her social media accounts. “Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it,” she added.

Adani Cement refinances $3.5-billion debt from 10 international banks

Adani Cement, through Endeavour Trade and Investment Limited, has announced the completion of its refinancing programme for acquisition of debt taken for Ambuja and ACC, through a $3.5 billion financing package, raised from a clutch of international banks. “This facility will result in an overall cost saving of $300 million for the Adani Cement vertical,“ Adani Group said in a statement. Adani Family had acquired Ambuja Cement & ACC in a $6.6 billion deal last year.

Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand game

Hardik Pandya, the India vice-captain, will miss the battle for the top spot against New Zealand in the World Cup league stage on Sunday after injuring his left ankle during India’s facile win against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday. The allrounder is set to leave for the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for treating his injury. “The allrounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. “He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England.”

Aus vs Pak | Records galore as Warner, Marsh score centuries, take Australia to 367/9

Brutal hundreds by David Warner and Mitchell Marsh led Australia’s batting renaissance in the World Cup as they piled a hefty 367 for 9 against a listless Pakistan, in Bengaluru on October 20. Warner hammered his 21st ODI hundred, a 124-ball 163, and Marsh his second, a 108-ball 121, as the five-time champions twisted the knife on their opposition through their opening pair who built a massive 259-run association in just 203 balls.

