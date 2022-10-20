The major news headlines of the day and more.

Liz Truss resigns as U.K. Prime Minister

United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, only six weeks after she assumed office on September 6. She will continue as the PM until a successor is chosen. Ms. Truss also informed that their will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. “This will ensure that we remain on our path to deliver fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.”

‘Rozgar Mela’ | PM Modi to launch recruitment drive for 10 lakh people on October 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Rozgar Mela’, a drive to recruit 10 lakh people, on October 22 via videoconference and appointment letters will be given to 75,000 candidates during the ceremony, the PMO said. This will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring welfare of citizens, it said.

PM Modi, U.N. chief launch Mission LiFE for climate-friendly behaviour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres launched Mission LiFE, a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change. The launch comes ahead of next month’s mega U.N. climate meet in Egypt. The action plan - a list of ideas on lifestyle changes that can be taken up as climate-friendly behaviour - along with the logo and tagline for Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) were jointly launched by PM Modi and Mr. Guterres.

EC replaces Returning officer of Munugode In Telangana for changing symbol of independent candidate

The poll panel, in a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer, questioned the decision of the Returning Officer to change the symbol of road roller allotted to Yuga Thulasi Party, a registered unrecognised political party, and allot a new symbol Baby Walker to the contesting candidate K. Shiva Kumar. The Commission took serious note of a complaint lodged by the contestant alleging that the Returning Officer had allotted free symbol road roller opted by him initially, but changed the decision without giving any notice to the candidate.

JKLF chief Yasin Malik appears in special court in Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case via virtual mode

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik appeared before a special court via videoconferencing in connection with the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. Chief Prosecutor Monika Kohli told reporters, “Malik was to be produced in court as per the production warrant. He appeared virtually.” She added that Malik, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in a terror financing case, was not produced physically due to a Ministry of Home Affairs order restricting his movement.

AFSPA extended in 8 districts, 1 sub-division of Assam

The Assam government said it has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in eight districts and one sub-division for six months after a review of the law and order situation. The government, however, withdrew the controversial law from West Karbi Anglong district as the situation there has “considerably improved”. The six month extension of AFSPA is effective from October 1, Home and Political Department Principal Secretary Niraj Verma said in an order. The order dated October 15 and released on Thursday stated that nine districts and one sub-division were kept under the AFSPA since April 1 as “disturbed area” after withdrawing the legislation from the rest of the State.

Out on parole, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh holds online discourses; some BJP leaders in attendance

Currently out on parole, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for the past few days has been holding online discourses, which have been attended by BJP leaders from Haryana. His parole has once again coincided with some polls in the region, the third such instance in the current year. Haryana will be witnessing panchayat elections and the bypolls to the Adampur Assembly seat next month.

Congress poll panel chief slams Shashi Tharoor over allegations of ‘irregularities’

Congress's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Thursday accused Shashi Tharoor's team of having two faces — one for the party's poll body and one for the media — and rejected allegations of irregularities during the just-concluded AICC presidential poll, sources said. In his response to Team Tharoor's letter in which "extremely serious irregularities" were flagged in the conduct of the election in Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Mistry said the poll body satisfied the candidate on every complaint but despite that he raised all those points in the media before bringing them to "our notice".

‘Committed to supporting press freedom’, U.S. says on Kashmiri journalist Mattoo’s travel block

The U.S. State Department has said it is tracking the story of Pulitzer Prize-winning Kashmiri journalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo being prevented from boarding a New Delhi-New York flight on October 17 to collect her award. The U.S. also said it supported press freedom and that democratic values were the basis of the India-U.S. relationship. “... We are aware of the reports of Ms. Mattoo being prevented from travelling to the U.S. and are tracking these developments closely. We are committed to supporting press freedom,” Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

Afghan couple accuse U.S. Marine of abducting their baby

An Afghan couple who arrived in the U. S. as refugees is suing a U. S. Marine and his wife in federal court for allegedly abducting their baby girl. The baby had been pulled from the rubble two years earlier after her parents and five siblings were killed during a joint U. S. Special Forces raid. After months of treatment in a U. S. military hospital in Afghanistan, she had gone to live with a newlywed Afghan couple, identified by the International Committee of the Red Cross and Afghan authorities as her relatives.

China hints at Xi’s participation in G20 summit after CPC Congress endorsement for record 3rd term

China dropped a subtle hint that President Xi Jinping, who is widely expected to get endorsed by the ongoing Congress of the ruling Communist Party for a record 3rd term, will attend next month’s G20 summit in Indonesia. Also, the Chinese Foreign Ministry flaunted the “diplomatic success” achieved under the 10-year rule of Xi, saying during his reign China has “robustly” upheld its sovereignty and security. “We give active support to the G20 Presidency of Indonesia and support Bali summit’s theme of ‘recover stronger, recover together’,” Ma Zhaoxu, a member of the CPC Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vice Minister, said when asked whether Xi will attend next month’s G-20 summit in Bali.

India suffered income loss of $159 billion in key sectors due to extreme heat in 2021: Report

India suffered an income loss of $159 billion, 5.4% of its gross domestic product, in the service, manufacturing, agriculture, and construction sectors due to extreme heat in 2021, according to a new report. Heat exposure in the country led to the loss of 167 billion potential labour hours, a 39% increase from 1990–1999, said the Climate Transparency Report 2022 compiled by an international partnership of organisations.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Sri Lanka beat Netherlands, reach Super 12’s

Kusal Mendis blasted a timely half-century and Wanindu Hasaranga took three wickets as Sri Lanka eased into the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup with a 16-run win over the Netherlands in Geelong on Thursday. The wicketkeeper-batsman’s swashbuckling 79 from 44 drove Sri Lanka to 162 for six on a sunny afternoon at Kardinia Park before the talismanic Hasaranga helped restrict Netherlands to 146 for nine, despite an unbeaten 71 from opener Max O’Dowd.