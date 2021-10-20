Top news of the day: Supreme Court wants U.P. to dispel impression of ‘dragging its feet’ on Lakhimpur Kheri; two militants killed in Shopian encounter, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

A three-judge Bench, led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, discovered from a status report filed by the Government just minutes before the hearing that only four of 44 witnesses to the brutal incident have given their statements to the judicial magistrate so far.

A jawan died and two other security personnel received injuries in the encounter in Shopian district, officials said. One of the ultras killed was involved in the murder of a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur recently, officials added.

Virtually addressing a joint conference of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Kevadia in Gujarat, Mr. Modi claimed the previous government did not have the will to fight corruption.

The police said the Congress general secretary was stopped at the Lucknow-Agra expressway as the Agra district magistrate had requested not to allow any political personality to go there following the death of a man who died in police custody.

Almora and Champawat districts have accounted for the highest casualties in Kumaon division after Nainital.

Kapil Sibal, Tushar Mehta and several senior lawyers urged Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana to not make physical hearings mandatory.

“It has come to the notice of the board that some students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission and are residing somewhere else. In view of the above, at an appropriate time CBSE will inform the students to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre. Schools will follow instructions given by the CBSE to forward the request to the board in an online system,” said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

While virtually addressing the FICCI’s “Healthcare Excellence Awards” ceremony, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar informed that under the ‘Make in India’ initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi “India is one of the leading countries in the global medical devices market in the world”.

The 43 cadres belonging to 10 villages of the Sukma district turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials in Sukma town citing disappointment with “inhuman” and “hollow” Maoist ideology, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

Mr. Aryan Khan, 23, filed an appeal against rejection of his bail by special court. The matter is expected to be heard on October 21. Meanwhile, he will continue to be lodged at the Arthur Road Jail.

The former Punjab Chief Minister has stated he will soon announce his own political party.

Opening the talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasised that “forming a really inclusive government fully reflecting the interests of not only all ethnic groups but all political forces of the country” is necessary to achieve a stable peace in Afghanistan.

Sensex tanks 456 points; Nifty slumps below 18,300.

“We believe that it’s absolutely doable and will be done. India has already set an example for emerging economies by reaching 100GW of renewables,” Mr. Kerry said while addressing a session of ISA general Assembly.

The fast bowler, who played 21 Tests and 15 ODIs for Australia, had a stop-start career due to injuries.

T20 World Cup warm-up | India vs Australia, Dubai

Virat Kohli rolled his arm over to be a potential sixth bowling option for the team.