Top news of the day: Until we get vaccine, we should not lower our fight against Corona, says PM Modi; Punjab passes three Bills against Centre's farm laws, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Punjab Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed three Bills to negate the Centre’s three agriculture laws. The Bills include - The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on October 20. This is his seventh address to the nation since the COVID-19 pandemic’s outbreak. In his last address, Mr. Modi on June 30 announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November-end.

Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown Day 208 updates | October 20, 2020

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has held that environmental clearance (EC) to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) was granted ex post facto, after completion of substantial work, by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) “in violation of law”.

In the three decades since the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations by the V P Singh government, the face of heartland politics has changed beyond recognition, and some surnames that dominated those years are in the fray in the current Bihar Assembly polls, albeit in different ways.

The poll spending limit for candidates contesting Lok Sabha and assembly elections has been enhanced by 10% based on the recommendation of the Election Commission that contestants be allowed to spend more on campaigning keeping in mind difficulties they may face due to COVID-19 curbs.

Manipur remains partially cut off from the rest of the country for the second day on Tuesday as the wobbly bridges along NH 37 that links Manipur to other parts of the country remain unsafe for the loaded trucks. The Makru bridge was damaged on Monday midnight.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration’s move to seal the Srinagar office of Kashmir Times has evoked strong reactions from the media fraternity in the Valley and political parties.

Kris Srikkanth, the former India batsman and selection committee chief, has slammed Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s “ridiculous” calls for Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL and asked what “spark” did he see in the under-performing Kedar Jadhav. Srikkanth was referring to Dhoni’s remark that the youngsters in the Chennai Super Kings squad did not show the spark needed to challenge the seniors and break into the playing XI.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday exuded confidence that the Grand Alliance involving his party and the RJD will form the government in Bihar following the upcoming Assembly elections.

An analysis of election affidavits filed by candidates for the first phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar found that 31% of candidates in the fray have declared criminal cases against themselves, the Association for Democratic Reforms said.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday observed that its blanket order extending interim bails and paroles granted to prisoners in view of the COVID-19 pandemic should come to an end as the number of infected persons in jails in New Delhi was only three. According to the Director General (Prisons), over 6,700 prisoners are out on bail or parole and continue to remain outside in view of the blanket order passed and extended from time-to-time by a full Bench of the High Court.

Kolkata Knight Riders have finally found their mojo with the late inclusion of tearaway pacer Lockie Ferguson and they would look to avenge their first leg rout by the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore when the two sides clash in the IPL in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.